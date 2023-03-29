Peterhead in no rush to appoint David Robertson’s successor, says chairman Rodger Morrison

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison insists he will not be rushing to name a successor to former boss David Robertson.

Following a run of one win in 12 games, Morrison and the Blue Toon parted ways with Robertson last week.

The club remains in the mire in League One, with time running out to give themselves a fighting chance at preserving their place in the division.

Morrison has been sifting through applicants for the role, with one eye on next season given the limited time remaining in this one.

“There’s been a high level of interest in the role but we’re not rushing into it,” said Morrison. “We want to make sure we get it right this time round.

“We’re going to take our time to consider it. Without advertising for the role, we’ve been inundated with a good level of applicants.”

Peterhead were under the caretaker charge of players Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan for Saturday’s game against Alloa Athletic.

The duo have served the club over two separate spells, having both won titles at Cove Rangers in between their stints at Balmoor.

Robertson was appointed at the end of November to replace Jim McInally but after making 11 new signings, results were not materialising. Peterhead still find themselves rooted to the foot of League One, where they have been for much of the season.

Since the change of manager, one player to find himself back in the picture is full-back Danny Strachan.

The defeat to Alloa marked his 50th appearance for his hometown club, having had loan spells from Dundee before signing permanently last summer.

“I’m hoping there’s a lot more to come and 50 is the start and hopefully this weekend is one step closer to 100, I am calm about the current situation we find ourselves in,” said Strachan.

“I think it’s important that the full focus is on the final seven games which may give us a play-off to stay in the league.

“Everyone in the changing room is sticking together just now, you saw that on Saturday as there was a good feeling about the place and it felt a bit more positive despite the result.

“It’s all been quite quick for me personally, I’ve been here a while with my loan spells but hopefully another 50 will come again soon enough, it feels like I’ve been playing here for a while.”