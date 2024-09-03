Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge

Inverness interim CEO Charlie Christie confirms a trialist forward is on board after Ayr United pipped them to Aberdeen's Alfie Bavidge.

Interim Inverness chief executive officer Charlie Christie offered an update on the club's search for a striker. Image: SNS.
Interim Inverness chief executive officer Charlie Christie offered an update on the club's search for a striker. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle are closing in on a new striker – who might provide something different to record scorer Billy Mckay.

The now League One Highlanders failed in their bid to land Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, son of former ICT attacker Martin Bavidge, instead went on loan to Championship leaders Ayr United, bossed by former Don, Scott Brown.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson guided his men to a vital victory over Queen of the South on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Christie – Club on the hunt for striker

Inverness interim chief executive Charlie Christie admits it was a blow to lose out on Bavidge, who scored nine goals on loan with League One Kelty Hearts last term.

However, he confirmed there’s a trialist with the squad this week, who might fill the void for the team, which has failed to score in five of their nine matches so far this season.

Christie said: “Not getting Alfie was disappointing. I had spoken to Martin, who is a former team-mate of mine, and he was quite apologetic about it – I think he was quite keen on the Inverness move.

“However, Alfie is an Aberdeen player and the decision is fully their right and they wanted him to play at Championship level – and not below that.

“That ruled us out unfortunately. It’s a pity because I thought he would have been a good fit for us.

“However, at the moment, we have a trialist in training with us over the next few days.

“Alan Savage (club consultant) has told the management and coaching staff to keep looking for a striker, but we’re hoping the trialist will be the one who can add to our options.

“We all agree there is still that space to fill in the squad. We’re now carrying a couple of injuries within the squad and we will lose boys, which happens in football.

“I have always thought we needed a back-up to Billy Mckay – maybe a different option to Billy would be good and that’s exactly what we’re trying to get.”

‘Everyone accepted we had to win’

Christie, who bossed ICT in the top-flight from 2006 to 2007, was thrilled to see the side edge past Queen of the South 1-0 at the weekend to secure their first League One win of the season.

After three draws and one loss, it places Inverness fifth – but just three points behind leading trio Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic, one one point below the defeated Doonhamers.

He said: “It was an important game and one we had to win. Everyone accepted that.

“I was at the two previous games and we could easily have won both, but we needed the win to get up the table and make sure we didn’t become detached.

“It was a very welcome three points without us firing on all cylinders. There is more to come from us, but we looked quite assured defensively against a quite physical Queen of the South team.

“We have looked solid since the start of the season. Creating chances or nicking a goal at the other end has been the issue.

“It was great to see Billy Mckay score. I know he’s been frustrated, but it was a typical Bllly Mckay ‘poacher’s’ goal. I was delighted for him. Hopefully that will be the start of a run of goals.”

Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle’s new away kit for the 2024-25 season, while Musa Dibaga shows off the new goalkeeper kit. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC

Massive sales surge for new away kits

Tuesday saw the launch of Caley Thistle’s new black and gold kits to celebrate the club’s 30th anniversary and they’ve hit the target with fans.

Christie said his son, Scotland and Bournemouth and former ICT star Ryan, also wants one.

He said: “We’ve had a brilliant response to the launch. The staff mentioned it was probably the busiest ever day for our club shop – which considering it’s a Tuesday, is great and the online sales have been great as well.

“Liking or disliking football tops is subjective, but I think this is one of the nicest we’ve ever had in our history – and I am not just saying that as a sales pitch!

“I showed it to Ryan and he’s planning to buy one too. He was very taken with it. It looks the part.”

Caley Thistle could wear the new kits in Saturday’s home SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie against League Two opponents Stirling Albion.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle's injuries stack up
Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC
Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary
James Nolan is eager to be a Highland hit under Duncan Ferguson after making a loan move from Manchester United to Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Currie/Shutterstock
Why Manchester United's James Nolan jumped at the chance to join Caley Thistle on…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson reaction and the big talking points as Caley Thistle claim first league…
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan
Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during an ICT press conference. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 'SAVED' from threat of administration after amicable deal reached
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during Wednesday's press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.
Caley Thistle’s last-gasp plea to avoid administration after losses of £1.7 million are revealed
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
'Granny's carpet' - Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts' plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle…

Conversation