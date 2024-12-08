Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan hails team’s character in comeback victory at Montrose

Two-goal Caley Thistle hero Paul Allan revealed how they used the powerful wind to blow Montrose away with a stunning second-half comeback win.

Trailing 2-0 until midway through the second half of the League One showdown at a stormy Links Park, it seemed – for all their efforts – this was going to be a hard luck story.

Luis Longstaff then crashed home a rocket of a goal to make it 2-1 before defender Andrew Steeves was red-carded for the hosts for a reckless challenge.

Inverness, with 19 shots to Montrose’s three, kept pushing and Allan stabbed home the leveller with two minutes left.

Goal from corner floored Montrose

Roared on by their fans, ICT went for the jugular and Allan whipped in the winner directly from a corner to make it three successive league victories.

The Caley Jags, who were hit by a 15-point deduction for going into administration, are now only eight points behind eighth-placed Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

Former Dunfermline player Allan, whose only other ICT goal came in the Scottish Cup against Livingston in October, told The Press and Journal: “We went in at half-time 2-0 down, had a wee bit of pop at each other, but I don’t think we were playing badly.

“In these conditions, it became a game of two halves.

“Even though we were against the wind in the first half, we still moved the ball well and created a few chances. We just needed to be more ruthless in both boxes.

“In the first half, we weren’t clinical enough, and Montrose scored with their two chances. At 2-0 down, that’s hard to come back from.

“But we knew, under these conditions with the wind, if we believed we could get the next goal that would put them under a lot of pressure – and thankfully it paid off.

“It shows a lot of character from the boys to win a game like that.”

‘Staying composed’ was vital – Allan

The 24-year-old, who joined ICT this summer, explained cool heads were needed to edge to victory in Angus.

He said: “Especially with the weather being the way it was, it was very frantic in the box.

“So, it’s just about, once you get those chances, trying to stay composed.

“With my first goal, and the team’s second goal, I had more time than I thought I did in the box and managed to tuck it away.

“With the third goal, I just put the ball into the area, and it went (straight) in. I am just delighted to get the win.

“That was a first for me – it’s always good when your team gets a last-minute winner.

“I think you could see that with the celebrations, it means a lot and I’m delighted to be able to contribute to the team.”

Fans ‘realise the position we’re in’

Allan said the support of the Inverness fans helped spur them on to a dramatic victory.

He said: “Our fans were excellent because if you’re 2-0 down at half-time, the fans can turn on you. They can start booing you and then for some players it’s tough.

“Some people go into their shell when it happens, especially if you’ve got a young squad like we do.

“The fans realise the position we’re in and they gave us great backing and thankfully we were able to send them away with the victory.”

Check on rivals – then target next win

Rock-bottom Dumbarton, who also received a 15-point penalty after entering administration last month, are six points behind the Highlanders after losing 4-0 at leaders Stenhousemuir.

Trying to catch Annan is the target for Caley Thistle, who host third-placed Arbroath this Saturday.

Allan added: “We’re on good form in the league and Annan are now just eight points above us.

“Every weekend you check the other results when you come in and you look at the table, but we’re just taking it game at a time.

“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and that will take us to where we want to finish the season.”

