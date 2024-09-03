Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge

Caley Thistle are closing in on a new striker – who might provide something different to record scorer Billy Mckay.

The now League One Highlanders failed in their bid to land Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, son of former ICT attacker Martin Bavidge, instead went on loan to Championship leaders Ayr United, bossed by former Don, Scott Brown.

Christie – Club on the hunt for striker

Inverness interim chief executive Charlie Christie admits it was a blow to lose out on Bavidge, who scored nine goals on loan with League One Kelty Hearts last term.

However, he confirmed there’s a trialist with the squad this week, who might fill the void for the team, which has failed to score in five of their nine matches so far this season.

Christie said: “Not getting Alfie was disappointing. I had spoken to Martin, who is a former team-mate of mine, and he was quite apologetic about it – I think he was quite keen on the Inverness move.

“However, Alfie is an Aberdeen player and the decision is fully their right and they wanted him to play at Championship level – and not below that.

“That ruled us out unfortunately. It’s a pity because I thought he would have been a good fit for us.

“However, at the moment, we have a trialist in training with us over the next few days.

“Alan Savage (club consultant) has told the management and coaching staff to keep looking for a striker, but we’re hoping the trialist will be the one who can add to our options.

“We all agree there is still that space to fill in the squad. We’re now carrying a couple of injuries within the squad and we will lose boys, which happens in football.

“I have always thought we needed a back-up to Billy Mckay – maybe a different option to Billy would be good and that’s exactly what we’re trying to get.”

🙌 Billy Mckay's winning goal today against Queen of the South pic.twitter.com/WBGKeixssF — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 31, 2024

‘Everyone accepted we had to win’

Christie, who bossed ICT in the top-flight from 2006 to 2007, was thrilled to see the side edge past Queen of the South 1-0 at the weekend to secure their first League One win of the season.

After three draws and one loss, it places Inverness fifth – but just three points behind leading trio Kelty Hearts, Stenhousemuir and Alloa Athletic, one one point below the defeated Doonhamers.

He said: “It was an important game and one we had to win. Everyone accepted that.

“I was at the two previous games and we could easily have won both, but we needed the win to get up the table and make sure we didn’t become detached.

“It was a very welcome three points without us firing on all cylinders. There is more to come from us, but we looked quite assured defensively against a quite physical Queen of the South team.

“We have looked solid since the start of the season. Creating chances or nicking a goal at the other end has been the issue.

“It was great to see Billy Mckay score. I know he’s been frustrated, but it was a typical Bllly Mckay ‘poacher’s’ goal. I was delighted for him. Hopefully that will be the start of a run of goals.”

Massive sales surge for new away kits

Tuesday saw the launch of Caley Thistle’s new black and gold kits to celebrate the club’s 30th anniversary and they’ve hit the target with fans.

Christie said his son, Scotland and Bournemouth and former ICT star Ryan, also wants one.

He said: “We’ve had a brilliant response to the launch. The staff mentioned it was probably the busiest ever day for our club shop – which considering it’s a Tuesday, is great and the online sales have been great as well.

“Liking or disliking football tops is subjective, but I think this is one of the nicest we’ve ever had in our history – and I am not just saying that as a sales pitch!

“I showed it to Ryan and he’s planning to buy one too. He was very taken with it. It looks the part.”

Caley Thistle could wear the new kits in Saturday’s home SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie against League Two opponents Stirling Albion.