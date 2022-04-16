Jim McInally urges Peterhead to seal League One survival by their own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jim McInally urges Peterhead to seal League One survival by their own hands

By Jamie Durent
April 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants his side to seal League One survival off their own bat – and not rely on favours from others.

The Blue Toon are four points clear of ninth-placed Dumbarton with three games remaining. If Peterhead beat Queen’s Park at Balmoor today then Dumbarton have to win keep their chances of climbing out of the play-off spot alive.

The Spiders head north with little to play for themselves. They cannot be caught in the fourth and final promotion play-off spot and would need a significant collapse from Montrose in the last three games to take third.

But McInally, who is coming to the end of his 11th season in charge of Peterhead, does not want to be looking to others to help them secure their spot in the division.

Dumbarton are on the road this weekend at Airdrieonians, who need three points themselves to take the title race to the penultimate weekend.

“I think we need four points to be safe,” said McInally. “The way the last three games have went, we need to look to win the last three games. There’s no reason why we can’t.

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Queen's Park
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury in action against Queen’s Park

“I know Queen’s Park will come away from that pitch and enjoy coming to a half-decent pitch, so that’s always something that’s in my mind.

“We need to make sure Queen’s Park know they’re in a game. You’ve got to do it yourselves, you can’t rely on other teams doing you a favour.

“It’s not out of the question that Dumbarton beat Airdrie, Cove win the league and then go into playing Dumbarton next week in party mode.

“We need to do it ourselves and we’re good enough to. We’ll give Queen’s Park a game.”

McInally will have selection dilemmas for this afternoon’s fixture. Simon Ferry and Andy McDonald should be fit, however there are doubts over Russell McLean, Derek Lyle, Gary Fraser and Niah Payne, with Hamish Ritchie out.

“We’ve got plenty of bodies,” said McInally. “Last weekend Andy McCarthy and Grant Savoury weren’t their normal selves and I was able to replace them in the second half with Jack Brown and Gary Fraser.

“We’ve got bodies to come in, so that doesn’t bother me. We’ll get on with it.”

