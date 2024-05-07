Aberdeen teen star Alfie Stewart targets promotion glory with Peterhead alongside his Pittodrie idol Peter Pawlett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen star Alfie Stewart targets promotion glory with Peterhead alongside his Pittodrie idol Peter Pawlett

Having led the young Dons out in the SFA Youth Cup final, Stewart now faces the promotion play-offs with Peterhead as they bid to get back to League One.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen FC youth player Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC youth player Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Rising Aberdeen teenage midfield star Alfie Stewart is targeting promotion play-offs glory with loan club Peterhead.

And the 17-year-old admits he is in dreamland that he will bid for promotion by playing alongside a player he idolised during his time at Pittodrie – Peter Pawlett.

Aberdeen under-18s skipper Stewart is on loan at the Blue Toon and will face Spartans away in the League One play-offs semi-final first leg tonight.

Stewart will line up alongside former Dons attacker Pawlett.

Peter Pawlett celebrates a goal for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Now 33, Pawlett racked up 212 appearances, scoring 21 times, for the Dons from 2009 to 2017.

Tonight’s semi-final will be the latest high-stakes game for Stewart in a hectic period.

Stewart captained Aberdeen U18s last week in their 2-1 SFA Youth Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden.

The young Dons are also still fighting to win the league title.

Stewart said: “Peter used to be my favourite player at Aberdeen and now I’m playing alongside him, which is brilliant.

“Peter is a really good guy and helps me a lot.

“It was weird when I first went into the changing room and Peter was there.

“I sit beside him in the changing room, it is great.”

Peterhead aiming to bounce back up

Aberdeen U18 youth captain Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at HampdenImage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen U18s captain Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Peterhead secured a play-off semi-final spot by finishing runners-up in League Two behind title winners Stenhousemuir.

Former Dundee United and MK Dons attacker Pawlett signed on at Peterhead in January in a deal until summer 2025.

Teen star Stewart also joined the Balmoor club in January, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Stewart has made 15 appearances for the Blue Toon.

Peterhead were relegated to League Two last summer and are targeting an immediate return to League One.

Stewart said: “Peterhead have had a very good season so far.

“I joined them half-way through.

“Obviously Stenhousemuir won the league title, but I can’t wait for the play-offs.”

Lessons learned at Peterhead

Stewart has been with the Dons for more than eight years, graduating from the youth academy in 2022.

The midfielder signed a new contract in January this year tying him to the Pittodrie club until summer 2026.

Stewart attended Newtonhill Primary School before going on to the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead.

The midfielder can also play on the right or as a number 10.

He insists the loan spell at Peterhead has been invaluable to his development.

Aberdeen FC youth player Alfie Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen U18s captain Alfie Stewart has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Stewart said: “They are a great group at Peterhead.

“It is men’s football, which I went there to play.

“It has went really well and the rewards are coming for me.

“I have learnt a lot from my time at Peterhead such as how to use my body more. And also the spaces I need to get into. Also when to get on the ball and not get on the ball.”

