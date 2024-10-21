Steve Paterson backing Caley Thistle to rise again after move to brink of administration – and how he thinks they should do it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Paterson backing Caley Thistle to rise again after move to brink of administration – and how he thinks they should do it

Former manager Paterson is a hugely influential figure in imperilled Caley Thistle's history, having guided them up through the Scottish divisions in their early years.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle boss Steve Paterson claims a manager of the month award in 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
Former boss Steve Paterson is confident Caley Thistle have what it takes to emerge from rock-bottom as the club move closer to administration.

Inverness’ directors signed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Friday, a process which is expected to be finalised over the coming 48 hours.

This will incur a 15-point SPFL penalty for the League One club, who are seventh in the table on 12 points at present following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Annan Athletic.

Inverness’ players and staff will discover their fate in the coming days – with the likelihood job losses across all levels of the club.

Manager Duncan Ferguson indicated after Saturday’s victory he did not expect to remain at the club beyond this week.

Inverness' Billy McKay (R) with manager Duncan Ferguson (L) as he is substituted during the League One win over Annan Athletic. Image: SNS.
The administration process came as a result of the club’s need for an estimated £1.6 million between now and the end of the season, and with debts expected to hit more than £3m by next summer.

Consultant and former chairman Alan Savage has already pledged to fund the club through administration, in order to support their recovery.

Paterson has faith Caley Thistle will rise again

While the move into administration will spell a precarious upcoming period for the Highlanders, former manager Paterson believes numerous figures around the club will rally to the cause.

Paterson, considered by many to be Caley Jags’ greatest-ever manager, said: “There’s no point in feeling sorry for yourself – I have learned that through my own personal experience.

“You have to just grab the horns and start rising, and getting back on your feet.

“Just like a human can do it, a club can certainly do it – it’s not life or death.

“Unfortunately you’ve got to face up to reality. There are good people there, such as Charlie Christie, Graeme Bennett and Alan Savage, and many more, who will rally around.

Steve Paterson, alongside then Caley Thistle director of football Graeme Bennett in 2002. Image: Les Parker/DC Thomson.

“Everybody has got to dig in together for the cause.

“I’m sure that will happen – although it will take time.

“Rock bottom is coming, but I’ve got great faith the club will rise again.”

Paterson’s model can be replicated in present day

Relegation from the Championship last season took Caley Thistle to Scotland’s third-tier for the first time since 1999.

A points penalty would present a serious threat of relegation to League Two – the level they began at when they were formed 30 years ago.

After taking charge in 1995, Paterson was responsible for Caley Jags’ rise through the divisions.

He also famously guided Inverness to a Scottish Cup victory over Celtic at Parkhead, before leaving to join Aberdeen in 2002.

Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic. Image: SNS.

Paterson believes a similar approach to the one which brought him so much success could galvanise the club and long-suffering Caley Thistle fanbase.

He added: “You could almost replicate that model, if they were to go to League Two.

“The club was part-time, and I raided the Highland League for the top boys.

“We just took each stage as it came.

“It suited me perfect. I was living in Elgin, I achieved everything at Huntly, and I was excited by the project – they had ambitions.

“I remember Dougie McGilvray came on board as chairman, and it was set out quite clearly that I would have two seasons to get them out of the second division, two seasons to get out of League Two, and two seasons to get out of the Championship.

“It looks like they may have to go back to a similar kind of plan, but so what?

“It’s not the worst thing.

Steve Paterson during his time in charge of Caley Thistle. Image: Les Parker/DC Thomson.

“It could be something that catches the imagination of the fans and the local people.

“There are a lot of clubs now that involve the fans, where they invest to become part of the process of running the club and it becomes a community club.”

Championship sustainability must be long-term aim

Caley Thistle’s success continued long after Paterson departed, with Inverness going on to lift the Scottish Cup under John Hughes in 2015.

That came in the midst of a spell in which they spent 12 out of 13 years in the Premiership – prior to relegation to the second-tier in 2017.

In spite of that success, Paterson insists Caley Thistle’s efforts should be geared towards consolidating sustainable Championship football once their are further down their road to recovery.

Paterson added: “Obviously, it’s a huge crisis, but equally loads of clubs have been through it, unfortunately.

Steve Paterson and Duncan Shearer in charge of Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“What they need to do is rebuild the model and structure.

“It is an extremely perilous moment, but they can come through it. Clubs have done it – Livingston had a huge scare.

“Realistically, with their support level of around 2,000, it’s maybe about being a Championship club.

“It’s great if you do land in the Premiership, but you have to cut your cloth accordingly.

“It might be a blessing in the long term for Caley Thistle, in terms of really setting out where they are at. It may be that they are a Championship club, and they go with a budget that meets that.”

