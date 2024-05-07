How ‘humble’ Junior Hoilett studies footage of right-backs on nights before Aberdeen games

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven is confident veteran winger Junior Hoilett is “nowhere near finished” and has many more years left at the top level – revealing the level of Canadian international’s dedication to making a continued impact at Pittodrie.

The 33-year-old winger spends the night before an Aberdeen game studying footage of the right-back he will face, according to Leven.

Hoilett played at the 2022 World Cup and has made more than 150 appearances in the English Premier League.

Yet, despite his achievements, Leven say Hoilett remains “humble” and collects the cones and bibs after training sessions.

The winger also retains a drive to learn and improve – which is why Leven reckons he has many more years remaining at a high level.

Hoilett is out of contract at the end of the season, but has indicated he would be open to a new Dons deal.

Leven said: “Junior asks our analyst the night before the game to send him the footage of the right-back.

“So he studies the right-back’s movements – and that is why he has played at the top level.

“Even at his age, Junior still wants to learn.

“I think we can all see that with the quality he brings.

“He came on against Celtic (in the Scottish Cup semi-final) and had two assists.

“Against Motherwell he was just so good with the ball and players are terrified to dive in because he can go both ways.

“For me, he is nowhere near finished.”

Hoilett delivering valuable assists

Interim boss Leven was hospitalised last Friday night and underwent emergency surgery.

The procedure was a success and it is hoped Leven will return to oversee training this week ahead of the trip to Hibs.

Leven discussed Hoilett’s impact at Pittodrie prior to his hospitalisation.

Hoilett was secured in February on a short-term deal by former interim boss Neil Warnock.

He was a free agent and had been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

The winger had previously played under Warnock at Cardiff City and Queen’s Park Rangers.

However, Warnock stepped down from the interim manager’s role at Pittodrie just weeks after signing Hoilett.

Under current interim boss Leven, the winger has thrived.

He pitched in with two assists in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic (3-3 draw, 6-5 loss on penalties).

Hoilett also set up the winning goal in the recent 1-0 defeat of Motherwell.

‘He collects the balls and cones’

During his career, Hoilett made 161 appearances in the English top flight.

He also played in all three of Canada’s group games in the 2022 World Cup, starting two, scoring 16 goals in 62 appearances for his country all in.

Leven said: “Junior played in the Premier League in England, yet after training he collects the balls and cones – that tells you a lot about a person.

“He is very humble that way and wants to help and pick up bibs.

“I’ve seen players who have just walked in, but Junior is humble and never above his station.”

‘Junior has quality in abundance’

Hoilett came close to netting his first Aberdeen goal in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

His superb 25-yard free-kick beat the keeper but smashed off the crossbar.

Leven said: “I have been very impressed with Junior.

“His quality on the ball and the way he receives it.

“You know when you give him the ball it is going to stick and he can get you up the pitch.

“He is fully committed and what a lovely professional he is.

“Junior has quality in abundance and he’s been great since he came in.

“His assists and set-plays are vital for the team.

“Junior is a top player.”