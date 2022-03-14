Beautician giving former Aberdeen kilt shop a makeover and new Banchory activity centre among latest plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week, we feature various ways people are still responding to the Covid pandemic – two years on from the virus spreading to the UK.

There are hospitality venues looking to keep the outdoor seating that customers have become accustomed to in recent times.

And plans to Covid-proof His Majesty’s Theatre have been given the go-ahead, though the scheme has recently been cast into turmoil…

Student halls to become counselling space

Firstly though, Aberdeen University is looking to turn unused former halls of residence into counselling rooms for students.

The former Johnston block, just off College Bounds in Old Aberdeen, has been earmarked for the transformation.

Blueprints lodged with the council show how the space will be converted, with 13 individual counselling rooms along with offices and a special room for child counselling.

Attitudes to catered halls of residence have changed in recent years, with the halls lying empty for the first time in decades in 2017.

Its generations of past tenants will surely be pleased to see the building put to good use.

Cafe’s belated permission plea

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, the Bistro Verde restaurant is applying for permission to keep its outdoor decking.

A retrospective application sent to Aberdeen City Council says the owners “did not know permission was needed” when they installed the feature at the height of the pandemic.

Palace Hotel pavilion could become permanent fixture

The Palace Hotel in Peterhead is appealing for Aberdeenshire Council to waive a condition attached to its pavilion established in 2020.

The outside area was also created in response to strict coronavirus guidelines, at a time when countless hospitality venues were doing the same thing.

Now, the owners want to ensure its “continued operation”.

As well as being good news for the business, approval would no doubt be welcomed by the scores of Blue Toon residents who have embraced al fresco dining in the last few years.

Upgrades for historic turret in Banff

Aberdeenshire Council is planning to carry out repairs on an ancient turret at the corner of Duffs House’s Airlie Gardens.

The small tower is B-listed, and thought to date back to the mid-19th century.

It was latterly used as a store and drying room for produce from the gardens.

Now, it is in need of stone repairs. And a new toilet, first floor and staircase will be created as it returns to use as a store.

Braemar hotel’s office plans

The owners of the stunning Fife Arms hotel in Braemar, Artfarm Property Ltd, are eager to maintain space in the building across the road – while cooking up bigger plans.

They want to continue using a unit at The Mews complex as an office, which has already been granted “temporary” permission.

But papers sent to the council reveal their “long-term plan” is to refurbish Omnibus House, the old Great North of Scotland Railway building, as permanent offices.

It would also “provide an events reception to greet events bookers”.

Artfarm also owns the Invercauld Hotel and it would cater for both venues.

Aberdeen beautician’s makeover in store…

Aberdeen planning chiefs have signed off on proposals for a new beautician to open up on the corner of Back Wynd and Schoolhill.

The shop was previously home to the Alex Scott and Co kilt business, which traded in the heart of the city since 1925 but closed in early 2019.

The plans lodged by Hassan Abbas to open it as a new beautician have now been approved.

Mr Abbas runs Hourglass Aesthetics, which currently offers services such as lip-filler procedures and wrinkle treatments from its base in Kingswells.

Agents FG Burnett say there has been “no serious interest” in reopening it as a retail unit.

A statement adds: “This trend is likely to continue.

“The positive is that at least we have occupied units, generating footfall and keeping our city and town centres vibrant as opposed to empty properties with dead frontage.

“In this particular case the unit is very prominent and to see it occupied will add

greatly to the general location.”

HMT upgrades approved… But will work ever take place?

Aberdeen City Council has rubber-stamped plans for a revamp of His Majesty’s Theatre – days after withdrawing the cash needed for the scheme.

Last Monday, funding for an ambitious revamp of the venue to make more room for customers in the post-Covid era was axed in the budget.

Despite the various ructions, council planning chiefs have now granted consent for the work to take place.

Whether it ever happens remains to be seen, but at least one hurdle has been cleared as Aberdeen Performing Arts looks to improve the landmark venue.

Banchory field to become mecca for ‘free-spirited’ youngsters

Finally, plans have been formed to create a “Movement Bothy” activity centre on the outskirts of Banchory.

Movement Evolution Scotland has been promoting what it calls “free spirit” sports as a way to help get youngsters fit since 2019.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain: “These are sports which can be enjoyed individually and non-competitively, such as skateboarding, skiing, and

parkour (among others).”

We have a BIG project underway!!Many of you know we have been searching for a new home for some time. We now have a solution to our problem but we still need some help. Watch the video and if you can donate a little then check out our Crowdfunder page https://localgiving.org/themovementbothy and keep your eyes on our social media channels for some top fundraisers that are happening soon with some awesome prizes.Banchory RocksBanchory Outdoor and Active#socialenterprise #fitkids #fitteens #supportlocal #community #challenge #fundraising #movemore #fitforlife #youthstrengthandconditioning #squats #monkeybars #obstaclecourse #themovementbothy Posted by Movement Evolution Scotland on Thursday, 2 December 2021

In 2021, the group carried out more than 800 obstacle course sessions, 300 parkour classes and 150 skateboard lessons across the north-east.

Now leaders want to build a permanent home with the Movement Bothy in fields behind the town’s Tesco.

Two 40ft shipping containers will form a base, with a canopy above.

The papers state: “The proposed site is currently unused and runs alongside the Deeside Rugby Club pitches.

“A covered area will allow us to continue to improve health and wellbeing in the north-east.”

