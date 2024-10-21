Steve Paterson backing Caley Thistle to rise again after move to brink of administration – and how he thinks they should do it

Former boss Steve Paterson is confident Caley Thistle have what it takes to emerge from rock-bottom as the club move closer to administration.

Inverness’ directors signed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Friday, a process which is expected to be finalised over the coming 48 hours.

This will incur a 15-point SPFL penalty for the League One club, who are seventh in the table on 12 points at present following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Annan Athletic.

Inverness’ players and staff will discover their fate in the coming days – with the likelihood job losses across all levels of the club.

Manager Duncan Ferguson indicated after Saturday’s victory he did not expect to remain at the club beyond this week.

The administration process came as a result of the club’s need for an estimated £1.6 million between now and the end of the season, and with debts expected to hit more than £3m by next summer.

Consultant and former chairman Alan Savage has already pledged to fund the club through administration, in order to support their recovery.

Paterson has faith Caley Thistle will rise again

While the move into administration will spell a precarious upcoming period for the Highlanders, former manager Paterson believes numerous figures around the club will rally to the cause.

Paterson, considered by many to be Caley Jags’ greatest-ever manager, said: “There’s no point in feeling sorry for yourself – I have learned that through my own personal experience.

“You have to just grab the horns and start rising, and getting back on your feet.

“Just like a human can do it, a club can certainly do it – it’s not life or death.

“Unfortunately you’ve got to face up to reality. There are good people there, such as Charlie Christie, Graeme Bennett and Alan Savage, and many more, who will rally around.

“Everybody has got to dig in together for the cause.

“I’m sure that will happen – although it will take time.

“Rock bottom is coming, but I’ve got great faith the club will rise again.”

Paterson’s model can be replicated in present day

Relegation from the Championship last season took Caley Thistle to Scotland’s third-tier for the first time since 1999.

A points penalty would present a serious threat of relegation to League Two – the level they began at when they were formed 30 years ago.

After taking charge in 1995, Paterson was responsible for Caley Jags’ rise through the divisions.

He also famously guided Inverness to a Scottish Cup victory over Celtic at Parkhead, before leaving to join Aberdeen in 2002.

Paterson believes a similar approach to the one which brought him so much success could galvanise the club and long-suffering Caley Thistle fanbase.

He added: “You could almost replicate that model, if they were to go to League Two.

“The club was part-time, and I raided the Highland League for the top boys.

“We just took each stage as it came.

“It suited me perfect. I was living in Elgin, I achieved everything at Huntly, and I was excited by the project – they had ambitions.

“I remember Dougie McGilvray came on board as chairman, and it was set out quite clearly that I would have two seasons to get them out of the second division, two seasons to get out of League Two, and two seasons to get out of the Championship.

“It looks like they may have to go back to a similar kind of plan, but so what?

“It’s not the worst thing.

“It could be something that catches the imagination of the fans and the local people.

“There are a lot of clubs now that involve the fans, where they invest to become part of the process of running the club and it becomes a community club.”

Championship sustainability must be long-term aim

Caley Thistle’s success continued long after Paterson departed, with Inverness going on to lift the Scottish Cup under John Hughes in 2015.

That came in the midst of a spell in which they spent 12 out of 13 years in the Premiership – prior to relegation to the second-tier in 2017.

In spite of that success, Paterson insists Caley Thistle’s efforts should be geared towards consolidating sustainable Championship football once their are further down their road to recovery.

Paterson added: “Obviously, it’s a huge crisis, but equally loads of clubs have been through it, unfortunately.

“What they need to do is rebuild the model and structure.

“It is an extremely perilous moment, but they can come through it. Clubs have done it – Livingston had a huge scare.

“Realistically, with their support level of around 2,000, it’s maybe about being a Championship club.

“It’s great if you do land in the Premiership, but you have to cut your cloth accordingly.

“It might be a blessing in the long term for Caley Thistle, in terms of really setting out where they are at. It may be that they are a Championship club, and they go with a budget that meets that.”