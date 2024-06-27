Caley Thistle sign Dundee United keeper Jack Newman on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle sign Dundee United keeper Jack Newman on loan

Inverness sign ex-Scotland under-21 keeper for a season ahead of their weekend friendly at Clachnacuddin.

By Paul Chalk
Goalkeeper Jack Newman, who has joined Inverness on loan from Dundee United. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Goalkeeper Jack Newman, who has joined Inverness on loan from Dundee United. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have confirmed the season-long loan signing of ex-Scotland under-21 goalkeeper Jack Newman from Premiership side Dundee United.

The 22-year-old, who didn’t feature last season for Jim Goodwin’s Championship winners, makes the move to the Highlands and is primed to debut in Saturday’s pre-season opener at Highland League club Clachnacuddin.

Last year, Newman played for Scotland under-21s against Wales and Norway and featured in the second half of United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly victory at Brechin City at the weekend.

Jack Walton has returned to Tannadice from Luton Town on loan, while Goodwin has also signed Dave Richards from Crewe Alexandra.

Jack Newman in action for Dundee United during a Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock at Tannadice in May 2023. Image: SNS.

Newman welcomed to Caley Thistle

An ICT statement confirmed the news of Newman’s deal, saying: “The club is delighted announce that goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

“Jack, 22 years-old, progressed through the academy at Sunderland before signing for Dundee United in July 2020.

“He has had loan spells with The Spartans and Peterhead. Jack has been capped for Scotland at under-21s level. Welcome to the club, Jack!”

United see benefits of loan switch

The Taysiders also released a statement, highlighting the benefit for them to give Newman this chance to progress in the north.

It said: “Dundee United can confirm goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a one-year loan agreement for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

“A regular on the international stage for Scotland’s under-21 side, Newman heads out on a temporary stint away from Tannadice in search of regular first-team football to continue his development in the senior game.

“The Highland outfit currently are targeting an immediate return to the Scottish Championship under the charge of former Tannadice star Duncan Ferguson, following their relegation to the third tier at the hands of Hamilton Academical.

“Everyone at Dundee United wishes Jack the best of luck for his loan spell.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson with, back row from left: Cameron Ferguson, Matthew Strachan and Ethan Cairns. Second row – Keith Bray, Robbie Thompson and Calum Mackay. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

Another keeper still required at ICT

Inverness will be looking for another keeper, with experienced number one Mark Ridgers not offered a deal and having moved on, Cammy Mackay joining Brora Rangers and 18-year-old Corey Patterson moving to Forres Mechanics.

Goalkeeping and under-18 coach Ryan Esson has also not been dealt a new contract, with Stuart Garden, most recently at Arbroath and previously Dundee United, taking over his keeper coach duties.

Newman is the second signing in two days following Duncan Ferguson’s son, striker Cameron joining on a one-year contract on Wednesday.

With youngsters Keith Bray, Ethan Cairns, Calum Mackay, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson also signing deals for next season, ICT now have a squad of 19 first-team squad players.

Samuels frustrated as he leaves ICT

One departing player, forward Austin Samuels, has taken to social media, meanwhile, to leave a message for fans as he expressed disappointment at not getting the chance to keep ICT in the Championship.

The ex-Wolves player, who had a short loan spell at Aberdeen in season 2021-2022, made just 13 appearances last season, but injury hampered him from October in the the spring. He came off the bench in the play-off final defeat to Hamilton on May 18.

The 23-year-old, who signed for former boss Billy Dodds in January 2022, scored seven times in 56 appearances.

He said: “(It has been) two-and-a-half years of many ups and downs, but the support I got from the fans was always amazing.

“It’s a shame and frustrates I didn’t get the chance to help the club/team throughout the relegation fight, but I hope the club gets back to where it deserves to be.”

Inverness striker Austin Samuels scoring against Elgin City. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dumbarton first up for Inverness

Like all SPFL clubs, ICT learned their fixtures for the year ahead and they kick off life in League One, following last season’s relegation, at home to Dumbarton on Saturday, August 3.

The full list of League One fixtures can be found here.

Inverness kick off their pre-season games this Saturday away to Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin before visiting Ross Tokely’s Nairn County on Tuesday.

Next Saturday, they go to Championship runners-up Raith Rovers before they head north to take on Brora Rangers on Tuesday, July 9.

ICT’s first competitive game takes them to fellow League One side Annan Athletic for their opening Premier Sports Cup tie on Saturday, July 13.

Ferguson’s men will also take on in Group D – Bonnyrigg Rose (home) on Saturday, July 20, Arbroath (home) on Tuesday, July 23 and Dundee (away) on Saturday, July 27.

