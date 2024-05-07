Championship play-off semi: Montrose 0 Caley Thistle 0

Caley Thistle and Montrose are locked at 0-0 after a lively first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final at Links Park on Tuesday.

In front of 1043 fans, Montrose more than stood up to the challenge and will believe they can head for the Highlands this weekend believing they can get through.

ICT, however, with home advantage, should expect to have the quality to clear this dangerous hurdle.

The Caley Jags, who finished ninth in the Championship by one point, were facing a team which had reached this stage three times within the last five years and are having this latest shot after beating Cove Rangers to fourth spot in League One.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson made two changes to his team which defeated Morton 3-1 on Friday.

On-loan Wigan defender James Carragher, who suffered an injury on a synthetic pitch a few years ago, was not risked on the same kind of surface at Links Park. Danny Devine took his place in the starting 11.

And on-loan Livingston midfielder Samson Lawal came in for Everton loanee Sean McAllister, who was a sub due to a groin strain.

Montrose, bossed by former Ross County striker Stewart Petrie, returned to their more usual line-up after resting several of his key men in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win against Queen of the South.

That included starts for ex-Inverness and County winger Michael Gardyne and ex-Elgin City forward Kane Hester.

There was nerves from many ICT fans in the build-up to this unwanted semi-final. A year ago, they were snapping up tickets for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

The home fans were hopeful and their “Dynamo” supporters behind the goal were loud.

Graham Webster, Gardyne and Hester were keeping ICT’s backline alert early on, with Montrose not looking overawed by the occasion.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was called into action on 10 minutes when he saved a shot from Webster after Craig Brown and Lyons saved a broken down move.

Lawal was quick on his feet and his link-up play with on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel yielded a corner, which came to nothing.

Slack final passes were letting Inverness down and Montrose seemed the likeliest to find a way through.

It required another fine save from Ridgers to deny Hester, who was on target after his first chance from the edge of the area was blocked.

On-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr was in the right place at the right time to ensure his body blocked a drive by Sean Dillon as the hosts pressed further.

The first real threat from ICT came five minutes before the break when Samuel flashed an effort beyond the left post after spotting an opening from the right flank.

And they went even closer moments later when a rasping long-ranger from Lawal crashed off the crossbar. Positive signs for Ferguson as he took his improving side in for their interval chat.

Yet, the first chance of note in the second half arrived when Montrose midfielder Ali Shrive went for goal in the box but was blocked by Remi Savage, then Lyons pulled a low effort wide from 12 yards as the Gable Endies’ belief grew.

On 68 minutes, Lawal weaved into the box and stabbed a shot goalwards, but it was an easy enough take for keeper Cammy Gill.

Home defender Aidan Quinn was next to have a go, but his header on the end of a free-kick flew wide.

As time ticked on, the feeling was perhaps for Inverness simply not to lose this and remain level for the second leg when it’s all on the line.

League One runners-up Hamilton Accies, meanwhile, have the upper hand in the other semi-final after their 2-2 draw at Alloa Athletic. The final takes place next Wednesday and Saturday.

MONTROSE (4-4-2): Gill 6, Quinn 6, Graham 6, Dillon 6, Steeves 6, Webster 7 (Williamson 78), Gardyne 6, Shrive 6 (Callaghan 59), Brown 6 (Machado 78), Lyons 7, Hester 6 (Hermiston 85).

Subs not used: Matthews (GK), Masson, Cochrane, Batchelor, Craig.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Devine 6, Savage 6 (Duffy 59), Boyes 6, Kerr 7, Longstaff 6 (Carragher 77), Anderson 6 (McAllister 77), Lawal 7, Harper, Mckay 6 (Pepple 82), Samuels 6 (MacGregor 82).

Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Samuels, Brooks, Carragher, Ujdur.

Referee: Chris Graham.

Attendance: 1043.

Man of the match: Blair Lyons.