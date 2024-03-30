Caley Thistle’s Alex Samuel drawing on survival experience with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Alex Samuel drawing on survival experience with Ross County

Welsh forward Samuel helped County pull off a great escape to remain in the Premiership last season.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

Alex Samuel believes Caley Thistle have the battling qualities required to secure Championship survival.

Inverness are three points adrift in the relegation play-off spot, with today’s trip to Partick Thistle the first of six games remaining.

Welsh forward Samuel was part of a Ross County side which had to secure Premiership safety the hard way last season, after cancelling out a three-goal deficit in their play-off against Partick before triumphing on penalties.

Samuel, who is on loan with Inverness from the Staggies, is eager to avoid going to the wire again, but says his side must be prepared to scrap their way out of trouble.

He said: “We know how important it is to stay in the division.

Striker Alex Samuel who is on loan from Ross County, at Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel celebrates his recent hat-trick for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“It’s one of those where we’ve got to put our heart and soul into every game.

“Last year, when we survived at County, we had to fight. It’s exactly the same here.

“That’s the bog standard – if you don’t have that fight you will really be struggling.

“The encouraging thing is I see that in this team. I really see that fight, and we’ve just got to apply that to these six games coming up, and I think we will be fine.

“The positive thing is it’s in our hands. If we get a couple of wins, we are out of it.

“We are not miles away, we are in touching distance. In these six games, we’ve just got to fight and put our bodies on the line to bring this team to safety, which I know we all will.”

Striker aiming to to thrive on pressure

Samuel played a key role in County’s great escape, shortly after returning from a year-long cruciate ligament absence.

Alex Samuel celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old is hoping to once again thrive on the intensity of Caley Jags’ situation.

Samuel, who has netted four goals in nine starting outings since making the temporary switch in January, added: “It’s a different type of pressure.

“It’s a pressure that I’m used to. Ideally it’s one of them where, when you’re in it, you need to try and enjoy it.

“That’s how you are going to do the best you can in football. If you are scared, and looking around thinking ‘what if this happens?’ then you are not going to play to the best of your ability.

“You’ve got to take each game as it comes, and try to enjoy the pressure. Then the results will come from that.”

Inverness looking to turn draws into wins

Inverness have drawn five of their last seven matches, with one win and one defeat during that sequence.

After claiming a 1-1 draw with leaders Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend, Samuel is determined to take the next step in the coming weeks.

He added: “We want to turn these draws into wins. That’s where we are at the moment.

Caley Thistle's Wallace Duffy celebrates after scoring the opener against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Caley Thistle’s Wallace Duffy celebrates after scoring the opener against Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

“We have shown enough of what we can do. We have the quality in the team.

“When we played Partick a few weeks ago we were 2-0 up, and to lose that lead was frustrating. On Saturday we want to take the initiative and go for the win.

“We are very confident. I have come into this team, and I know personally just with the way the team is running, the confidence and the mood, that we are in a good place.

“We are definitely confident we can get out of this and enjoy our summer.”

Conversation