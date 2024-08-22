Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson’s backing at Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson says he’s fortunate to call Sir Alex Ferguson a friend – after the Aberdeen and Manchester United legend urged him to be given time as Inverness boss.

The Caley Thistle manager, who suggests his squad might be one of the youngest in Britain, is looking for his team to kick-start their season following the club’s relegation to League One in May.

Financial turmoil and a large player as the club sailed towards administration has made life difficult for Ferguson and his staff.

Some fans have been calling for Ferguson to go, hot on the heels of former chairman Alan Savage arriving as he attempts to steer the club away from the threat of administration.

The significant step of getting shareholders to turn more than £3million loans into shares equity, or be written off completely, gave ICT fresh hope on Monday.

‘Sir Alex tried to sign me around ’96’

Savage revealed that Sir Alex called him to offer his support for the former Everton striker and called for Ferguson to be given time to succeed.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Ferguson said: “I am friends with Sir Alex. He is a great man, a legend of the game. He’s the king.

“I feel very privileged to regard him as a friend. It’s great he is supporting me, as he has supported other managers up and down the country.

“Back in the day, around about 1996 I think, he tried to sign me while I was at Everton. I got injured and it stopped that transfer.

“I was an Everton man and I loved the club, but Sir Alex is God, isn’t he? Let’s be fair. He’s football royalty, a great man.

“I got closer to him, really, through big Sam Allardyce. Sam introduced me to him, and it went from there.

“I can’t speak any more highly of him. He’s the greatest. He’s helped me through my career as a manager and he is always there for advice.

“He is always there for anybody that knows him. He’s a loyal, straight-talking man and I’ll always lean on these guys, like Sir Alex, like big Sam, I’m very fortunate to have those friends.

“He has offered to help Caley Thistle! Does he have a player?”

ICT keen on Bavidge loan move

Savage has agreed to free up enough funds to bring in a new signing and it’s understood 18-year-old Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge is in the frame, having spent last season on loan at Kelty, where he scored nine goals.

Ferguson explained that talks to add another new face during the window to add to keeper Musa Dibaga and defender/midfielder Wallace Duffy have been encouraging.

He said: “A lot has been going on behind the scenes, and Alan Savage has made a massive commitment to the club, spending a lot of money to fix things, which is positive and good for the club going forward.

“Hopefully some of that will trickle down to me.

“We’ve had a meeting, which was productive. There is a wee bit there for me to try and bring in a player or two. It may be a case of one out, one in.”

‘One of the youngest sides’ in Britain?

The ICT boss, who replaced Billy Dodds almost a year ago, says the average age of his squad highlights just how challenging it is to try and make a promotion push.

He added: “Our average age is 21. Our bench was 19 last weekend. I am saying we’ve maybe got the youngest team in Britain.

“We have only four players born in the 1990s – and two of them are ’99.

“I’m not sure, but I believe I might have the youngest team in Scotland and possibly within England and Scotland.

“It’s tough for us, but we are here to support and develop these young players.

“The youngsters are learning and they’ve plenty of enthusiasm and drive, as do the older players like Billy Mckay and Danny Devine.

“The young players are also good enough, but I just want to highlight how young a squad we have, and it is a lot for them to take on.”

On-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman could be out for four weeks as he prepares to undergo a meniscus (knee) operation and winger Luis Longstaff is sidelined for the same period due to a thigh injury.

Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon was signed last week on an emergency loan, with Dibaga making his debut. Plans are afoot to sign MacKinnon up for longer.

‘We will be ready’ for Kelty Hearts

ICT have one point from their first three fixtures in League One and leaders Kelty Hearts are their weekend hosts.

Ferguson knows what his side will be up against but is in a confident mood after a strong second half in the 1-1 draw with Montrose.

He said: “Kelty are undefeated, and they have a very good front three, and they like to penetrate, and they have good players in the midfield.

“It will be a tough match away from home on a plastic pitch. But we have only lost one game through a poor refereeing decision (at Annan), so we will be ready and up for it.”