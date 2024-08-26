Paul Allan eager to help Caley Thistle return to Championship after ‘unlucky’ relegation

New Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan is focused on helping the Highland side find a killer touch as he targets another League One winner’s medal.

The 24-year-old, who was freed by Championship club Dunfermline Athletic in May, joined Inverness just ahead of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at leaders Kelty Hearts.

The Pars academy graduate made 33 appearances in the second tier last season.

He had some pre-season time at newly-promoted Championship club Hamilton Accies and trained on his own while seeking the right move.

When Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson came calling thanks to some fund being made available by ex-chairman Alan Savage, Allan had no hesitation in signing a one-year deal.

Inverness impressed Allan last term

After coming off the bench for the last 16 minutes at Kelty, he said he was won over by ICT last year when he faced them for Dunfermline.

He said: “Having played against Inverness last season, I thought they always had a bit of quality. They were unlucky to end up in League One.

“They always moved the ball well and were decent defensively, but they just never maybe had that final part, or scored as many goals as they should have.

“The way they played last season attracted me to them.

“For me, it’s now about trying to add that bit of experience along with the youth and hopefully we can kick on in the league.

“Now Inverness are a League One club, we can start getting some wins under our belts and then we should be able to push towards the top end of the table.”

First goal can make such a difference

The Caley Jags have had three draws and one defeat as they hunt their first League One win since being relegated. This weekend, they host third-placed Queen of the South, who lost 1-0 at Montrose.

From Saturday’s display against Kelty, in which they had the edge in the second half, Allan believes hitting the net first could make such a difference.

He said: “Inverness are not far away. Defensively, we’re solid, and I don’t think Kelty had many chances.

“It’s now just about trying to get that goal. Scoring the first goal gives you confidence to go on and get two or three.

“Had we scored the first goal on Saturday, we could have kicked on, but hopefully that will start against Queen of the South on Saturday.

“It’s still early doors in the season. If you can get a win or two, it can lift you right up this table.

“It brings a bit more positivity to the club, so getting that first win would be massive for us.

“I feel once that happens, we will be able to push on.”

Sharpening up after training alone

Allan got on the ball and was direct during his short appearance at New Central Park and he’s confident that, as he trains with his new team-mates, he’ll return to peak sharpness soon.

He added: “I came on for around 15 minutes on Saturday and I had just been doing pre-season myself for a while.

“Fitness-wise, I might not be up to where I want to be yet, but I know over the next couple of weeks I will get back to where I should be then I will be fully able to show what I can do for Inverness.”

No harsh feelings after leaving Pars

Last week, Dunfermline were put up for sale by their backers, German football investment group Fussball GmbH.

It was a tightening of the belt there which saw Allan reluctantly move on from Fife, but he’s relishing his fresh challenge up north.

He said: “My plan was to stay with Dunfermline at the end of last season.

“I had positive chats with (manager) James McPake, but his hands were tied.

“You can see what’s happened there last week, with the Germans trying to sell their share, so I always believed James when he was explaining the reasons.

“James and I have a good relationship, so there was nothing bad in it, it was like bad timing almost.

“But, l have moved on and I am happy to be at Inverness. Hopefully, we can push up League One and climb towards the top of the table.”

Ferguson confirmed that Inverness are still hopeful of taking 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge on loan before the end of the month.