Aberdeen teen star Alfie Stewart targets promotion glory with Peterhead alongside his Pittodrie idol Peter Pawlett

Rising Aberdeen teenage midfield star Alfie Stewart is targeting promotion play-offs glory with loan club Peterhead.

And the 17-year-old admits he is in dreamland that he will bid for promotion by playing alongside a player he idolised during his time at Pittodrie – Peter Pawlett.

Aberdeen under-18s skipper Stewart is on loan at the Blue Toon and will face Spartans away in the League One play-offs semi-final first leg tonight.

Stewart will line up alongside former Dons attacker Pawlett.

Now 33, Pawlett racked up 212 appearances, scoring 21 times, for the Dons from 2009 to 2017.

Tonight’s semi-final will be the latest high-stakes game for Stewart in a hectic period.

Stewart captained Aberdeen U18s last week in their 2-1 SFA Youth Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden.

The young Dons are also still fighting to win the league title.

Stewart said: “Peter used to be my favourite player at Aberdeen and now I’m playing alongside him, which is brilliant.

“Peter is a really good guy and helps me a lot.

“It was weird when I first went into the changing room and Peter was there.

“I sit beside him in the changing room, it is great.”

Peterhead aiming to bounce back up

Peterhead secured a play-off semi-final spot by finishing runners-up in League Two behind title winners Stenhousemuir.

Former Dundee United and MK Dons attacker Pawlett signed on at Peterhead in January in a deal until summer 2025.

Teen star Stewart also joined the Balmoor club in January, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Stewart has made 15 appearances for the Blue Toon.

Peterhead were relegated to League Two last summer and are targeting an immediate return to League One.

Stewart said: “Peterhead have had a very good season so far.

“I joined them half-way through.

“Obviously Stenhousemuir won the league title, but I can’t wait for the play-offs.”

Lessons learned at Peterhead

Stewart has been with the Dons for more than eight years, graduating from the youth academy in 2022.

The midfielder signed a new contract in January this year tying him to the Pittodrie club until summer 2026.

Stewart attended Newtonhill Primary School before going on to the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead.

The midfielder can also play on the right or as a number 10.

He insists the loan spell at Peterhead has been invaluable to his development.

Stewart said: “They are a great group at Peterhead.

“It is men’s football, which I went there to play.

“It has went really well and the rewards are coming for me.

“I have learnt a lot from my time at Peterhead such as how to use my body more. And also the spaces I need to get into. Also when to get on the ball and not get on the ball.”