Caley Thistle’s new full-back Flynn Duffy tipped to flourish in League One

Peterhead manager Jordon Brown offers his assessment on the 20-year-old ex-Dundee United defender he had on loan at the Blue Toon this year.

By Paul Chalk
Flynn Duffy, right, in action for Peterhead against East Fife's Nathan Austin last term. Image: Duncan Brown
New Caley Thistle left-back Flynn Duffy will be a great all-round addition, with strong defending allied with attacking potential.

That’s the view of Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown, who brought the 20-year-old back to Balmoor in January for a second loan stint from Dundee United.

Duffy, who won League Two in 2022-2023 when he was on loan at Stirling Albion, penned a one-year deal with Inverness on Friday, with an option of a further year. 

On Saturday, having had a successful trial spell with ICT, he made his debut for Duncan Ferguson’s side – playing 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Dumbarton.

‘Qualities at both ends of the pitch’

Brown believes Duffy can be a useful asset for the Highlanders in League One.

He told The Press and Journal: “Flynn gives you a bit of everything. He’s a strong, aggressive defender who always gives you 100%.

“He can do both sides of the game, defensively and in terms of getting forward, which was massive for us last season. We lacked a left-sided player in the first half of last season.

“When he came in, he maybe ended up losing a couple of games, which were just about his only defeats in the past couple of years because he was part of (Stirling’s) title-winning team.

“It’s great he now has the chance to play regularly at a higher level and, without doubt, he will show his qualities at both ends of the pitch.”

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS

‘Flynn never let us down’ – Brown

Flynn was brought to Peterhead on loan first time around in 2021 by previous boss Jim McInally as an 18-year-old United academy player with raw potential and clear talent.

Brown, whose side won their first League Two game of the season 1-0 at Bonnyrigg on Saturday, has enjoyed watching the ex-Tangerines starlet flourish.

He added: “Flynn was here when I was a player and he was a bit younger and you can see he’s developing well and and got good experience, while still being a young age.

“He always gives 100% and has good really good defensive qualities. That’s why we brought him back to the club in January. We were screaming out for a left-back and he came back and never let us down.

“We’re in League Two and he’d won the League Two title with Stirling Albion, so we were delighted he wanted to return to us in January.

“We kept in touch with Flynn over the summer and I spoke to him last week and I was delighted he got that full-time opportunity with Inverness at a higher level.

“I am sure he will continue to develop and do a really good job there.”

Return trip to Annan next for ICT

Inverness will be looking to post their first league win of the campaign on Saturday when they visit Annan Athleticwho beat them 1-0 at Galabank in the Premier Sports Cup last month.

The following week, Ferguson’s team host Montrose before going to Kelty Hearts on August 24.

