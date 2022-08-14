Falkirk 3-1 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon were well beaten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Falkirk 3-1 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon were well beaten

By Reporter
August 14, 2022, 9:23 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 12:27 pm
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe is sent off against Falkirk.
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe is sent off against Falkirk.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally made no excuses after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat at Falkirk.

While other managers might have tried to spin Peterhead’s 3-1 defeat as “unlucky” or “undeserved”, Scotland’s longest-serving boss did no such thing.

“We were well beaten, weren’t we?” he admitted while reflecting on a thoroughly one-sided first half which saw Falkirk dominate possession – 65 per cent to 35 – and rack up nine attempts on goal, hitting the woodwork and forcing five superb saves from Blue Toon keeper Jack Newman.

“Our goalkeeper was outstanding and he’s been outstanding for us ever since he came to the club,” said McInally, whose shell-shocked players mustered only one first-half effort on target.

Full-back Max Gillies certainly made it count, however, as he fired Peterhead in front in the 45th minute.

“We didn’t even deserve to be one-up,” conceded McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

“You’ve got to try and quieten the home crowd and maybe we could have done that if we’d held onto our lead until half time.

“We might have had a wee chance if we’d done that, although I’m probably kidding myself on there.

Renewed energy

“As it turned out, Falkirk managed to get a quick equaliser (through Ryan Williamson four minutes into first-half stoppage time) and that made sure their fans stayed right behind them.”

The Bairns duly plugged into the renewed energy coming from the home support and went ahead in the 58th minute when Callum Morrison rounded off an aggressive forward run by beating Newman with the outside of his right boot.

McInally immediately made a double substitution, bringing on Jack Wilkie and David Wilson, but Peterhead’s hopes of a late leveller were dealt a fatal blow six minutes from time when Conor O’Keefe received a straight red card from referee Stewart Luke after bringing down Leon McCann. Substitute Gary Oliver made it 3-1 in the 90th minute.

“I thought the referee was outstanding right up until the red card,” said McInally. “For me, that was never a red card and it spoiled the ref’s performance a wee bit.”

Having sunk to second-bottom in League One, a single point above foot of the table Kelty hearts, Peterhead welcome Queen of the South to Balmoor this Saturday.

Following relegation from the Championship last season, the Dumfries club is struggling to adapt to its new surroundings and only heads the Blue Toon by a single point.

“This is a really tough league, especially this year when we’ve been rebuilding the team,” noted McInally.  “We really need to improve our quality if we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal