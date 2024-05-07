Championship play-off semi: Montrose 0 Caley Thistle 0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Championship play-off semi: Montrose 0 Caley Thistle 0

Inverness fail to fire but take the draw back north for Saturday's second leg as they bid to remain in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
ICT's Alex Samuel and Montrose's Sean Dillon. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
ICT's Alex Samuel and Montrose's Sean Dillon. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Caley Thistle and Montrose are locked at 0-0 after a lively first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final at Links Park on Tuesday.

In front of 1043 fans, Montrose more than stood up to the challenge and will believe they can head for the Highlands this weekend believing they can get through.

ICT, however, with home advantage, should expect to have the quality to clear this dangerous hurdle.

The Caley Jags, who finished ninth in the Championship by one point, were facing a team which had reached this stage three times within the last five years and are having this latest shot after beating Cove Rangers to fourth spot in League One.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson made two changes to his team which defeated Morton 3-1 on Friday.

On-loan Wigan defender James Carragher, who suffered an injury on a synthetic pitch a few years ago, was not risked on the same kind of surface at Links Park. Danny Devine took his place in the starting 11.

And on-loan Livingston midfielder Samson Lawal came in for Everton loanee Sean McAllister, who was a sub due to a groin strain.

Montrose, bossed by former Ross County striker Stewart Petrie, returned to their more usual line-up after resting several of his key men in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win against Queen of the South.

That included starts for ex-Inverness and County winger Michael Gardyne and ex-Elgin City forward Kane Hester.

There was nerves from many ICT fans in the build-up to this unwanted semi-final. A year ago, they were snapping up tickets for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

The home fans were hopeful and their “Dynamo” supporters behind the goal were loud.

Graham Webster, Gardyne and Hester were keeping ICT’s backline alert early on, with Montrose not looking overawed by the occasion.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was called into action on 10 minutes when he saved a shot from Webster after Craig Brown and Lyons saved a broken down move.

Lawal was quick on his feet and his link-up play with on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel yielded a corner, which came to nothing.

Montrose’s Blair Lyons and Inverness defender Morgan Boyes. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group-

Slack final passes were letting Inverness down and Montrose seemed the likeliest to find a way through.

It required another fine save from Ridgers to deny Hester, who was on target after his first chance from the edge of the area was blocked.

On-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr was in the right place at the right time to ensure his body blocked a drive by Sean Dillon as the hosts pressed further.

The first real threat from ICT came five minutes before the break when Samuel flashed an effort beyond the left post after spotting an opening from the right flank.

And they went even closer moments later when a rasping long-ranger from Lawal crashed off the crossbar. Positive signs for Ferguson as he took his improving side in for their interval chat.

Inverness midfielder Samson Lawal hits the crossbar. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Yet, the first chance of note in the second half arrived when Montrose midfielder Ali Shrive went for goal in the box but was blocked by Remi Savage, then Lyons pulled a low effort wide from 12 yards as the Gable Endies’ belief grew.

On 68 minutes, Lawal weaved into the box and stabbed a shot goalwards, but it was an easy enough take for keeper Cammy Gill.

Home defender Aidan Quinn was next to have a go, but his header on the end of a free-kick flew wide.

As time ticked on, the feeling was perhaps for Inverness simply not to lose this and remain level for the second leg when it’s all on the line.

League One runners-up Hamilton Accies, meanwhile, have the upper hand in the other semi-final after their 2-2 draw at Alloa Athletic. The final takes place next Wednesday and Saturday.

MONTROSE (4-4-2): Gill 6, Quinn 6, Graham 6, Dillon 6, Steeves 6, Webster 7 (Williamson 78), Gardyne 6, Shrive 6 (Callaghan 59), Brown 6 (Machado 78), Lyons 7, Hester 6 (Hermiston 85).

Subs not used: Matthews (GK), Masson, Cochrane, Batchelor, Craig.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Devine 6, Savage 6 (Duffy 59), Boyes 6, Kerr 7, Longstaff 6 (Carragher 77), Anderson 6 (McAllister 77), Lawal 7, Harper, Mckay 6 (Pepple 82), Samuels 6 (MacGregor 82).

Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Samuels, Brooks, Carragher, Ujdur.

Referee: Chris Graham.

Attendance: 1043.

Man of the match: Blair Lyons.

