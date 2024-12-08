Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan hails team’s character in comeback victory at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan hails team’s character in comeback victory at Montrose

The former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder stunned Montrose with a late brace - including the winner from a corner kick.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle Paul Allan.
Caley Jags midfielder Paul Allan's late double sealed a 3-2 weekend win at Montrose. Image: SNS.

Two-goal Caley Thistle hero Paul Allan revealed how they used the powerful wind to blow Montrose away with a stunning second-half comeback win.

Trailing 2-0 until midway through the second half of the League One showdown at a stormy Links Park, it seemed – for all their efforts – this was going to be a hard luck story.

Luis Longstaff then crashed home a rocket of a goal to make it 2-1 before defender Andrew Steeves was red-carded for the hosts for a reckless challenge.

Inverness, with 19 shots to Montrose’s three, kept pushing and Allan stabbed home the leveller with two minutes left.

Goal from corner floored Montrose

Roared on by their fans, ICT went for the jugular and Allan whipped in the winner directly from a corner to make it three successive league victories.

The Caley Jags, who were hit by a 15-point deduction for going into administration, are now only eight points behind eighth-placed Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

Inverness midfielder Paul Allan sealed a vital victory for ICT. Image: SNS.

Former Dunfermline player Allan, whose only other ICT goal came in the Scottish Cup against Livingston in October, told The Press and Journal: “We went in at half-time 2-0 down, had a wee bit of pop at each other, but I don’t think we were playing badly.

“In these conditions, it became a game of two halves.

“Even though we were against the wind in the first half, we still moved the ball well and created a few chances. We just needed to be more ruthless in both boxes.

“In the first half, we weren’t clinical enough, and Montrose scored with their two chances. At 2-0 down, that’s hard to come back from.

“But we knew, under these conditions with the wind, if we believed we could get the next goal that would put them under a lot of pressure – and thankfully it paid off.

“It shows a lot of character from the boys to win a game like that.”

‘Staying composed’ was vital – Allan

The 24-year-old, who joined ICT this summer, explained cool heads were needed to edge to victory in Angus.

He said: “Especially with the weather being the way it was, it was very frantic in the box.

“So, it’s just about, once you get those chances, trying to stay composed.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Luis Longstaff going on the attack with the ball at his left foot.
Luis Longstaff’s long-range strike brought ICT back into the game at Montrose before Paul Allan’s late brace. Image: Jasperimage

“With my first goal, and the team’s second goal, I had more time than I thought I did in the box and managed to tuck it away.

“With the third goal, I just put the ball into the area, and it went (straight) in. I am just delighted to get the win.

“That was a first for me – it’s always good when your team gets a last-minute winner.

“I think you could see that with the celebrations, it means a lot and I’m delighted to be able to contribute to the team.”

Fans ‘realise the position we’re in’

Allan said the support of the Inverness fans helped spur them on to a dramatic victory.

He said: “Our fans were excellent because if you’re 2-0 down at half-time, the fans can turn on you. They can start booing you and then for some players it’s tough.

“Some people go into their shell when it happens, especially if you’ve got a young squad like we do.

“The fans realise the position we’re in and they gave us great backing and thankfully we were able to send them away with the victory.”

Check on rivals – then target next win

Rock-bottom Dumbarton, who also received a 15-point penalty after entering  administration last month, are six points behind the Highlanders after losing 4-0 at leaders Stenhousemuir.

Trying to catch Annan is the target for Caley Thistle, who host third-placed Arbroath this Saturday.

Allan added: “We’re on good form in the league and Annan are now just eight points above us.

“Every weekend you check the other results when you come in and you look at the table, but we’re just taking it game at a time.

“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and that will take us to where we want to finish the season.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation