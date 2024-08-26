‘Granny’s carpet’ – Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts’ plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle can play far better on grass

Manager Duncan Ferguson thinks returning to grass at Inverness will give Caley Thistle a better chance of posting their first win of the League One season – as he slated the state of Kelty Hearts’ plastic park.

Second-placed Queen of the South head north this Saturday to take on the Highlanders, who have three draws and one loss from their first four League One fixtures.

The main cause for concern is Caley Thistle’s lack of goals – they have netted just twice in those four games and failed to score in five of their eight games over the Premier Sports Cup and the league.

ICT, relegated from the Championship in May, have a revamped, largely youthful squad, but were boosted by the one-year deal agreed by more experienced former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan, 24, at the weekend.

Saturday’s goalless draw at leaders Kelty kept Inverness in eighth spot, but boss Ferguson took aim at the New Central Park artificial surface.

He said: “The pitch, if you can all it a pitch, is like my granny’s carpet from the 1950s, it is so bad – it was bone dry and you can’t pass the ball on it.

“In the second half in particular, we tried to get in behind Kelty and we got some joy from that.

“We’re a passing team and a possession team, and that pitch does not help one little bit.”

Ferguson added: “Hopefully, on our grass pitch on Saturday, we can get back to our passing and possession-based play.

“In Scotland, people are more used to these (plastic) pitches, but having come from English football last year, I’m not used to it.

“I am getting used to it now because I have to, but this is totally different.

“On the grass at Inverness, our home form must be strong as we look to pick up plenty of points at home.

“We’ve such a young team, who are working extremely hard. These are all big games for us and we must try and get a victory against Queen of the South. We have to turn these draws into wins.

“We have changed our formation, the tactics, the set-up – we just need to stick one in the net now.”

Ferguson wants to reward ICT fans

Despite the winless start, Ferguson is not hitting the panic button, with the summer signings showing up well at the weekend.

He said: “We have lost one (league) game from a refereeing decision at Annan when he pulled a penalty out from nowhere.

“We’ve a very young team, it’s a strong team, but at the moment we can’s seem to stick the ball in the net – we’ve been in every game so far.

“The defence were excellent on Saturday, and our goalkeeper (Musa Dibaga) got a clean sheet. He did very well, as did Adam Mackinnon – and Paul Allan when he came on. Those are three good signings for this club.

“Kelty beat Arbroath 3-0 last week, but we defended so well against them. They had one chance really and they are top of the league.

“We wanted the win for our fans, who were brilliant. They travelled a long way and paid a lot of money. We’re desperate to get a win for them and score some goals.”

‘We need to strengthen further’

Ferguson wants to do more transfer business, with 18-year-old Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge a top loan target.

He added: “I am hopeful that we can get another deal done, but it’s not easy.

“We’re doing our very best to identify and get players to come to Inverness.

“We’re trying hard – because we definitely need to strengthen further.”