Airdrieonians 1-1 Peterhead: Blue Toon left to ponder what might have been

May 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead's Grant Savoury celebrates his goal against Airdrieonians.
Peterhead and Derek Lyle were left thinking about what might have been as the club brought down the curtain on their season and the veteran striker called time on his career.

Grant Savoury’s wonder goal gave the visitors the lead at the break only for Simon Ferry’s own goal just after the hour mark to restore parity.

Balmoor skipper Scott Brown then slipped in the run-up and missed a penalty before Lyle was denied a dream send off in injury time when home goalkeeper Jay Cantley recovered from a fumble that looked set to give him one final goal.

Lyle said: “I was hoping that the ball was dropping to me but it was not to be. I would have loved to have signed off with a goal.

“Grant’s strike was outstanding. We dominated and this performance added to the good end to the season we have had.

“We have picked up results recently but we have played well in most of our games even the ones we were losing.

“A good run was always coming.”

Scott Brown slips as he misses a penalty against Airdrieonians. 

The Blue Toon survived an early scare when Justin Devenny’s free-kick was cleared to Dean Ritchie at the edge of the box and his first-time shot flashed inches wide.

Peterhead took over and on 12 minutes Brown tested Cantley with a low 30-yard drive with the midfielder seeing a curling effort meet the same fate before his third pop at goal drifted wide.

With 45 minutes gone Ferry picked up Hamish Ritchie’s corner 20 yards out and rolled a pass to Savoury who whipped in a first time shot that hit the inside of the post before bouncing across the line at the other side of the goal.

At the start of the second half Hamish Ritchie’s chipped shot was too direct but Brown looked to have driven in the visitor’s second on 55 minutes only for Josh Kerr to pop up and head clear.

Brett Long stuck out a foot to keep out Jonathan Afolabi however the Diamonds equalised in fortuitous circumstances a minute later when Matty McDonald’s shot was deflected past Long by Ferry.

Peterhead should have retaken the lead instantly when Niah Payne dribbled past the grounded Kerr who stuck out a hand.

Brown slipped as he struck the spot-kick and his shot cleared the bar with 41-year-old Lyle adding: “I have sympathy with him as these things can happen on an artificial pitch. I was hoping the gaffer was going to put me on for the penalty and then take me off.”

In the final minute substitute Ryan Duncan whipped over a free-kick that Cantley spilled but the shot-stopper recovered and ended Lyle’s hopes of a dream finish.

