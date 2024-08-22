Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson’s backing at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson’s backing at Caley Thistle

The Inverness boss, who almost signed for the ex-Manchester United boss as a player, speaks of his friendship as he looks for his young side's season to spark.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duncan Ferguson says he’s fortunate to call Sir Alex Ferguson a friend – after the Aberdeen and Manchester United legend urged him to be given time as Inverness boss.

The Caley Thistle manager, who suggests his squad might be one of the youngest in Britain, is looking for his team to kick-start their season following the club’s relegation to League One in May.

Financial turmoil and a large player as the club sailed towards administration has made life difficult for Ferguson and his staff.

Some fans have been calling for Ferguson to go, hot on the heels of former chairman Alan Savage arriving as he attempts to steer the club away from the threat of administration.

The significant step of getting shareholders to turn more than £3million loans into shares equity, or be written off completely, gave ICT fresh hope on Monday.

Sir Alex Ferguson will be a guest speaker at Cove Rangers' centenary dinner
Sir Alex Ferguson.

‘Sir Alex tried to sign me around ’96’

Savage revealed that Sir Alex called him to offer his support for the former Everton striker and called for Ferguson to be given time to succeed.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Ferguson said: “I am friends with Sir Alex. He is a great man, a legend of the game. He’s the king.

“I feel very privileged to regard him as a friend. It’s great he is supporting me, as he has supported other managers up and down the country.

“Back in the day, around about 1996 I think, he tried to sign me while I was at Everton. I got injured and it stopped that transfer.

“I was an Everton man and I loved the club, but Sir Alex is God, isn’t he? Let’s be fair. He’s football royalty, a great man.

“I got closer to him, really, through big Sam Allardyce. Sam introduced me to him, and it went from there.

“I can’t speak any more highly of him. He’s the greatest. He’s helped me through my career as a manager and he is always there for advice.

“He is always there for anybody that knows him. He’s a loyal, straight-talking man and I’ll always lean on these guys, like Sir Alex, like big Sam, I’m very fortunate to have those friends.

“He has offered to help Caley Thistle! Does he have a player?”

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge in action against Kilmarnock. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

ICT keen on Bavidge loan move

Savage has agreed to free up enough funds to bring in a new signing and it’s understood 18-year-old Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge is in the frame, having spent last season on loan at Kelty, where he scored nine goals.

Ferguson explained that talks to add another new face during the window to add to keeper Musa Dibaga and defender/midfielder Wallace Duffy have been encouraging.

He said: “A lot has been going on behind the scenes, and Alan Savage has made a massive commitment to the club, spending a lot of money to fix things, which is positive and good for the club going forward.

“Hopefully some of that will trickle down to me.

“We’ve had a meeting, which was productive. There is a wee bit there for me to try and bring in a player or two. It may be a case of one out, one in.”

‘One of the youngest sides’ in Britain?

The ICT boss, who replaced Billy Dodds almost a year ago, says the average age of his squad highlights just how challenging it is to try and make a promotion push.

He added: “Our average age is 21. Our bench was 19 last weekend. I am saying we’ve maybe got the youngest team in Britain.

“We have only four players born in the 1990s – and two of them are ’99.

“I’m not sure, but I believe I might have the youngest team in Scotland and possibly within England and Scotland.

Keith Bray, 18, in action for ICT against Montrose last weekend. Image: Jasperimage

“It’s tough for us, but we are here to support and develop these young players.

“The youngsters are learning and they’ve plenty of enthusiasm and drive, as do the older players like Billy Mckay and Danny Devine.

“The young players are also good enough, but I just want to highlight how young a squad we have, and it is a lot for them to take on.”

On-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman could be out for four weeks as he prepares to undergo a meniscus (knee) operation and winger Luis Longstaff is sidelined for the same period due to a thigh injury.

Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon was signed last week on an emergency loan, with Dibaga making his debut. Plans are afoot to sign MacKinnon up for longer.

Luis Longstaff, in action against Montrose last week, will be out for four weeks with a thigh injury. Image: Jasperimage

‘We will be ready’ for Kelty Hearts

ICT have one point from their first three fixtures in League One and leaders Kelty Hearts are their weekend hosts.

Ferguson knows what his side will be up against but is in a confident mood after a strong second half in the 1-1 draw with Montrose. 

He said: “Kelty are undefeated, and they have a very good front three, and they like to penetrate, and they have good players in the midfield.

“It will be a tough match away from home on a plastic pitch. But we have only lost one game through a poor refereeing decision (at Annan), so we will be ready and up for it.”

More from Caley Thistle

Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Savage provides update on Caley Thistle’s investment talks with Portuguese wealth management…
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan - and potentially signing…
Nairn County's Fraser Dingwall. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle and Ross County knocked out of North of Scotland Cup
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle take big step towards financial recovery after more than £3 million of…
Adam Mackinnon has started ICT's three League One games this season, and he scored against Montrose on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him -…
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk: More goodwill needed from shareholders as Caley Thistle enter crucial period
Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga, who made his debut against Montrose for ICT at the weekend. Image: Jasperimage.
Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga eager to progress after Caley Thistle debut
Juanjo, left, celebrates a goal with Inverness team-mate Richie Hart in August 2004. Image: SNS
John Robertson: Juanjo's X-factor added to Caley Thistle's top-flight arrival
Adam Mackinnon celebrates his equaliser for Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle storm back to make point against Montrose

Conversation