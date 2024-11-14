Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher on ‘positive’ tactical approach as side ‘have to win’ to survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher on ‘positive’ tactical approach as side ‘have to win’ to survive

As soon as Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson and a 15-point League One punishment kicked in, Caley Jags adopted a more attacking, victory-chasing style.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher says a more attacking style of play is necessary after administration cost the club 15 League One points.

Kellacher took over the manager’s job when Duncan Ferguson was axed by the Inverness administrators last month and he celebrated his first victory at the weekend at high-flying Cove Rangers.  

But, due to their points deduction, the troubled Highlanders – who have 20 interested buyers at last count – are still bottom of the division pn one point, 11 points adrift of nearest rivals Dumbarton after 13 fixtures.

Alloa Athletic knocked Cove off top spot last weekend, and it is Alloa who head to the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday as ICT seek to bite further into the gap.

‘We have to win games of football’

Fans have noted the change in Caley Thistle’s style under Kellacher, with the team more direct and positive, asking questions of opponents.

Kellacher said: “We know we have to win games of football. Draws and losing games will not be good enough.

“We know what is at stake, we must win games, and we have to be as positive as we can – and that is matched on the training ground as well.

“I think we’ve made good progress, and the fans have appreciated that.

“When we get into the final third, the players have a bit of freedom to play the game the way they see it.

“It is alright for me to give them options on the training ground, but they have to play what they see at times.

“What we do on the training ground, hopefully we see that on Saturdays.”

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

‘It’s been hard work for 20 years’

Kellacher, who believes staying in the third-tier under these circumstances would top any promotion, or even the club’s 2015 Scottish Cup win, has worked for ICT for 20 years.

He’s had many roles from the youth and community department to the first-team and he is now desperate to be a front-line success for ICT.

And he said: “I have loved it. This club has come first and foremost for me.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with many managers, who I have learned a lot from.

“I have to put my own stamp on it, in terms of trying to portray what I want (from the team) on the pitch.

“It has been hard work, don’t get me wrong, but it has been hard work for the last 20 years.

“When we’ve worked hard. We’ve had a lot of success.

“If I can bring some sort of success, in terms of keeping this club in League One, then I will be a very proud man.”

Sides’ unbeaten records on the line

Saturday’s visitors Alloa were edged out 1-0 at Dunfermline in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

However, they have not lost an away game in the league this season, while Inverness have not been beaten home soil since the relegation play-off loss to Hamilton in May which sent them down from the Championship..

Kellacher is confident his players will rise to the challenge against the Wasps.

He added: “It is always good to defend something.

“Alloa lost at Dunfermline in midweek, but they have not lost away from and we haven’t been beaten at home.

“Something has to give and we need to come out on top.

“But we know how hard the game is going to be.

“Different teams play different styles and we know there won’t be any easy games in this division.

“Alloa have had a cracking season so far. They will come here full of confidence, so it will be up to us to get going and be up for it, which I’m sure the boys will be after last week’s win.”

The sole meeting between the teams this season ended in a 2-2 draw at the Indodrill Stadium in September after ICT led 2-0 going into the last 20 minutes.

Ex-keeper Fraser coaching Dibaga

Inverness goalkeeper Musa Dibaga saved a game-turning penalty at Cove on Saturday and is becoming an increasingly important player.

With Caley Jags keeper coach Stuart Garden released by the administrators along with Ferguson and assistant boss Bollan, former ICT number one Michael Fraser has been called in to provide sessions for Spaniard Dibaga.

Kellacher said: “Michael has come in once or twice to help out and is fantastic in helping Musa. Musa has been brilliant since he came through the door.

“He has to keep his feet on the ground and will be looking forward to Saturday.”

The ICT manager also confirmed no contract talks with Dibaga or any other player have been kicked off during the administration process.

