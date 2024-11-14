Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher on ‘positive’ tactical approach as side ‘have to win’ to survive

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher says a more attacking style of play is necessary after administration cost the club 15 League One points.

Kellacher took over the manager’s job when Duncan Ferguson was axed by the Inverness administrators last month and he celebrated his first victory at the weekend at high-flying Cove Rangers.

But, due to their points deduction, the troubled Highlanders – who have 20 interested buyers at last count – are still bottom of the division pn one point, 11 points adrift of nearest rivals Dumbarton after 13 fixtures.

Alloa Athletic knocked Cove off top spot last weekend, and it is Alloa who head to the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday as ICT seek to bite further into the gap.

‘We have to win games of football’

Fans have noted the change in Caley Thistle’s style under Kellacher, with the team more direct and positive, asking questions of opponents.

Kellacher said: “We know we have to win games of football. Draws and losing games will not be good enough.

“We know what is at stake, we must win games, and we have to be as positive as we can – and that is matched on the training ground as well.

“I think we’ve made good progress, and the fans have appreciated that.

“When we get into the final third, the players have a bit of freedom to play the game the way they see it.

“It is alright for me to give them options on the training ground, but they have to play what they see at times.

“What we do on the training ground, hopefully we see that on Saturdays.”

‘It’s been hard work for 20 years’

Kellacher, who believes staying in the third-tier under these circumstances would top any promotion, or even the club’s 2015 Scottish Cup win, has worked for ICT for 20 years.

He’s had many roles from the youth and community department to the first-team and he is now desperate to be a front-line success for ICT.

And he said: “I have loved it. This club has come first and foremost for me.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with many managers, who I have learned a lot from.

“I have to put my own stamp on it, in terms of trying to portray what I want (from the team) on the pitch.

“It has been hard work, don’t get me wrong, but it has been hard work for the last 20 years.

“When we’ve worked hard. We’ve had a lot of success.

“If I can bring some sort of success, in terms of keeping this club in League One, then I will be a very proud man.”

Sides’ unbeaten records on the line

Saturday’s visitors Alloa were edged out 1-0 at Dunfermline in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

However, they have not lost an away game in the league this season, while Inverness have not been beaten home soil since the relegation play-off loss to Hamilton in May which sent them down from the Championship..

Kellacher is confident his players will rise to the challenge against the Wasps.

He added: “It is always good to defend something.

“Alloa lost at Dunfermline in midweek, but they have not lost away from and we haven’t been beaten at home.

“Something has to give and we need to come out on top.

“But we know how hard the game is going to be.

“Different teams play different styles and we know there won’t be any easy games in this division.

“Alloa have had a cracking season so far. They will come here full of confidence, so it will be up to us to get going and be up for it, which I’m sure the boys will be after last week’s win.”

The sole meeting between the teams this season ended in a 2-2 draw at the Indodrill Stadium in September after ICT led 2-0 going into the last 20 minutes.

Ex-keeper Fraser coaching Dibaga

Inverness goalkeeper Musa Dibaga saved a game-turning penalty at Cove on Saturday and is becoming an increasingly important player.

With Caley Jags keeper coach Stuart Garden released by the administrators along with Ferguson and assistant boss Bollan, former ICT number one Michael Fraser has been called in to provide sessions for Spaniard Dibaga.

Kellacher said: “Michael has come in once or twice to help out and is fantastic in helping Musa. Musa has been brilliant since he came through the door.

“He has to keep his feet on the ground and will be looking forward to Saturday.”

The ICT manager also confirmed no contract talks with Dibaga or any other player have been kicked off during the administration process.

