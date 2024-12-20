Charlie Gilmour backs Caley Thistle to make shock promotion push

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour reckons the Highlanders can not only survive in League One – but make a second half dash for a promotion spot.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Stenhousemuir, the administration-hit club are in ninth position – 11 points behind eighth-place Annan Athletic.

Inverness were hit with a 15-point penalty for entering administration in October, which Dumbarton also received a few weeks later when they also entered administration.

Dumbarton’s indifferent form since then means they are bottom – six points behind ICT.

With 20 fixtures remaining, Inverness are 18 points away from fourth-placed Alloa Athletic, with a game in hand to come against Queen of the South next month.

‘I’m looking at third and fourth spots’

It might seem like a tall order, but 25-year-old Gilmour is setting his sights higher than just catching Annan.

He said: “I have full belief that we can stay up.

“To be honest, I am not focusing on Annan in eighth position. I am looking at third and fourth spots.

“I know it’s all very well people like me saying it, we know it’s down to us to go out and challenge. We’ve a good enough team to do that.

“Even in the games we’ve lost or drawn this season, I feel like we’ve been the better team.

“We need to convert our chances when we get them. When we go on another run, it can make a real difference to the league table.”

Fresh winning run is Gilmour’s goal

Last week, ICT – hampered by Robbie Thompson’s first half red card – fell to a 2-0 home loss against latest league leaders Arbroath.

It ended a run of three successive league victories, which is the same tally Stenny were on before they lost 2-1 at Queen of the South last week.

Boosted by Musa Dibaga’s penalty save for ICT, it was a goalless draw when the teams met at the Caledonian Stadium in September and Gilmour knows what to expect.

He said: “Stenhousemuir are a difficult team to play. They like to press aggressively, but we will be ready for them.

“If we play at our best, I feel like we can get the win.

“We had three good results before last Saturday, so our focus is on to go on another run and pick up points again.”

Attack-minded approach

Scott Kellacher’s side have certainly given themselves a fighting chance of at least staying up thanks to recent victories over Cove Rangers, Alloa and Montrose.

Gilmour says the focus is on loading the box and being a handful for opponents.

He added: “The manager has urged us in recent weeks to get more bodies in the box.

“We need to get more crosses in and hit more shots from distance. That’s where the majority of our goals have come from.

“We need to keep doing that to start picking up results again.

“We’ve got a wee bit of freedom in the team, so we just want to express ourselves more to push ahead.”

‘Hopefully it rains on Saturday’

The standard and suitability of plastic pitches are often a topic for debate in Scotland.

However, having experienced it with Dutch side Telstar in 2019-2020 when on loan from St Johnstone, Gilmour sees the benefits.

He said: “I’m used to it, having played in Holland’s Second Division a few years ago where every team in the league played on artificial pitches, so this for me is fine. We also trained on artificial pitches in Holland.

“At this time of year, it’s probably better because the grass pitches cut up more.

“If the plastic pitch is wet, then the ball zips about.

“Those pitches help because there are no bobbles or bumps.

“Hopefully it will rain on Saturday, and we can show our crisp passing.”

