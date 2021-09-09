Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook hopes injury concerns are behind him after frustrating 2021

By Jamie Durent
September 9, 2021, 11:45 am
Alan Cook in action for Peterhead.
Alan Cook hopes he has overcome the worst of his injury problems and can help Peterhead kick-start their season.

Cook made his first appearance in nearly two months for the Blue Toon in the weekend defeat to East Fife, after getting to the bottom of a painful shin problem.

The Peterhead midfielder spent several weeks in a boot trying to rehab the injury, for which he had seen a specialist at Ross Hall Hospital in Glasgow.

He has had to watch on as his team-mate stumble out of the blocks, losing five on the bounce after winning their league opener against Alloa Athletic.

Cook said: “It’s good to get back – it’s been a bit of a mare for the whole of 21 but I was delighted to get minutes on Saturday and hopefully it can be the first of many.

“I noticed it a couple of weeks into pre-season and played through it initially. I tried to persevere with it but it got to a point where I couldn’t play or train anymore.

“It was similar in symptoms to bone bruising and I was taking direct blows to the spot where I had issues. I would wake up in a morning after training and games in quite a lot of discomfort and those symptoms continued to grow.

“It was on the way to being a stress fracture. The club have been great with me and gave me the green light to see a specialist.

“They gave me an MRI but the length of time it took to be seen, even at a private hospital, I had come through the recovery period for that kind of injury.

Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook challenges Montrose’s Cammy Ballantyne.

“The boot is the standard treatment for that kind of injury. Greig (Smith) the physio mentioned they had one at the club and for me to wear it as much as possible.

“It did seem to reduce the movement. With the injury it was a case of staying off my feet, keeping it elevated and icing it. It’s a bit tender after Saturday but I’m putting that down to the length of time I’ve been out.”

It has proved a complicated year for Cook, who missed two months of action due to a knee injury earlier in the year.

He added: “I’ve just not had much luck with two pretty serious injuries. It happens to a lot of players but you can’t let it get you down.

“All you can do is do the right things and hopefully that’s me coming out the other side of it now.”

Peterhead face Clyde at Balmoor on Saturday looking to claim their first league win since the end of July.

Cook said: “I would love to be involved and help play my part. The boys are going through a wee bit of a rough time at the moment but we’ve got to come out of it at some point.

“The bottom line is it’s a results-driven business. We need to get results and get them soon. We’ve got quality but we have to got to deliver on that.

“I would back us against the majority of teams at our level. For whatever reason we’ve just not picked up results.”

