Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Flynn Duffy suffers punctured lung and two broken ribs

The summer signing faces time on the sidelines after a serious injury against Queen of the South.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson has revealed full-back Flynn Duffy is sidelined after suffering a punctured lung and two broken ribs.

Ahead of Saturday’s home SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie against League Two opponents Stirling Albion, Inverness have seven first-team players missing due to illness or injury – with Duffy’s case being the most serious.

ICT moved to within three points of top spot in League One last week after beating Queen of the South 1-0 – which was their first league win of the new campaign following three draws and one defeat.

Summer signing, ex-Dundee United left-back Duffy, 21, was stretchered off after a second half clash with a Queen’s player and faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Ferguson said: “Flynn came off with a punctured lung and two broken ribs. He was the main concern – it was a bad one.

“We’re also looking at about six or seven players now who won’t be available for the next couple of weeks. It’s a mounting injury list.

“Some lads who haven’t been playing will get their chance now on Saturday.”

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Concussed Gilmour misses out

On-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman will be out for at least two more weeks with an injection rather than an operation being the solution to his knee injury, while winger Luis Longstaff and midfielder Paul Allan are out with thigh injuries.

Defender/midfielder Keith Bray is out due to a hip flexor injury along with illness this week, while midfielder Charlie Gilmour is most likely out for two weeks because of mild concussion, while a health issue continues to rule out striker Ethan Cairns.

Defender Lewis Nicolson, who has been out since July 2023 after suffering an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury on his right knee, is also continuing his recovery.

Right-back Wallace Duffy, who also came off with a knock on Saturday, has trained and should be fine to face Stirling Albion.

Ferguson – ‘We are light on numbers’

Ferguson will probably give the likes of the younger lads who need more game-time, such as defender Matthew Strachan and midfielders Robbie Thompson and Shae Keogh a chance from the start against Stirling, who are third in League Two.

He said: “We’ve used everybody to be fair, knowing where we are with such a young squad.

“We still probably need to strengthen, and we’ve been unable to secure a striker so far, but these young guys can come in and take their chances.

“Let’s be fair, they’ve been getting chances, and on Saturday they will get another one because we are so light on numbers.”

Caley Thistle’s Matthew Strachan could be in contention to start against Stirling Albion. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Trialist striker remains in the frame

Ferguson was keeping his cards close to his chest on the trialist forward training with his squad this week, but hasn’t ruled out a deal being struck before facing the Binos.

He said: “We’ve got a striker who has come in for a few days from down south.

“He’s a centre forward, a big lad who has a bit of pace, so we’re having a look at him.

“It’s possible he will be signed before the weekend. He’s a free agent, which is what we have to look at now, but he’s on trial and we’ll see how he goes.

“There isn’t a timescale on it really, we’re just having a look at him, and we’ll go from there.

“We’re always looking for more (players), but the budget isn’t there to do that.

“I’ve been promised a striker, and we’ve got a budget for that.”

ICT missed out on a loan move from 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge, who is spending the rest of the season at Championship leaders Ayr United.

Billy Mckay’s goal sealed a 1-0 win for Inverness against Queen of the South last Saturday in League One. Image: SNS.

Seeking back-to-back victories

While Inverness are aiming for a shot back at promotion back to the Championship, Ferguson says getting a second win on the spin this weekend would be great in the cup before next week’s league trip to Alloa.

He said: “It’s a chance to get into a winning habit and create that mentality.

“This is a team from a lower division we’re up against, so even with our injury list and a young squad, we’ll be expected to win at home.

“Stirling are a good outfit, they are sitting third in League Two, but we’re expected to win and hopefully we can go out there and deliver.

“These are all important games. We need to keep the fans on board, and when you lose a game some negativity can creep in which chips away at your confidence as a team.

“We want to go on a roll and protect our home record (after five unbeaten games).”

He added: “We know how tough it’s going to be, and our priority is the league, but I’ve got a really thin squad and six or seven starters are out, so we’ll have a really young team on Saturday.

“I do believe they are good enough, and we’ll keep supporting them so hopefully we can get a result on Saturday.”

