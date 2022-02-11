Peterhead: Jim McInally intends to draw on Rangers final for Dundee clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally intends to draw on his experience of facing Rangers in the Challenge Cup final when they take on Dundee.

McInally says he felt the players who played in that final against the Gers six years ago did not play to their full potential on the day.

The Blue Toon were beaten 4-0 by the Glasgow side and McInally says some of his post-match remarks about his own players were deemed harsh by others.

Peterhead face Dundee in the Scottish Cup last-16 on Monday night, with the cameras at Balmoor for the BBC.

The two sides have met in the League Cup on numerous occasions in recent years, including a win back in 2016.

McInally said: “We’ve got decent memories against them and I just hope that the players put on a wee show for themselves and their families. They’ve got a wee bit of pressure on them because it’s on TV.

“I always remember when we played the cup final against Rangers. I think it was something from the BBC after the game said I was a bit harsh on my players.

“I said I knew how well they could play and they didn’t play to their full capabilities. That’s just typical of people not knowing our team or the players.

“For me, I just want them to go out and show what they can do. If we can do that, we’ll give them a game.”

McInally reckons he has the big-game players within his squad to stand up to such an occasion.

Peterhead have only made the Scottish Cup quarter-finals once in their history, in 2001. That can when Airdrieonians were unable to raise a team for their last-16 tie and the Blue Toon were granted a bye to face Livingston.

He added: “You’ve got Ryan Duncan, Russell McLean, Hamish Ritchie, Andy McCarthy. Scott Brown has got his own wee reputation anyway.

“Grant Savoury played well against East Fife and was close to his best again. You’ve got Flynn Duffy there who certainly won’t lack for effort.

“It’s an opportunity for these guys to showcase themselves a wee bit. I just really hope they take it.”