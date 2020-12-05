Peterhead’s Ben Armour determined to be clinical against Falkirk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead striker Ben Armour knows he will need to be ruthless when they face League One leaders Falkirk.

The Blue Toon tackle the full-time Bairns at the Falkirk Stadium this afternoon.

With today’s opponents yet to lose in the league and having the second best defensive record in the division Armour knows he may be limited in the number of chances he gets.

But the 22-year-old is determined to make the most of them and said: “Playing Falkirk away from home chances might be hard to come by so when I do get the ball I need to make sure I get it right first time.

“I maybe won’t get as many chances as in other games, but I’m confident as an individual that if I get a chance in a good area I can do something positive with it.

“The better quality of teams you play the more ruthless you need to be because you’re likely to get less chances and on the flip side when you make mistakes you’re more likely to get punished for it.

“This is probably one of the hardest games we’ll get this season.

“But as a team we need to believe we can go there and put in a performance and get a result because we’ve got players who are more than good enough.”

Armour has already bagged three goals in seven starts this season for the Blue Toon.

He missed three games because of a hamstring problem but is now hoping his injury issues are a thing of past as he aims to keep finding the net regularly.

Armour added: “It’s been a bit frustrating with my hamstring when it’s given me some trouble.

“But I’m happy to be playing as much as I have and it’s a case of building up the fitness again after a couple of weeks out.

“Hopefully everything goes to plan and I won’t be kept out any longer.

“It’s been good to play as much as I have and I feel I’m getting better every week and hopefully that can continue.

“It’s a big thing for me this season to try to add more goals to my game than last year.

“When the season was cut short in March I’d only scored two, so to have beaten that already is good and I’ve got a long way to go this season so I’m hoping to add quite a few more goals which can hopefully help the team pick up wins.”

Armour has also tried to pick the brains of his more experienced team mates in his efforts to improve his own game.

Fellow striker Derek Lyle has been a professional 20 years, while the advice of 35-year-old defender Gary MacKenzie has also proved useful.

Armour said: “Derek’s stepped a bit more into coaching this season and he’s taken the strikers to do bits and pieces at training.

“I’ve learned a lot from Derek and also Gary MacKenzie is so experienced and has played against some great strikers.

“He’s been really good in terms of giving advice and some tips about what defenders don’t like.

“So both Derek and Gary have been really good with me and it’s great to have these guys to learn from and it was the same last season when Rory McAllister was here as well to help me.

“Derek’s great because he’s really approachable and you can ask him anything really so it’s good to learn from him.”