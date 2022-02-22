Falkirk 1-1 Peterhead: Woodwork denies impressive Blue Toon all three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Falkirk 1-1 Peterhead: Woodwork denies impressive Blue Toon all three points

By Reporter
February 22, 2022, 9:53 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 10:13 pm
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers
Ryan Duncan was on target for Peterhead.

It may now be seven games without a league win for Peterhead but they will take great confidence from a well-earned point at Falkirk.

The Blue Toon could have departed with all three points if they had displayed more composure in front of goal.

Peterhead assistant boss Davie Nicholls was delighted with his team’s efforts but left wondering how it wasn’t more as they gained what could be a valuable point.

Nicholls said: “Every week is like a broken record.

“The boys are playing some great football. It’s just the finishing touch, we did get one goal tonight, we’ve hit the post and we’ve created a lot of good chances. It is something we need to work on.

“After 10 minutes I thought we were going to win the game.

“Obviously they are a strong side, they are full time and get good backing from the crowd but for such a young team I thought we were excellent.

“The confidence we have in each other and our fitness levels for a part time team is different class, we can’t ask for anymore than they gave us tonight.”

Peterhead last tasted victory in League One on December 18 but they made a bright start and led within 10 minutes.

A ball into the box was not dealt with by the Falkirk backline as Grant Savoury found himself with a clear shot at goal, his effort was saved by the legs of Robbie Mutch, but the rebound fell kindly to Ryan Duncan who hammered home.

This seemed to knock the home men into disarray as the crowd turned on them early.

Hamish Ritchie would try his luck from distance twice shortly after the goal, neither causing much concern of adding to the Bairns faithful’s misery.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.

The home men would grow into the game and were back level shortly before the half with an in-swinging Charlie Telfer corner glanced home by Anton Dowds at the front post.

The expected second half Falkirk onslaught would not come although the introduction of Leigh Griffiths on 50 minutes did raise a murmur from the terraces.

The former Scotland man would be involved in the best the Bairns would muster with a thunderbolt of a freekick that was well saved by Brett Long then an effort that trickled just wide of the post.

Showing the spirit that McInally has instilled in his men, Peterhead created the better of the chances the rest of the way, Ritchie and Savoury wasting gilt-edged opportunities in the space of a few minutes, the latter in particular will feel he should have done better after being played through one-on-one with 15 minutes left.

Ritchie almost grabbed all three points as his 18-yard effort came off the post deep in injury time. It was only to be one point though, the least that Peterhead deserved.

 

