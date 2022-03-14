Beautician giving former Aberdeen kilt shop a makeover and new Banchory activity centre among latest plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beautician giving former Aberdeen kilt shop a makeover and new Banchory activity centre among latest plans

By Ben Hendry
March 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Plans for a new Aberdeen beautician feature in this week's round-up. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team
Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week, we feature various ways people are still responding to the Covid pandemic – two years on from the virus spreading to the UK.

There are hospitality venues looking to keep the outdoor seating that customers have become accustomed to in recent times.

And plans to Covid-proof His Majesty’s Theatre have been given the go-ahead, though the scheme has recently been cast into turmoil…

Student halls to become counselling space

Johnston Halls pictured here in 2014 while still occupied by students. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Firstly though, Aberdeen University is looking to turn unused former halls of residence into counselling rooms for students.

The former Johnston block, just off College Bounds in Old Aberdeen, has been earmarked for the transformation.

Blueprints lodged with the council show how the space will be converted, with 13 individual counselling rooms along with offices and a special room for child counselling.

The redundant halls as seen from Sunnybank Park now.

Attitudes to catered halls of residence have changed in recent years, with the halls lying empty for the first time in decades in 2017.

Its generations of past tenants will surely be pleased to see the building put to good use.

Thousands of students passed through the Old Aberdeen dorms over the years

Cafe’s belated permission plea

Customers can enjoy some views of the Nuart on Aberdeen Market while eating outside – until it gets demolished in a few weeks, that is.

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, the Bistro Verde restaurant is applying for permission to keep its outdoor decking.

A retrospective application sent to Aberdeen City Council says the owners “did not know permission was needed” when they installed the feature at the height of the pandemic.

This piece of public art on the other end of The Green will remain intact though.

Palace Hotel pavilion could become permanent fixture

The Palace Hotel in Peterhead is appealing for Aberdeenshire Council to waive a condition attached to its pavilion established in 2020.

The outside area was also created in response to strict coronavirus guidelines, at a time when countless hospitality venues were doing the same thing.

The Palace Hotel in Peterhead.

Now, the owners want to ensure its “continued operation”.

As well as being good news for the business, approval would no doubt be welcomed by the scores of Blue Toon residents who have embraced al fresco dining in the last few years.

Posted by Palace Hotel on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Upgrades for historic turret in Banff

Aberdeenshire Council is planning to carry out repairs on an ancient turret at the corner of Duffs House’s Airlie Gardens.

The small tower is B-listed, and thought to date back to the mid-19th century.

This image from Google Maps shows the tower at the corner of the scenic gardens.

It was latterly used as a store and drying room for produce from the gardens.

Now, it is in need of stone repairs. And a new toilet, first floor and staircase will be created as it returns to use as a store.

Another angle from Google Maps.

Braemar hotel’s office plans

The owners of the stunning Fife Arms hotel in Braemar, Artfarm Property Ltd, are eager to maintain space in the building across the road – while cooking up bigger plans.

They want to continue using a unit at The Mews complex as an office, which has already been granted “temporary” permission.

The Fife Arms, Braemar. Picture by Kami Thomson
The Mews. Picture by Paul Glendell

But papers sent to the council reveal their “long-term plan” is to refurbish Omnibus House, the old Great North of Scotland Railway building, as permanent offices.

It would also “provide an events reception to greet events bookers”.

Artfarm also owns the Invercauld Hotel and it would cater for both venues.

The Category B listed building will be subject to later plans.

Aberdeen beautician’s makeover in store…

Aberdeen planning chiefs have signed off on proposals for a new beautician to open up on the corner of Back Wynd and Schoolhill.

The shop was previously home to the Alex Scott and Co kilt business, which traded in the heart of the city since 1925 but closed in early 2019.

The shop has been empty for about three years, in a prominent spot in the city centre.

The plans lodged by Hassan Abbas to open it as a new beautician have now been approved.

Mr Abbas runs Hourglass Aesthetics, which currently offers services such as lip-filler procedures and wrinkle treatments from its base in Kingswells.

This image submitted by FG Burnett to the council shows the view from inside.

Agents FG Burnett say there has been “no serious interest” in reopening it as a retail unit.

A statement adds: “This trend is likely to continue.

“The positive is that at least we have occupied units, generating footfall and keeping our city and town centres vibrant as opposed to empty properties with dead frontage.

“In this particular case the unit is very prominent and to see it occupied will add
greatly to the general location.”

The Aberdeen beautician will soon open up in the old kilt shop.

HMT upgrades approved… But will work ever take place?

Aberdeen City Council has rubber-stamped plans for a revamp of His Majesty’s Theatre – days after withdrawing the cash needed for the scheme.

Last Monday, funding for an ambitious revamp of the venue to make more room for customers in the post-Covid era was axed in the budget.

Council funding for the redevelopment of the HMT extension has been withdrawn - putting other cash at risk. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Council funding for the redevelopment of the HMT extension has been withdrawn – putting other cash at risk. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Despite the various ructions, council planning chiefs have now granted consent for the work to take place.

Whether it ever happens remains to be seen, but at least one hurdle has been cleared as Aberdeen Performing Arts looks to improve the landmark venue.

Banchory field to become mecca for ‘free-spirited’ youngsters

Finally, plans have been formed to create a “Movement Bothy” activity centre on the outskirts of Banchory.

Movement Evolution Scotland has been promoting what it calls “free spirit” sports as a way to help get youngsters fit since 2019.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain: “These are sports which can be enjoyed individually and non-competitively, such as skateboarding, skiing, and
parkour (among others).”

We have a BIG project underway!!Many of you know we have been searching for a new home for some time. We now have a solution to our problem but we still need some help. Watch the video and if you can donate a little then check out our Crowdfunder page https://localgiving.org/themovementbothy and keep your eyes on our social media channels for some top fundraisers that are happening soon with some awesome prizes.Banchory RocksBanchory Outdoor and Active#socialenterprise #fitkids #fitteens #supportlocal #community #challenge #fundraising #movemore #fitforlife #youthstrengthandconditioning #squats #monkeybars #obstaclecourse #themovementbothy

Posted by Movement Evolution Scotland on Thursday, 2 December 2021

In 2021, the group carried out more than 800 obstacle course sessions, 300 parkour classes and 150 skateboard lessons across the north-east.

Now leaders want to build a permanent home with the Movement Bothy in fields behind the town’s Tesco.

Two 40ft shipping containers will form a base, with a canopy above.

This drawing submitted to the council shows how the centre would look.

The papers state: “The proposed site is currently unused and runs alongside the Deeside Rugby Club pitches.

“A covered area will allow us to continue to improve health and wellbeing in the north-east.”

This map sent to the local authority pinpoints the proposed location.

You can inspect, support or object to the plans with these links:

Aberdeen university counselling rooms here.

Bistro Verde here.

Palace Hotel pavilion here.

Banff turret revamp here.

Braemar Hotel’s plans here.

City centre beautician here.

HMT upgrades here.

New Banchory activity centre here.

