Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

Three young men have been charged following a serious assault on an Aberdeen street.

At 2.25am this morning, police were called to reports of a 40-year-old man being assaulted on Gaelic Lane in Aberdeen.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 20 were arrested and later charged in connection with the incident.

They are to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Several streets – including Belmont Street – in the city centre have been cordoned off since the incident.

Back Wynd and a part of Belmont Street have been taped off and officers are standing at the entrance to the street for either side.

Bargain Buys and a bus stop on Union Street have also been cordoned off.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.25am on Sunday, February 19, police were called to a report of a 40-year-old man assaulted in Gaelic Lane, Aberdeen.

“The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three men aged 20, 19 and 18 years have been arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

“They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, February 20.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More to follow.