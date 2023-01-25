Peterhead: David Robertson reveals challenges of signing local players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Robertson has laid bare the challenges he faces in trying to bring local players to Peterhead.

Upon his appointment, Blue Toon vice-chairman Les Hill pledged that the club would be looking for more talent from the region.

However, that has proved harder in practice, with only Kieran Shanks, who hails from Oldmeldrum and came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, coming from the north-east.

They have looked to England for players, with Glenn Gabriel and Kevin Joshua joining, as well as midfielder Daniel Fosu, who spent the first part of the season at Arbroath with Shanks.

Peterhead were also price out of a Highland League target, who joined a rival club instead.

The Blue Toon boss is aware there may be a “comfort zone” for some players, given that playing in the Highland League suits some individuals due to less travel being involved.

“We’re talking to one or two local players – it might be this year or next year for them,” said Robertson.

“The local part of it at this time of year is very difficult. Before you get things off the ground with local players it’s almost impossible.

“There was one player in particular in the Highland League we were very keen on but went to another club.

“Everyone wants this magic wand; the January window is hardest time as there’s not many players available. Most have contracts until the end of the season, when it is easier to get thtem.

“We need to be patient and sit it out, to get the players we want. When you look at it now – and this has not been a deliberate thing – most of the squad are from Dundee upwards. That’s just how it’s played out.

“Our main focus is on staying up but we’re also planning for next season and trying to get players on pre-contracts.”

In recent seasons under Jim McInally, Peterhead have been able to recruit Jack Brown and Hamish Ritchie from Highland League clubs. They have also added north-east players David Wilson and Jordon Brown from other clubs and have goalkeeper Tom Ritchie on loan from Aberdeen.

“It would be difficult, at this level, to have a team from one area,” added Robertson. “But we do need a bigger presence.

“I remember when I stopped playing and we had players travelling from Glasgow to come and play. That’s the mentality you want.

“You need hungry young players that want to go to a higher level. I don’t want players that come just for the money.

“They need that desire to move up the leagues themselves or with the club, or to test themselves at a higher level from where they are.”