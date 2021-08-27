Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Jordon Brown ready to pitch in and help Peterhead rediscover form

By Jamie Durent
August 27, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown, right.
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown, right.

Jordon Brown insists he is ready to step up and help Peterhead find their best form once again.

The Blue Toon have endured a difficult start to the season, with three defeats on the bounce, and face bottom side East Fife at Bayview tomorrow.

Brown has had to be patient for an opportunity and his only start came in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Dundee B.

He did, however, come off the bench against Falkirk and score as he works his way back to full fitness.

Brown said: “I’m ready to go whenever the manager needs me. I’m fully aware of the quality of players in my position, but I’m ready to contribute more.

“The manager knows I am desperate to play and I’m training hard twice a week to make up for the lack of pre-season.

Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Partick Thistle.
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Partick Thistle.

“I’ll always put my head down and train hard. We’ve a cup game coming up next week, which the manger is maybe looking at to get a couple of us some game-time.

“But I’m as desperate as anyone to contribute.”

With 32 goals in 197 games for the Blue Toon across two spells, the former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers midfielder has a proven track record at this level.

He contracted Covid-19 in pre-season, which had set back his preparations, but Brown has seen Peterhead stumble out of the blocks this season.

After a promising start against Alloa Athletic, three defeats on the bounce have left the Blue Toon concerned about the wrong end of the table.

“You want to strive to improve all the time and from past experience, you don’t want to be going without a win for too long,” added Brown. “The longer you go without winning, you start looking for when the next one is coming.

“The spirit is there for everyone to see. As poor as we’ve felt we have been, we’ve only lost these games by one goal. We’re always in there fighting and, in this league, it’s going to be like that all season.

“You don’t want to get into a habit of losing games. No matter if you’re the most confident guy in the world, it does affect you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]