Duncan Ferguson seeks striker after Caley Thistle draw 0-0 at Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson seeks striker after Caley Thistle draw 0-0 at Kelty Hearts

Inverness add midfielder Paul Allan - but the latest blank score heightens need for fresh firepower.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Boss Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle’s goalless draw at League One Kelty Hearts underlines their need for more firepower.

With the transfer window closing at the end of the month, Inverness remain hopeful of landing Aberdeen forward Alife Bavidge on a loan deal.

Hours before taking on morning leaders Kelty, they signed former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old came on as a second half substitute as ICT remain winless with three draws and one loss from their first four fixtures.

ICT lacking killer touch – Ferguson

Ferguson, whose club have been lifted by a financial upturn led by ex-chairman Alan Savage this month, felt his team had the edge against their hosts, but failed to convert their chances.

He said: “We will take the positive after coming away with a point from the team at the top of the league.

“It was a great clean sheet. We started well in the first half and they came back into it with two or three chances.

“In the second half, we were dominant, apart from one chance which flashed across the face of goal.

“We’re still struggling to stick the ball in the back of the net and that’s the difference.

“We just need something to come off someone’s backside or something to go in. It’s not happening for us in the final third.”

Midfielder Paul Allan has joined ICT on Saturday morning. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

Allan’s experience counts – manager

Ferguson was delighted to secure Allan’s services. He said: “We knew Paul was available all summer and time was ticking. We got the deal done when finances fell into place.

“He’s not fit and has been training on his own the past four weeks. He had a pre-season with Hamilton. He came on and did well for his first outing.

“At 24, he’s older – it puts him at the top end of our age bracket. But he played 33 times for Dunfermline last season, so he’ll add experience.”

When asked about Dons striker Bavidge, Ferguson added: “The club are looking at Alfie as well as other options. We need to strengthen and it’s not easy. We’re always looking for good players – we’re looking to strengthen the front-line.”

Calum MacLeod replaced Luis Longstaff in the Inverness line-up. Image: SNS

Fans out in force in ‘Johndo’ tribute

Ferguson made one changes from the side which drew 1-1 at home to Montrose last week. In came 18-year-old Calum MacLeod in place for Luis Longstaff, who is out with a thigh injury, with Allan named as a sub. Overall, eight academy graduates were in the Inverness squad.

On-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman is out with a knee injury, so former Bo’ness keeper Musa Dibaga played his second successive ICT match.

Kelty, who moved top of the table last week thanks to their 3-0 win at struggling Arbroath, made one change to their line-up, with Luke McCarvel replacing Lewis Moore.

Inverness could well have been training full-time here in Kelty had the vastly unpopular board plan not been overturned this summer – driven by strong fan opposition.

Instead, with some clouds having lifted, ICT supporters were in Fife in good numbers and good voice.

They were also here in tribute to fan Johndo MacKenzie – aka The Immortal Howden Ender – who recently passed away. He was a great backer of the club and life and soul of many away days.

Billy Mckay came closest to scoring for ICT in the first half at Kelty. Image: SNS

Kelty created the early opportunities

The first chance of note came the way of the hosts on 18 minutes when a swift attack ended with Scott Williamson’s low drive being held by Dibaga.

That chance gave Kelty a lift and McCarvel saw next to shoot, with his deflected drive going just past the right post.

Dibaga was tested again on 26 minutes as he superbly pushed away a stinging long-ranger from Ross Cunningham.

A decent period then followed for the Caley Jags and Billy Mckay almost opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, but crashed his shot over the bar.

Vital spark missing but point earned

The second half failed to enthuse, with the effort from both teams not resulting in much drama where it mattered.

Yet Inverness looked the most likely to find a way through and substitute Adam Brooks saw his deflected shot flash wide on 65 minutes when he met a Mackinnon cross.

Kelty were always capable, though, and Scott Allan put too much height on his 25-yarder as they went for goal on 80 minutes.

There were loud ICT appeals in the closing moments when keeper Ruairidh Adams appeared to handle outside his box, but play was waved on by referee George Calder.

The Caley Jags return to the Caledonian Stadium next Saturday when they host potential title contenders Queen of the South, while Kelty travel to Dumbarton.

KELTY HEARTS (4-3-1-2): Adams 6, Paterson 6, Flatman 6, O’Ware 5 (Thomas 46), Mercer 6, Tidser 5 (Billy Owens 45), Allan 6, McCarvel 6, Cunningham 6, Williamson 7, Johnston 6.

Subs not used: Adamson (GK), Miller,  Lewis Owens.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1):  Dibaga 6, Flynn Duffy 6, Savage 6, Devine 6, Wallace Duffy 6 (Brooks 62), Bray 6, Gilmour 6, MacLeod 6 (Allan 74), Davidson 6, Adam Mackinnon 7, Mckay 6 (Ferguson 85).

Subs not used: Martin MacKinnon (GK), Strachan, Mackay, Walker, Thompson, Corner.

Referee – George Calder.

Attendance – 692.

Man of the match – Adam Mackinnon.

More from Caley Thistle

Midfielder Paul Allan has joined ICT. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Confirmed - Caley Thistle sign ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan
An offer from Ketan Makwana's company Seventy7 Ventures was accepted by the Caley Thistle board but the deal has now collapsed. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The trail of destruction left behind by the 'fantasist' investor who nearly got…
3
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson's backing at Caley Thistle
Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Savage provides update on Caley Thistle’s investment talks with Portuguese wealth management…
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan - and potentially signing…
Nairn County's Fraser Dingwall. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle and Ross County knocked out of North of Scotland Cup
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle take big step towards financial recovery after more than £3 million of…
Adam Mackinnon is chasing a promotion hunt with Caley Thistle this season. Image: Jasperimage.
Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him -…
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk: More goodwill needed from shareholders as Caley Thistle enter crucial period

Conversation