Peterhead: Brett Long feels Blue Toon have not been getting just rewards

By Jamie Durent
March 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long feels the Blue Toon have been hard-done by with recent results not reflecting performances.

It is one win in 11 games now for the Blue Toon after the 1-0 defeat to Montrose on Saturday, with Long playing a role in the only goal.

Long lost the ball in the sun from an Andrew Steeves throw-in, with it coming off the goalkeeper and then defender Andy McDonald before it went in.

“I think we played really well and the goal killed us,” said Long. “I’ve not really had much to do.

“The ball came in and I totally lost it in the sun. I’ve ended up hitting it off one of our boys and it’s gone in.

“Sometimes they go for you and sometimes they go against you. Unfortunately it totally went against us.

“We’re still playing good stuff but you need to get points on the board, to make sure you’re not getting sucked in to the other two teams.

“We’ve been working hard and doing what the manager asks of us but at the moment it’s just not going for us.”

Brett Long (right) in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
Peterhead have seven games left to climb away from trouble, with the two teams below them – East Fife and Dumbarton – still to come next month.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald tries his luck with a free kick against Montrose. 

“It’s seven cup finals if I’m honest,” added Long. “We need to go out next week and put things right.

“There’s experienced and young boys in there but there’s talent all over the pitch. There’s competition for places and boys are knocking their pan in in training.

“Unfortunately at the minute it’s not going for us. You can’t really dwell on things, you have to forget them as soon as possible and stick together.

“We’re a tight group and we need to believe in ourselves. Only we can get ourselves out of this and start climbing the table.”

