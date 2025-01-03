Caley Thistle line up loan move for young Aberdeen pair – report

Caley Thistle are believed to be eyeing up a double loan swoop for Aberdeen pair Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart.

Inverness boss Scott Kellacher earlier this week spoke of his desire to add to his squad during the January transfer window, despite the administration-hit club being barred from signing players aged 21 or over.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Kellacher is keen to land forward Bavidge and midfielder Stewart, who would both fit that bill.

Bavidge – the son of former Caley Jags forward Martin Bavidge – is currently on loan at Championship side Ayr United, with the Highlanders having attempted to bring him north during the summer.

The 18-year-old has made just three starts and 12 substitute appearances for the Honest Men, netting twice in a 5-2 victory over league leaders Falkirk last month.

Midfielder Stewart, who is also 18, captained the Dons to the Club Academy Scotland Under-18s Elite League last season, along with their UEFA Youth League tie against Hungarian side Puskas Akademia earlier this term.

Stewart spent the latter part of last season on loan at Peterhead, where he made 17 appearances.

Inverness host bottom side Dumbarton in League One in a crucial fixture on Saturday, with the Sons only trailing Caley Jags by three points.

The Highlanders, who have recalled Jack Walker from a loan spell with Nairn County, have appealed for volunteers to help remove covers from the pitch at 9am tomorrow morning ahead of the game.