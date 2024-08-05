New signing Flynn Duffy keen to prove worth after Caley Thistle show faith in him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New signing Flynn Duffy keen to prove worth after Caley Thistle show faith in him

The former Dundee United full-back is relishing the chance to be part of a successful Inverness side in League One.

Inverness defender Flynn Duffy made his competitive debut for the side in the weekend's 1-1 draw against Dumbarton. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy made his competitive debut for the side in the weekend's 1-1 draw against Dumbarton. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Defender Flynn Duffy is determined to prove Duncan Ferguson was right to give him a chance to kick-start his career at Caley Thistle.

The left-back, who signed for Inverness on the eve of their opening 1-1 League One draw with Dumbarton at the weekend, had been on trial with the club, having impressed in last month’s 1-0 friendly loss at Championship side Raith Rovers. 

The Dundee United academy player had two spells with Peterhead, either side of a League Two title-winning loan stint at Stirling Albion in 2023.

He was released by United in the summer and played a waiting game as Inverness boss Ferguson had to get cash into the club by way of defender Nikola Ujdur leaving for Queen’s Park last week.

That opened the door for 20-year-old Duffy and ex-Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon, 21, to sign one and two-year deals, respectively.

Both started on Saturday and settled in nicely, especially in a free-flowing first half.

Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy.
Flynn Duffy in action for Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

When asked about getting the chance to play for ex-Rangers and Everton striker Ferguson, whose early career steps were also at Dundee United, Duffy said: “He’s a manager I wanted to play for.

“He’s put a lot of trust in me by giving me the chance to play for Inverness and he put me into the team straight away.

“I just want to repay him for that and hopefully, as the months go on, he’ll see that I’ve done that.

“I had to keep myself fit in July, but I respected the circumstances.

“When I heard Inverness were interested, it was something I wanted to explore, and I’m just glad it materialised, and I started by playing on Saturday.”

Especially in the first half, Duffy put in a great shift down the left flank as he aims to build up more minutes in the coming weeks, including Saturday’s trip to Annan Athletic.

‘Great bunch of boys’ at Inverness

He explained how being freed by the Taysiders makes him appreciate his new team-mates even more.

Duffy said: “When you’re not in football, you miss not being in a dressing room, and meeting new people and training every day.

“You can’t take that for granted as it can go in a flash. Thankfully I’ve come here and they’re a great bunch of boys, who have been brilliant.

“The training has been very good, and I’ve enjoyed it. I’m sure, week by week, I will settle in even more.

“You can’t take anything for granted in football. It’s the first time I’ve ever been let go by a club.

“You just have to be patient, put the work in over the summer, and hopefully it will pan out.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson signed Flynn Duffy on a one-year deal.

Switch-off from football was a help

Duffy felt a quick period of not thinking about football too much put him on the right track for impressing Inverness on trial.

He added: “It was important to take a break. It was a long season.

“But more importantly, mentally, I wanted to switch off from football.

“Once that break was over, I was straight into it and keep as fit as possible and to keep myself sharp.

“Running fitness and match fitness are completely different. I played against Raith Rovers a few weeks ago, which would have helped me on Saturday.”

Chance to aim for a ‘special season’ at Caley Thistle

Despite many of Ferguson’s players being aged 21 or under, Duffy sees no reason why ICT, relegated by Hamilton in the play-off final in May, cannot click into gear as one of the promotion favourites.

He said: “I feel Inverness are in a false position. Whenever I watched them play, like against Dundee United last year, they were very good.

“They only dropped into the relegation play-offs by one point, so it was harsh.

“It’s a chance for myself, the young lads, and the older boys to have a really special season.”

Conversation