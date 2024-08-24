Duncan Ferguson seeks striker after Caley Thistle draw 0-0 at Kelty Hearts

Boss Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle’s goalless draw at League One Kelty Hearts underlines their need for more firepower.

With the transfer window closing at the end of the month, Inverness remain hopeful of landing Aberdeen forward Alife Bavidge on a loan deal.

Hours before taking on morning leaders Kelty, they signed former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old came on as a second half substitute as ICT remain winless with three draws and one loss from their first four fixtures.

ICT lacking killer touch – Ferguson

Ferguson, whose club have been lifted by a financial upturn led by ex-chairman Alan Savage this month, felt his team had the edge against their hosts, but failed to convert their chances.

He said: “We will take the positive after coming away with a point from the team at the top of the league.

“It was a great clean sheet. We started well in the first half and they came back into it with two or three chances.

“In the second half, we were dominant, apart from one chance which flashed across the face of goal.

“We’re still struggling to stick the ball in the back of the net and that’s the difference.

“We just need something to come off someone’s backside or something to go in. It’s not happening for us in the final third.”

Allan’s experience counts – manager

Ferguson was delighted to secure Allan’s services. He said: “We knew Paul was available all summer and time was ticking. We got the deal done when finances fell into place.

“He’s not fit and has been training on his own the past four weeks. He had a pre-season with Hamilton. He came on and did well for his first outing.

“At 24, he’s older – it puts him at the top end of our age bracket. But he played 33 times for Dunfermline last season, so he’ll add experience.”

When asked about Dons striker Bavidge, Ferguson added: “The club are looking at Alfie as well as other options. We need to strengthen and it’s not easy. We’re always looking for good players – we’re looking to strengthen the front-line.”

Fans out in force in ‘Johndo’ tribute

Ferguson made one changes from the side which drew 1-1 at home to Montrose last week. In came 18-year-old Calum MacLeod in place for Luis Longstaff, who is out with a thigh injury, with Allan named as a sub. Overall, eight academy graduates were in the Inverness squad.

On-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman is out with a knee injury, so former Bo’ness keeper Musa Dibaga played his second successive ICT match.

Kelty, who moved top of the table last week thanks to their 3-0 win at struggling Arbroath, made one change to their line-up, with Luke McCarvel replacing Lewis Moore.

Inverness could well have been training full-time here in Kelty had the vastly unpopular board plan not been overturned this summer – driven by strong fan opposition.

Instead, with some clouds having lifted, ICT supporters were in Fife in good numbers and good voice.

They were also here in tribute to fan Johndo MacKenzie – aka The Immortal Howden Ender – who recently passed away. He was a great backer of the club and life and soul of many away days.

Kelty created the early opportunities

The first chance of note came the way of the hosts on 18 minutes when a swift attack ended with Scott Williamson’s low drive being held by Dibaga.

That chance gave Kelty a lift and McCarvel saw next to shoot, with his deflected drive going just past the right post.

Dibaga was tested again on 26 minutes as he superbly pushed away a stinging long-ranger from Ross Cunningham.

A decent period then followed for the Caley Jags and Billy Mckay almost opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, but crashed his shot over the bar.

Vital spark missing but point earned

The second half failed to enthuse, with the effort from both teams not resulting in much drama where it mattered.

Yet Inverness looked the most likely to find a way through and substitute Adam Brooks saw his deflected shot flash wide on 65 minutes when he met a Mackinnon cross.

Kelty were always capable, though, and Scott Allan put too much height on his 25-yarder as they went for goal on 80 minutes.

There were loud ICT appeals in the closing moments when keeper Ruairidh Adams appeared to handle outside his box, but play was waved on by referee George Calder.

The Caley Jags return to the Caledonian Stadium next Saturday when they host potential title contenders Queen of the South, while Kelty travel to Dumbarton.

KELTY HEARTS (4-3-1-2): Adams 6, Paterson 6, Flatman 6, O’Ware 5 (Thomas 46), Mercer 6, Tidser 5 (Billy Owens 45), Allan 6, McCarvel 6, Cunningham 6, Williamson 7, Johnston 6.

Subs not used: Adamson (GK), Miller, Lewis Owens.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Dibaga 6, Flynn Duffy 6, Savage 6, Devine 6, Wallace Duffy 6 (Brooks 62), Bray 6, Gilmour 6, MacLeod 6 (Allan 74), Davidson 6, Adam Mackinnon 7, Mckay 6 (Ferguson 85).

Subs not used: Martin MacKinnon (GK), Strachan, Mackay, Walker, Thompson, Corner.

Referee – George Calder.

Attendance – 692.

Man of the match – Adam Mackinnon.