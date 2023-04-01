Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat relegation

Brown believes three points against Queen of the South could be a big turning point.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown believes instilling belief will be vital in their bid to beat the League One drop.

The midfielder was placed in interim charge alongside defender Ryan Strachan following manager David Robertson’s dismissal after only winning once in 12 games.

The Blue Toon are three points adrift at the bottom of League One – with Clyde second bottom – and their winless run continued in Brown and Strachan’s first game in charge following a 2-0 defeat to Alloa Athletic.

There were improvements against Alloa despite defeat, and Brown hopes to see more progress when Peterhead travel to full-time outfit Queen of the South today.

He knows three points in Dumfries could be a turning point in the Blue Toon’s season, saying: “We need to build on what we were good at last weekend.

“It’s turning the small positives into big ones – like results – and building confidence. Ultimately, we need to get points on the board because there are just seven games left.

Peterhead’s Jason Brown rues missing a chance against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.

“We’ve got to instill belief in the boys and get that higher and higher. It goes without saying how big the three points would mean considering we’ve only done that twice this season – which hurts me to say.

“It would be absolutely massive and we need to focus on that. We’re three points behind Clyde but the goal difference isn’t great, so we need results and not just against them.

“The points help build the building blocks for our confidence. It’s a young group here and it’s been difficult for them, so our responsibility now is to instill that belief and strive for that turning point.”

Brown pleased with players’ reaction amid change in tough times

Brown feels morale – which had been understandably low – has started to improve, which he says must now be reflected in winning more points.

He said: “What we’ve said is, it hasn’t just been with the manager moving on, it’s always a difficult period at a club if you’re bottom of the league and we’d just lost heavily.

“Morale was right down, but I think with the change everyone freshens up after getting over the initial shock. Everyone’s been great and reacted well in training.

“It’s turning that into points and we’re all busting a gut to try and do that.”

Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

The midfielder says the caretaker duo are more than willing to remain at the helm for as long as is needed, after chairman Rodger Morrison said a replacement won’t be appointed hastily.

Brown added: “We’re just taking it at a week-by-week basis at the moment – the board are keeping us up to date with what’s going on.

“We’re both proud to be leading the team at the moment and we’ll keep going for as long as we’re asked. If something changes, then hopefully we’re still going to be key players for the team.”

