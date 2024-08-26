‘Granny’s carpet’ – Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts’ plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle can play far better on grass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Granny’s carpet’ – Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts’ plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle can play far better on grass

Ferguson was scathing in his review of Kelty's pitch, with his winless Inverness team back in home League One action against Queen of the South on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Manager Duncan Ferguson thinks returning to grass at Inverness will give Caley Thistle a better chance of posting their first win of the League One season – as he slated the state of Kelty Hearts’ plastic park.

Second-placed Queen of the South head north this Saturday to take on the Highlanders, who have three draws and one loss from their first four League One fixtures.

The main cause for concern is Caley Thistle’s lack of goals – they have netted just twice in those four games and failed to score in five of their eight games over the Premier Sports Cup and the league.

ICT, relegated from the Championship in May, have a revamped, largely youthful squad, but were boosted by the one-year deal agreed by more experienced former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan, 24, at the weekend.

Saturday’s goalless draw at leaders Kelty kept Inverness in eighth spot, but boss Ferguson took aim at the New Central Park artificial surface.

He said: “The pitch, if you can all it a pitch, is like my granny’s carpet from the 1950s, it is so bad – it was bone dry and you can’t pass the ball on it.

“In the second half in particular, we tried to get in behind Kelty and we got some joy from that.

“We’re a passing team and a possession team, and that pitch does not help one little bit.”

Ferguson added: “Hopefully, on our grass pitch on Saturday, we can get back to our passing and possession-based play.

“In Scotland, people are more used to these (plastic) pitches, but having come from English football last year, I’m not used to it.

“I am getting used to it now because I have to, but this is totally different.

“On the grass at Inverness, our home form must be strong as we look to pick up plenty of points at home.

Caley Thistle in actiion at Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle in actiion at Caledonian Stadium. Image: Jasperimage.

“We’ve such a young team, who are working extremely hard. These are all big games for us and we must try and get a victory against Queen of the South. We have to turn these draws into wins.

“We have changed our formation, the tactics, the set-up – we just need to stick one in the net now.”

Ferguson wants to reward ICT fans

Despite the winless start, Ferguson is not hitting the panic button, with the summer signings showing up well at the weekend.

He said: “We have lost one (league) game from a refereeing decision at Annan when he pulled a penalty out from nowhere.

“We’ve a very young team, it’s a strong team, but at the moment we can’s seem to stick the ball in the net – we’ve been in every game so far.

“The defence were excellent on Saturday, and our goalkeeper (Musa Dibaga) got a clean sheet. He did very well, as did Adam Mackinnon – and Paul Allan when he came on. Those are three good signings for this club.

“Kelty beat Arbroath 3-0 last week, but we defended so well against them. They had one chance really and they are top of the league.

“We wanted the win for our fans, who were brilliant. They travelled a long way and paid a lot of money. We’re desperate to get a win for them and score some goals.”

Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline against St Mirren in 2021. Image: SNS.

‘We need to strengthen further’

Ferguson wants to do more transfer business, with 18-year-old Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge a top loan target.

He added: “I am hopeful that we can get another deal done, but it’s not easy.

“We’re doing our very best to identify and get players to come to Inverness.

“We’re trying hard – because we definitely need to strengthen further.”

