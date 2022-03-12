Peterhead boss Jim McInally does not need to lift mood of Blue Toon side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally does not need to lift mood of Blue Toon side

By Jamie Durent
March 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally insists he has not needed to lift the spirits of his Peterhead players despite their struggle for form.

The Blue Toon have won just once in 10 league games and remained ensconced in a scrap at the bottom of League One to stay out of the relegation play-off.

Their only league win since December came in the 4-3 victory over Dumbarton at the end of last month, with the Sons also fighting to steer clear of trouble.

Peterhead face Montrose today at Balmoor, with the Gable Endies having their own ambitions of maintaining a play-off place.

While performances have generally been good, results have not followed for the Blue Toon but McInally is not concerned about morale.

He said: “We just need to keep them playing. The more I thought about the game last weekend, the more I thought Harry Milne was the massive difference between the two teams.

“Possession was about 50-50, they had more shots, we had more corners. We were competitive enough.

“But we got some of the boys together on the Sunday (for the charity game against Peterhead United) and they were fine.”

After facing top-four sides in Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers recently, another one comes across Peterhead’s path in the shape of Montrose.

McInally has great admiration for the work Stewart Petrie has done at Links Park, to establish them as a play-off side.

He added: “For them to be in the play-offs is outstanding. He’s done a wonderful job there.

“I’ve often said that every time we play them, he doesn’t change too much. There’s a continuity there and they have thrived on it.

Lyall Cameron in action against Hearts for Peterhead

“They’ve strengthened their squad of late with Michael Gardyne and Lyall Cameron but Stewart’s always got his core players, like Andrew Steeves, Cammy Ballantyne and Sean Dillon.”

Cameron spent the first half of the season on loan at Peterhead from Dundee, before returning to the Dark Blues and subsequently heading out on loan again.

Peterhead will have Niah Payne and Ryan Duncan available for the game, with the pair returning from concussion and illness respectively.

McInally also revealed that Andy McCarthy had been struggling with a sickness bug prior to the game against Cove.

He added: “I felt a wee bit sorry for Andy as he wasn’t well and wasn’t quite himself.”

