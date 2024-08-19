Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga eager to progress after Caley Thistle debut

Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga is determined to take his chance to shine for Caley Thistle as number one Jack Newman awaits the outcome of a scan.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was pitched into Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Montrose, in a match in which he was not overly tested.

He was beaten in the first half by a fine Kane Hester strike from an acute angle, but most of the rest of the play was down at the other end, with Adam Mackinnon earning a draw with a second half reply.

Newman, who is on loan from Premiership Dundee United, has just returned to his parent club and awaits news of a scan for a knee injury.

With just 16-year-old academy keeper Szymon Rebilias left, ICT have brought back their former keeper from Highland League club Clachnacuddin, Martin MacKinnon, 24, on an emergency loan as cover.

Dibaga, who has played for Whitehill Welfare in the East of Scotland First Division, and Bo’ness United in the Lowland League, signed a one-year deal with ICT this month after impressing on trial.

Hunger to improve every day at ICT

The shot-stopper explained how he felt after coming through his first 90 minutes of competitive action for ICT.

He said: “Obviously, I was concerned about what happened to Jack and hopefully he will make a good recovery.

“But it was good to make my debut at home. It was a good game, but I’d have been happier had we taken three points.

“I have come here and I’m one of the oldest players and I’m only 24.

“But there are good players here and I’m enjoying it. The dressing room is good and there is a real hunger to go in and do your best every day.”

Dibaga wanted to try for higher level

With Mark Ridgers and Cammy Mackay leaving the club this summer, it left the club short between the posts, with Newman the only one with real front-line experience.

Dibaga was looking for a step up into full-time football and he got that chance.

He said: “Inverness only had one goalkeeper and they messaged my agent to ask me in for a trial.

“I was happy to come here – I was buzzing. I wanted to show what I could do, and it worked out and they liked me. It’s a big club, I like it here and I wanted to sign for the club.

“In 2021, I came to Scotland and I signed for Whitehill Welfare where I played for one season and then I got to play for Bo’ness United for two seasons in the Lowland League.

“I felt like I wanted to go to a higher level, and I was looking for teams throughout Scotland.”

Morton experience was biggest yet

Last November, when playing for Bo’ness, Dibaga impressed against Championship Morton, albeit in a 4-0 loss in the Scottish Cup. He explained how that was a valuable lesson.

He added: “Playing against Morton has been my biggest game since I came to Scotland, against a Championship team.

“I played well and was the Bo’ness man-of-the-match. We lost 4-0, but it was still a great experience. I enjoyed it.”

Win in Fife would provide a real lift

Depending on Newman’s injury, Dibaga could be needed for Saturday’s trip to Kelty Hearts as they chase their first league victory of the season.

And the goalkeeper knows what a lift winning in Fife would provide.

He said: “Our first league win would do everything for us.

“As soon as we pick up our first three points, everything will feel better.

“We were gutted not to win on Saturday. We had many chances to score a second goal. In the second half, I pretty much had nothing to do.

“It was frustrating not to get three points, but as soon as we get three points we can be looking up.”