Danny Devine: Caley Thistle players have ‘fire in their bellies’ to ‘put things right’ this season

Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle have returned for the new season with “fire in their bellies” after dropping out of the Championship in May.

Now in League One, financially-struggling Inverness have a squad with plenty of local young talent as manager Duncan Ferguson lacks cash to add to his options with more experienced players from further afield.

The competitive season started in Premier Sports Cup Group D last week when they slipped to a 1-0 loss at League One opponents Annan Athletic.

This Saturday, Caley Thistle are home to League Two Bonnyrigg Rose in their second cup fixture.

Calum Elliot’s team kicked off with a 7-1 defeat by Premiership Dundee then, a 2-2 draw at Annan on Tuesday, which included a bonus-point for clinching the penalty shoot-out honours.

‘Relegation was extremely difficult’

Inverness vice-skipper Devine, 31, says losing the relegation play-off against Hamilton Accies at the end of last term hurt them, but they’re determined to put it right over the next 10 months.

He said: “We had plenty of rest over the summer, which we never had in the past two seasons.

“We’re raring to go as we look to put things right.

“The way it ended last season wasn’t nice for us, as players, and for the fans.

“We’re back this season with a bit of extra fire in the belly. Hopefully we can do well.

“Relegation was extremely difficult for everyone, for the fans and us as players.

“No player wants that on their record. It’s tough, but you have to switch off.

“You take a few days to reflect on it, but then go away, rest and recover.

“You then come back with a point to prove.

“The boys are showing that in training and in and around the stadium. There’s a positive mentality between the squad.”

Maximum effort with promotion aim

The centre-half sees no reason why, once they get more games under their belts, the team cannot be aiming for a top-four tilt and a chance of stepping straight back up to the Championship.

He said: “With the youngsters stepping up, as well as the boys still here from last season, there is enough quality to challenge for promotion.

“We have the youths we have, but also that bit of experience. Hopefully we can do something.

“Personally, you start every season wanting to be successful. You want to win every game.

“We want to take this club back to where it should be. That means to get back up after last season’s disappointment.

“We will do everything in our power to do so.”

‘It’s men’s football and each result matters’ – Devine

Devine has been a leading figure on and off the park at Inverness for several years. and he wants to help guide the squad’s youngsters as they adapt to the different challenges of first-team football.

When asked about passing on his experience, he added: “I’m at the age where I need to be doing that anyway.

“It doesn’t matter if there are so many younger players, but even more so when there are so many.

“It’s about trying to show them what it’s all about – it’s men’s football and each result matters.

“It’s just about helping them understand what’s at stake. I’m sure they know anyway.

“They have been with us for many weeks now in pre-season training and had a few pre-season games.

“I know they want to help push us forward as a team. If we could get two or three shining this season, that would be brilliant.”

Youngsters ‘bring energy’ to squad

And Devine says the influx of young players has brought a freshness to the group as they aim to focus on winning games as soon as possible.

He said: “It’s been pretty good in and around the changing room.

“The younger players are also bringing plenty of energy to the squad.

“We’re just concentrating on the football side. It really is about going on the training pitch, working hard and concentrating on getting results.”

After taking on Bonnyrigg, ICT’s penultimate cup-tie is home to fellow League One side Arbroath on Tuesday, before the round their group bid off against Dundee next Saturday in a fixture switched to Brechin due to the Taysiders’ pitch not being ready.