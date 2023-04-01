Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat relegation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown believes instilling belief will be vital in their bid to beat the League One drop.

The midfielder was placed in interim charge alongside defender Ryan Strachan following manager David Robertson’s dismissal after only winning once in 12 games.

The Blue Toon are three points adrift at the bottom of League One – with Clyde second bottom – and their winless run continued in Brown and Strachan’s first game in charge following a 2-0 defeat to Alloa Athletic.

There were improvements against Alloa despite defeat, and Brown hopes to see more progress when Peterhead travel to full-time outfit Queen of the South today.

He knows three points in Dumfries could be a turning point in the Blue Toon’s season, saying: “We need to build on what we were good at last weekend.

“It’s turning the small positives into big ones – like results – and building confidence. Ultimately, we need to get points on the board because there are just seven games left.

“We’ve got to instill belief in the boys and get that higher and higher. It goes without saying how big the three points would mean considering we’ve only done that twice this season – which hurts me to say.

“It would be absolutely massive and we need to focus on that. We’re three points behind Clyde but the goal difference isn’t great, so we need results and not just against them.

“The points help build the building blocks for our confidence. It’s a young group here and it’s been difficult for them, so our responsibility now is to instill that belief and strive for that turning point.”

Brown pleased with players’ reaction amid change in tough times

Brown feels morale – which had been understandably low – has started to improve, which he says must now be reflected in winning more points.

He said: “What we’ve said is, it hasn’t just been with the manager moving on, it’s always a difficult period at a club if you’re bottom of the league and we’d just lost heavily.

“Morale was right down, but I think with the change everyone freshens up after getting over the initial shock. Everyone’s been great and reacted well in training.

“It’s turning that into points and we’re all busting a gut to try and do that.”

The midfielder says the caretaker duo are more than willing to remain at the helm for as long as is needed, after chairman Rodger Morrison said a replacement won’t be appointed hastily.

Brown added: “We’re just taking it at a week-by-week basis at the moment – the board are keeping us up to date with what’s going on.

“We’re both proud to be leading the team at the moment and we’ll keep going for as long as we’re asked. If something changes, then hopefully we’re still going to be key players for the team.”