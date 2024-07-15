Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks backs youngsters to adapt to physical demands against older rivals this season

Adam Brooks reckons Caley Thistle’s youngsters will roll with the punches and will soon deliver blows to their more experienced rivals.

The 20-year-old ex-Celtic youth striker is relishing a chance to shine up top with captain and record club scorer Billy Mckay this season in a shaken-up side following May’s relegation from the Championship.

Brooks was signed by former ICT manager Billy Dodds last summer after netting 13 Lowland League goals for Celtic’s reserves.

Throughout a frustrating season, he made just three starts under Dodds before the boss was sacked, and then was mainly a second half substitute under current boss Duncan Ferguson for the remainder of the campaign.

Brooks came close to scoring in Saturday’s 1-0 season-opening Premier Sports Cup group defeat against fellow League One side Annan Athletic on Saturday, with the woodwork, home keeper Jamie Smith and a little wayward shooting adding to a blank on this occasion.

He was one of four players aged under 20 who kicked off for Inverness at Galabank – and around half of Ferguson’s squad fall into that category.

Young players ‘will take the knocks’

The rough and tumble of competitive action is an education for many of these lads, but Brooks says the players will take the tackles and get back in the game again.

He said: “This is a good opportunity for the young players, me included because I’m still young.

“This is an opportunity for a lot of us. It’s a young squad and we just need to get used to the physical game, but it will come. I don’t see the results not coming our way.

“You will get strong challenges at League One level and you take the knocks against mature professional footballers.

“When you’re young, you just have to get up and get one with it without being bullied. A lot of the young lads are showing that already.”

Paying the price for missed chances

And Brooks, who shook off a hamstring injury to play, admitted Inverness paid the price for not being clinical against Annan as their Group D Premier Sports Cup campaign started with a narrow loss.

He said: “When you don’t take your chances, it comes back to bite you.

“I felt we were the more positive team. I could have taken my chances and we could have won the game.

“After the first half, we hit the bar and the post early in the second half.

“We have got to move on. It was just one of those days for us.”

Plastic is not an issue for Brooks

Seven teams in League One this term play on a synthetic surface – Annan are one of them.

However, Brooks is not worried about this affecting Caley Thistle’s season.

He said: “I have played on plastic most of my career so far, so I’m fine with that. A lot oi younger players have played on plastic.

“It’s just about getting used to it. The change of surface is not ideal for the body, but you just get used to it and try and get the wins – that’s all the matters.”

Brooks wants side to impress fans

ICT’s second Premier Sports Cup game comes this Saturday when League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose visit the Caledonian Stadium.

That is followed by Championship rivals Arbroath at home next Tuesday, before a trip to Premiership Dundee on July 27 in their final Group D tie.

Brooks hopes supporters, many of whom said they won’t be attending home games until there are internal changes at Caley Thistle, can encourage the young team as they seek to gather some points.

He added: “All we can ask is for the fans to keep coming along to support us.

“We do need the fans’ backing – this is a young team and any negative influence is not something they are used to.

“But we have also got to show them on the pitch that we’re worth backing.”