Danny Devine: Caley Thistle players have ‘fire in their bellies’ to ‘put things right’ this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Danny Devine: Caley Thistle players have ‘fire in their bellies’ to ‘put things right’ this season

After the pain of relegation into League One, the Inverness defender and vice-captain says the squad are 'raring to go' to put things right.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine.
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS.

Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle have returned for the new season with “fire in their bellies” after dropping out of the Championship in May.

Now in League One, financially-struggling Inverness have a squad with plenty of local young talent as manager Duncan Ferguson lacks cash to add to his options with more experienced players from further afield.

The competitive season started in Premier Sports Cup Group D last week when they slipped to a 1-0 loss at League One opponents Annan Athletic. 

This Saturday, Caley Thistle are home to League Two Bonnyrigg Rose in their second cup fixture.

Calum Elliot’s team kicked off with a 7-1 defeat by Premiership Dundee then, a 2-2 draw at Annan on Tuesday, which included a bonus-point for clinching the penalty shoot-out honours.  

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in this season’s home kit. Supplied by Caley Thistle.

‘Relegation was extremely difficult’

Inverness vice-skipper Devine, 31, says losing the relegation play-off against Hamilton Accies at the end of last term hurt them, but they’re determined to put it right over the next 10 months.

He said: “We had plenty of rest over the summer, which we never had in the past two seasons.

“We’re raring to go as we look to put things right.

“The way it ended last season wasn’t nice for us, as players, and for the fans.

“We’re back this season with a bit of extra fire in the belly. Hopefully we can do well.

“Relegation was extremely difficult for everyone, for the fans and us as players.

“No player wants that on their record. It’s tough, but you have to switch off.

“You take a few days to reflect on it, but then go away, rest and recover.

“You then come back with a point to prove.

“The boys are showing that in training and in and around the stadium. There’s a positive mentality between the squad.”

Danny Devine challenges Queen’s Park’s Ruari Paton last season. Image: SNS.

Maximum effort with promotion aim

The centre-half sees no reason why, once they get more games under their belts, the team cannot be aiming for a top-four tilt and a chance of stepping straight back up to the Championship.

He said: “With the youngsters stepping up, as well as the boys still here from last season, there is enough quality to challenge for promotion.

“We have the youths we have, but also that bit of experience. Hopefully we can do something.

“Personally, you start every season wanting to be successful. You want to win every game.

“We want to take this club back to where it should be. That means to get back up after last season’s disappointment.

“We will do everything in our power to do so.”

‘It’s men’s football and each result matters’ – Devine

Devine has been a leading figure on and off the park at Inverness for several years. and he wants to help guide the squad’s youngsters as they adapt to the different challenges of first-team football.

When asked about passing on his experience, he added: “I’m at the age where I need to be doing that anyway.

“It doesn’t matter if there are so many younger players, but even more so when there are so many.

Ethan Cairn is a highly-rated young forward at Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It’s about trying to show them what it’s all about – it’s men’s football and each result matters.

“It’s just about helping them understand what’s at stake. I’m sure they know anyway.

“They have been with us for many weeks now in pre-season training and had a few pre-season games.

“I know they want to help push us forward as a team. If we could get two or three shining this season, that would be brilliant.”

Youngsters ‘bring energy’ to squad

And Devine says the influx of young players has brought a freshness to the group as they aim to focus on winning games as soon as possible.

He said: “It’s been pretty good in and around the changing room.

“The younger players are also bringing plenty of energy to the squad.

“We’re just concentrating on the football side. It really is about going on the training pitch, working hard and concentrating on getting results.”

After taking on Bonnyrigg, ICT’s penultimate cup-tie is home to fellow League One side Arbroath on Tuesday, before the round their group bid off against Dundee next Saturday in a fixture switched to Brechin due to the Taysiders’ pitch not being ready.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Jags manaager Duncan Ferguson, left, and assistant boss Gary Bollan. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle fans to bin boycott plans and gives update on…
Many Caley Thistle fans won't be going to this weekend's game against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Steven Hislop conflicted as angry Inverness fans decide whether to attend Caledonian Stadium double-header
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle like 'walking wounded' by end of first Premier Sports Cup clash -…
Inverness striker Adam Brooks is looking for a big season under Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks backs youngsters to adapt to physical demands against older rivals…
The Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 'in advanced takeover talks with American investors'
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle despite Premier Sports Cup loss at Annan Athletic
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle's Charlie Gilmour shuts out negatives to focus on winning
Ethan Cairns goes on the attack for Inverness against Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges
The lowdown on Caley Thistle's most promising young players
The Caledonian Stadium, home of now League One club Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle issue update on investment talks

Conversation