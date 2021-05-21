Ryan Conroy reckons Peterhead can continue to progress next term

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Conroy believes Peterhead can continue to make progress next season.

The left-back, who can also play in midfield, has committed himself to the Blue Toon for next term.

The 2020-21 campaign was Conroy’s second season at Balmoor and he felt it was one in which the Buchan outfit made progress as they finished seventh – one place higher and with three more points than season 2019-20.

However, the 34-year-old believes they can further strides next term.

‘Disappointed to finish seventh’

Conroy said: “I think we made progress and we were actually disappointed to finish seventh so I think that shows the progress that was made.

“We know there were some games where we let ourselves down in, but that can happen sometimes. We were still disappointed not to finish in the top half.

“To me that shows how much we have progressed from last season.

“We know we have got a strong squad with a lot of ability in it and maybe should have finished higher.

“But at the start of the season the aim was to keep ourselves in the league in what was a strange season.

“When I spoke to the manager it seems he wants to keep the majority of the boys together.

“Towards the end of the season having played more games with each other I think we were getting better.

“There were guys like Hamish (Ritchie) who came in and did really well and if we can get the majority of the boys signed up and add one or two around that we can do well next season.”

Switch was no problem for Conroy

This season also saw Conroy switch position having spent the bulk of his career playing in midfield.

But Peterhead boss Jim McInally switched him to left-back and he made 20 appearances before picking up a hamstring injury against Partick Thistle last month.

Conroy added: “I enjoyed playing left-back and the manager spoke to me about it at the start of the season.

“If we’re trying play out from the back he felt I could do well there because I’m comfortable on the ball and could pick passes into the midfielders.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s quite interesting playing there because you see more of the game because it’s all in front of you compared with midfield.

“The manager asked me to play there at the start of the season, I’ve enjoyed it and I’m happy with how I did up until a good injured.”

Enjoyment despite a far from normal campaign

Although the 2020-21 campaign was arguably the strangest in Scottish football history with no fans in attendance, the lower leagues not starting until October and then being shutdown for two months from January, it was one Conroy enjoyed.

That enjoyment was one of the key reasons for deciding for deciding to remain with the Blue Toon.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed this season and really enjoyed my football again.

“That was one of the big things for me when I came to Peterhead I wanted to get back to enjoying my football again and that’s what it’s been this season.

“Even though it’s been a funny season with the stoppages and no fans I still managed to enjoy it so that’s why I was keen to sign again.”