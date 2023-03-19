Airdrieonians 7-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon boss admits heavy defeat was a ‘reality check’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson admitted his players received a harsh lesson in their 7-0 defeat against Airdrieonians.

The loss leaves the Blue Toon three points adrift at the foot of League One but with a game in hand on second bottom Clyde.

Robertson accepted there was no way back for his side after conceding three times in the opening 13 minutes.

He said: “Airdrie are a very good team and this is a difficult place to come but you don’t give those team the time and space we gave them.

“They did not have work hard for their goals.

“The game was finished after the first 15 minutes as it gave us a mountain to climb.

“We were not good enough and there is no use me making excuses as this is a very difficult result to take but we all have to move forward.

“Our game against Alloa next week at home is one that will test our strength and steel because this is a reality check and we have to show the right attitude to get us out of where we are.

“We have shown in some matches that we can compete but the games are starting to run out and we need four points at least to get there.

“We have to believe we can achieve it but need to all be working together, myself included.”

Nightmare start for visitors

The home side, fresh from their 6-1 victory over Kelty Hearts in the previous week, stormed into an early three-goal lead.

After only two minutes confusion arose in the Peterhead penalty area as a cross from the left by Cammy Ballantyne appeared to ricochet between defenders before Gabby McGill was alert to fire the home side in front.

Peterhead almost reacted immediately but Jordon Brown could only send the ball wide of keeper Josh Rae’s goal.

A poor Stuart McKenzie clearance in seven minutes almost led to a second goal as Calum Gallagher’s instant reaction saw him send a 35-yard lobbed effort against the crossbar as a relieved McKenzie looked on.

A second goal came after 10 minutes when Gallagher fed defender Craig Watson who powered a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Gallagher added the third goal on the 13th minute, controlling McGill’s cross then curling the ball past a shellshocked McKenzie.

The visitors improved in the remainder of the first half, blocking shots and providing a better shape but still conceded a fourth goal in stoppage time. Airdrie skipper Callum Fordyce set up McGill who finished off the move.

The home side added a fifth two minutes into the second half when Callum Smith played in Adam Frizzell to apply the finishing touch.

A sixth goal came in 63 minutes with Gallagher finding the net for his second goal after McKenzie had saved Frizzell’s shot.

Gallagher completed his hat-trick after 87 minutes when he headed home a Euan Deveney cross.

Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown said: “You have to start well in any game and we did not. We were shocking. It was the worst in my time with the club.”

Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe said: “We played with intent and stuck to our game plan and I am delighted with that and a clean sheet.”