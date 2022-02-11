Peterhead: Jim McInally intends to draw on Rangers final for Dundee clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Jim McInally intends to draw on Rangers final for Dundee clash

By Jamie Durent
February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 11:51 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally intends to draw on his experience of facing Rangers in the Challenge Cup final when they take on Dundee.

McInally says he felt the players who played in that final against the Gers six years ago did not play to their full potential on the day.

The Blue Toon were beaten 4-0 by the Glasgow side and McInally says some of his post-match remarks about his own players were deemed harsh by others.

Peterhead face Dundee in the Scottish Cup last-16 on Monday night, with the cameras at Balmoor for the BBC.

The two sides have met in the League Cup on numerous occasions in recent years, including a win back in 2016.

McInally said: “We’ve got decent memories against them and I just hope that the players put on a wee show for themselves and their families. They’ve got a wee bit of pressure on them because it’s on TV.

“I always remember when we played the cup final against Rangers. I think it was something from the BBC after the game said I was a bit harsh on my players.

Rangers beat Peterhead in Petrofac Training Cup Final
Rangers beat Peterhead in Petrofac Training Cup Final

“I said I knew how well they could play and they didn’t play to their full capabilities. That’s just typical of people not knowing our team or the players.

“For me, I just want them to go out and show what they can do. If we can do that, we’ll give them a game.”

McInally reckons he has the big-game players within his squad to stand up to such an occasion.

Peterhead have only made the Scottish Cup quarter-finals once in their history, in 2001. That can when Airdrieonians were unable to raise a team for their last-16 tie and the Blue Toon were granted a bye to face Livingston.

He added: “You’ve got Ryan Duncan, Russell McLean, Hamish Ritchie, Andy McCarthy. Scott Brown has got his own wee reputation anyway.

“Grant Savoury played well against East Fife and was close to his best again. You’ve got Flynn Duffy there who certainly won’t lack for effort.

“It’s an opportunity for these guys to showcase themselves a wee bit. I just really hope they take it.”

