Aberdeen loanee Ryan Duncan looking for goal rush to improve loan spell at Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers
On-loan Peterhead midfielder Ryan Duncan feels he can only benefit from his extended stay at Balmoor.

The Aberdeen teenager has been an impressive figure in the Peterhead team of late and reckons he is developing with each game under his belt.

The only criticism Duncan has of his own game at the moment is the lack of goals, which he is keen to add to his game.

He said: “I’m quite harsh on myself. I want to score goals and get assists.

“I want to keep pushing myself further and, if that means being more harsh on myself, so be it.

“It’s been really good for me (the loan) and it’ll be great for me to get even more games between now and the end of the season.

“I’m growing week-by-week and getting more confident. I just need to start showing it with more goals and assists.

Ryan Duncan was cleaned out by Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor
“At the end of the day, football comes down to numbers. It’s not everything in football, but it’s a very important part.

“If I can do that, it’ll stand me in good stead for going back to Aberdeen.”

Duncan felt he was denied a clear penalty in the Scottish Cup tie with Dundee after he was taken down by goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

The Peterhead loanee added: “I watched it back and I think the ref was the only person who thought it wasn’t a pen. He’s dived into me.

“It could have changed the game. We were on top, in the first half especially – and if we go in at 1-1 it’s a completely different game.

“But at the end of the day it wasn’t given and we have to get on with it.”

Peterhead return to League One action on Saturday at home to promotion-chasing Airdrieonians, with Duncan adding that performances have not been reflected in results of late.

He said: “The last couple of weeks we’ve done really well. We do everything right up until the point we need to score.

“We play really nice football, we play it on the ground, the way it’s supposed to be played. We just need to keep doing that and hopefully the goals will come.

“It’s a very competitive league and you get a few wins, (and) all of a sudden you’re up in the play-off spots. It’s something to aim for.”

