Peterhead’s Andrew McDonald will be on a quest to improve next season

Andrew McDonald hopes Peterhead can challenge at the top end of League One after agreeing to stay at Balmoor next season.

The centre-back signed for the Blue Toon in January after leaving West of Scotland League club St Cadoc’s and has impressed manager Jim McInally.

McDonald made nine appearances for the Buchan side in the second half of the season as they finished seventh.

However, next term the 23-year-old is hoping Peterhead can aim higher.

McDonald said: “We were happy to avoid going down or getting dragged into the play-off.

“I think, the way the season went, the most important thing for the club was making sure we stayed in the league.

“Hopefully we can put a decent squad together again for next season and kick on.

“Finishing seventh is all right, but it’s not really where you want to finish and, when I look at our team, I don’t think there’s any team in the league much better than us.

“It’s about on the day and who plays better and – if we can be more consistent – then I think we could give ourselves a chance to push at the top end of the league.”

McDonald feels settled in the north-east

McDonald says he feels settled at Peterhead and was happy to get the chance to stay after his initial stint.

Over the last year, the former St Mirren man has made a number of moves.

He left Elgin City last summer to join St Cadoc’s, but, with disruption to the West of Scotland League season, he returned to Borough Briggs on loan in October before leaving St Cadoc’s in January and finding his way to Peterhead.

McDonald added: “It’s been a bit hectic over the past year or so. When I signed in January, it was just in my head that I had to do well for a few months.

“I was hoping I enjoyed it and decided that if I did and I was offered another deal then that would be me settled.

“I was really happy to be offered another deal and I’m focusing on next season now.”

Scope for personal improvement

McDonald also believes remaining with the Blue Toon will be good for his personal development.

He said: “I think the coaches are good and I can learn from them, so it should be good for my development.

“That’s important for me and hopefully I can play regularly, which I’ve done since I came.

“The only way I’m going to develop is if I’m going to play every week, so hopefully I can do that.”