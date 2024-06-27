Caley Thistle sign Dundee United keeper Jack Newman on loan

Caley Thistle have confirmed the season-long loan signing of ex-Scotland under-21 goalkeeper Jack Newman from Premiership side Dundee United.

The 22-year-old, who didn’t feature last season for Jim Goodwin’s Championship winners, makes the move to the Highlands and is primed to debut in Saturday’s pre-season opener at Highland League club Clachnacuddin.

Last year, Newman played for Scotland under-21s against Wales and Norway and featured in the second half of United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly victory at Brechin City at the weekend.

Jack Walton has returned to Tannadice from Luton Town on loan, while Goodwin has also signed Dave Richards from Crewe Alexandra.

Newman welcomed to Caley Thistle

An ICT statement confirmed the news of Newman’s deal, saying: “The club is delighted announce that goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

“Jack, 22 years-old, progressed through the academy at Sunderland before signing for Dundee United in July 2020.

“He has had loan spells with The Spartans and Peterhead. Jack has been capped for Scotland at under-21s level. Welcome to the club, Jack!”

United see benefits of loan switch

The Taysiders also released a statement, highlighting the benefit for them to give Newman this chance to progress in the north.

It said: “Dundee United can confirm goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a one-year loan agreement for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

“A regular on the international stage for Scotland’s under-21 side, Newman heads out on a temporary stint away from Tannadice in search of regular first-team football to continue his development in the senior game.

“The Highland outfit currently are targeting an immediate return to the Scottish Championship under the charge of former Tannadice star Duncan Ferguson, following their relegation to the third tier at the hands of Hamilton Academical.

“Everyone at Dundee United wishes Jack the best of luck for his loan spell.”

Another keeper still required at ICT

Inverness will be looking for another keeper, with experienced number one Mark Ridgers not offered a deal and having moved on, Cammy Mackay joining Brora Rangers and 18-year-old Corey Patterson moving to Forres Mechanics.

Goalkeeping and under-18 coach Ryan Esson has also not been dealt a new contract, with Stuart Garden, most recently at Arbroath and previously Dundee United, taking over his keeper coach duties.

Newman is the second signing in two days following Duncan Ferguson’s son, striker Cameron joining on a one-year contract on Wednesday.

With youngsters Keith Bray, Ethan Cairns, Calum Mackay, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson also signing deals for next season, ICT now have a squad of 19 first-team squad players.

Samuels frustrated as he leaves ICT

One departing player, forward Austin Samuels, has taken to social media, meanwhile, to leave a message for fans as he expressed disappointment at not getting the chance to keep ICT in the Championship.

The ex-Wolves player, who had a short loan spell at Aberdeen in season 2021-2022, made just 13 appearances last season, but injury hampered him from October in the the spring. He came off the bench in the play-off final defeat to Hamilton on May 18.

The 23-year-old, who signed for former boss Billy Dodds in January 2022, scored seven times in 56 appearances.

He said: “(It has been) two-and-a-half years of many ups and downs, but the support I got from the fans was always amazing.

“It’s a shame and frustrates I didn’t get the chance to help the club/team throughout the relegation fight, but I hope the club gets back to where it deserves to be.”

Dumbarton first up for Inverness

Like all SPFL clubs, ICT learned their fixtures for the year ahead and they kick off life in League One, following last season’s relegation, at home to Dumbarton on Saturday, August 3.

The full list of League One fixtures can be found here.

Inverness kick off their pre-season games this Saturday away to Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin before visiting Ross Tokely’s Nairn County on Tuesday.

Next Saturday, they go to Championship runners-up Raith Rovers before they head north to take on Brora Rangers on Tuesday, July 9.

ICT’s first competitive game takes them to fellow League One side Annan Athletic for their opening Premier Sports Cup tie on Saturday, July 13.

Ferguson’s men will also take on in Group D – Bonnyrigg Rose (home) on Saturday, July 20, Arbroath (home) on Tuesday, July 23 and Dundee (away) on Saturday, July 27.