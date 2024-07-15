Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks backs youngsters to adapt to physical demands against older rivals this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks backs youngsters to adapt to physical demands against older rivals this season

The 20-year-old striker aims to seize his chances under Duncan Ferguson.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness striker Adam Brooks is looking for a big season under Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Inverness striker Adam Brooks is looking for a big season under Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Adam Brooks reckons Caley Thistle’s youngsters will roll with the punches and will soon deliver blows to their more experienced rivals.

The 20-year-old ex-Celtic youth striker is relishing a chance to shine up top with captain and record club scorer Billy Mckay this season in a shaken-up side following May’s relegation from the Championship.

Brooks was signed by former ICT manager Billy Dodds last summer after netting 13 Lowland League goals for Celtic’s reserves.

Throughout a frustrating season, he made just three starts under Dodds before the boss was sacked, and then was mainly a second half substitute under current boss Duncan Ferguson for the remainder of the campaign.

Brooks came close to scoring in Saturday’s 1-0 season-opening Premier Sports Cup group defeat against fellow League One side Annan Athletic on Saturday, with the woodwork, home keeper Jamie Smith and a little wayward shooting adding to a blank on this occasion.

He was one of four players aged under 20 who kicked off for Inverness at Galabank – and around half of Ferguson’s squad fall into that category.

Adam Brooks takes advice from Duncan Ferguson last season. Image: SNS

Young players ‘will take the knocks’

The rough and tumble of competitive action is an education for many of these lads, but Brooks says the players will take the tackles and get back in the game again.

He said: “This is a good opportunity for the young players, me included because I’m still young.

“This is an opportunity for a lot of us. It’s a young squad and we just need to get used to the physical game, but it will come. I don’t see the results not coming our way.

“You will get strong challenges at League One level and you take the knocks against mature professional footballers.

“When you’re young, you just have to get up and get one with it without being bullied. A lot of the young lads are showing that already.”

Paying the price for missed chances

And Brooks, who shook off a hamstring injury to play, admitted Inverness paid the price for not being clinical against Annan as their Group D Premier Sports Cup campaign started with a narrow loss.

He said: “When you don’t take your chances, it comes back to bite you.

“I felt we were the more positive team. I could have taken my chances and we could have won the game.

“After the first half, we hit the bar and the post early in the second half.

“We have got to move on. It was just one of those days for us.”

Plastic is not an issue for Brooks

Seven teams in League One this term play on a synthetic surface – Annan are one of them.

However, Brooks is not worried about this affecting Caley Thistle’s season.

He said: “I have played on plastic most of my career so far, so I’m fine with that. A lot oi younger players have played on plastic.

“It’s just about getting used to it. The change of surface is not ideal for the body, but you just get used to it and try and get the wins – that’s all the matters.”

Bonnyrigg Rose, who lost 7-1 against Dundee on Saturday, visit the Caledonian Stadium this weekend after going to Annan Athletic on Tuesday night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Brooks wants side to impress fans

ICT’s second Premier Sports Cup game comes this Saturday when League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose visit the Caledonian Stadium.

That is followed by Championship rivals Arbroath at home next Tuesday, before a trip to Premiership Dundee on July 27 in their final Group D tie.

Brooks hopes supporters, many of whom said they won’t be attending home games until there are internal changes at Caley Thistle, can encourage the young team as they seek to gather some points.

He added: “All we can ask is for the fans to keep coming along to support us.

“We do need the fans’ backing – this is a young team and any negative influence is not something they are used to.

“But we have also got to show them on the pitch that we’re worth backing.”

