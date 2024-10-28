Paul Chalk: Why Caley Thistle can defy odds and avoid relegation from League One despite 15-point penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Chalk: Why Caley Thistle can defy odds and avoid relegation from League One despite 15-point penalty

The signs show administration-stricken Inverness are ready for their biggest on-field test - but they must turn the heat on their relegation rivals.

New ICT head coach Scott Kellacher and his players are deterimed to keep the club in League One after administration cost them 15 points as they dropped to the foot of the division. Image: SNS.
New ICT head coach Scott Kellacher and his players are deterimed to keep the club in League One after administration cost them 15 points as they dropped to the foot of the division. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle might already look destined to drop into League Two next season – but there are signs on the park they’re up for the fight to remain in League One.

The Highlanders, with £3.6 million of debt on their shoulders, are now being run by administrators BDO, who are looking for a buyer.

Last week saw three interested parties make themselves known to BDO and there’s hope that before the end of January there will be a clean slate for Inverness to work from.

Former chairman Alan Savage, who has pitched in £350,000 in the past three months, has been the consultant since the summer. He was asked to take up the role by former chairman Panos Thomas when it was clear help was needed to sift through the damaged balance books.

Savage is also paying the £500,000 tab of administration and is a director once more.

There will be plenty of challenges ahead in the coming weeks off the park, but, in the meantime, new head coach Scott Kellacher has been charged with helping the team find a way out of choppy waters.

The statutory 15-point punishment for going into administration kicked in last Tuesday, moving ICT from seventh to bottom place.

Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Dumbarton means they are on -3 points and 15 points adrift at the foot of the table after the first 11 fixtures.

Even without the SPFL’s 15-point punishment, the defeat at Dumbarton on Saturday would have put ICT bottom – albeit only on goal difference.

Manager Duncan Ferguson was let go by BDO last Wednesday, along with assistant Gary Bollan and keeper coach Stuart Garden.

Former Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

Kellacher set for ‘most extreme test’

Long-serving Inverness coach Scott Kellacher has been a steady hand beside managers throughout the years.

He’s experienced the joys of the club being Scottish Cup winners and Europa League entrants nine years ago under John Hughes, to the lows of relegations from the Premiership in 2017 and the Championship earlier this year.

He’s respected within the club and throughout Scottish football in general.

Now, he must pass this most extreme test.

As part of the administration decisions, on-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman was sent back to Tayside, a decision United are contesting.

Four contracted ICT players – Wallace Duffy and Flynn Duffy along with Adam Brooks and Cameron Ferguson were axed to cut costs, which in truth were expected to be worse.

Of the players made redundant, Wallace Duffy started the 10 games he was available for, but cover exists with Jake Davidson or Keith Bray capable of playing at right-back.

Adam Brooks made nine starts from 14 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

However, he had dropped to the bench for the draw with Stenhousemuir and the 1-0 defeat at Arbroath, with Billy Mckay leading the attack in a 4-1-4-1 set-up.

Captain and striker Billy Mckay has stepped into the player-assistant manager position. Image: SNS.

Lack of cutting edge remains clear

On Saturday, despite the backdrop of a nightmare week, the Inverness team looked lively, fresh and alert as they had a go early on at Dumbarton.

A cracking 20-yarder from James Hilton was one they could do little about, but they were too slack in allowing Ryan Blair and Hilton again to net to seal the 3-1 result after Davidson deservedly levelled with a first-half header.

Two of the younger players, midfielders Bray, 18, and Robbie Thompson, 20, were shifting the ball about with precision, with evergreen Mckay, 36, linking well with his younger team-mates.

They just lacked a killer touch – which has been the main issue for this team all season and there is no scope to change that now.

Mckay, who was often used deeper by Ferguson, will be determined to show what he can still do in opponents’ boxes.

The club’s record scorer has netted just one of his 113 goals this season.

Dumbarton’s Brett Long (left) is closed down by ICT midfielder Robbie Thompson. Image: SNS.

Fans fully behind Kellacher’s team

Kellacher stressed they must bite into that 15-point gap soon.

They have 25 matches left and the season can slip away quickly from this point…

There’s a five-win margin between ICT and Dumbarton – and the Highlanders have only won two of 11 games so far.

However, it was clear to see – and hear – the Inverness fans are fully behind this determined group of players and coaches.

Any other year, the Caley Jags dropping into League One would make them title favourites, but should they climb up to eighth and secure automatic safety, the achievement would give reason to celebrate, albeit somewhat low-key.

Saturday sees them host Kelty Hearts as they seek to maintain their unbeaten home form.

