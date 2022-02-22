Falkirk 1-1 Peterhead: Woodwork denies impressive Blue Toon all three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It may now be seven games without a league win for Peterhead but they will take great confidence from a well-earned point at Falkirk.

The Blue Toon could have departed with all three points if they had displayed more composure in front of goal.

Peterhead assistant boss Davie Nicholls was delighted with his team’s efforts but left wondering how it wasn’t more as they gained what could be a valuable point.

Nicholls said: “Every week is like a broken record.

“The boys are playing some great football. It’s just the finishing touch, we did get one goal tonight, we’ve hit the post and we’ve created a lot of good chances. It is something we need to work on.

“After 10 minutes I thought we were going to win the game.

“Obviously they are a strong side, they are full time and get good backing from the crowd but for such a young team I thought we were excellent.

“The confidence we have in each other and our fitness levels for a part time team is different class, we can’t ask for anymore than they gave us tonight.”

Peterhead last tasted victory in League One on December 18 but they made a bright start and led within 10 minutes.

A ball into the box was not dealt with by the Falkirk backline as Grant Savoury found himself with a clear shot at goal, his effort was saved by the legs of Robbie Mutch, but the rebound fell kindly to Ryan Duncan who hammered home.

This seemed to knock the home men into disarray as the crowd turned on them early.

Hamish Ritchie would try his luck from distance twice shortly after the goal, neither causing much concern of adding to the Bairns faithful’s misery.

The home men would grow into the game and were back level shortly before the half with an in-swinging Charlie Telfer corner glanced home by Anton Dowds at the front post.

The expected second half Falkirk onslaught would not come although the introduction of Leigh Griffiths on 50 minutes did raise a murmur from the terraces.

The former Scotland man would be involved in the best the Bairns would muster with a thunderbolt of a freekick that was well saved by Brett Long then an effort that trickled just wide of the post.

Showing the spirit that McInally has instilled in his men, Peterhead created the better of the chances the rest of the way, Ritchie and Savoury wasting gilt-edged opportunities in the space of a few minutes, the latter in particular will feel he should have done better after being played through one-on-one with 15 minutes left.

Ritchie almost grabbed all three points as his 18-yard effort came off the post deep in injury time. It was only to be one point though, the least that Peterhead deserved.