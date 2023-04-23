Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon ‘absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon ‘absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser

Bully Wee net in injury time to leave the Blue Toon five points adrift with two games to go.

By Reporter
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.

A spectacular stoppage time equaliser from Clyde substitute Cameron Salkeld’s left Peterhead on the brink of relegation to League Two.

The Blue Toon are now five points adrift of the Bully Wee with only two games left to play.

With a vastly inferior goal difference, they will need to beat Kelty Hearts and Falkirk in their final two games and need Clyde to lose both of their final two games to avoid finishing bottom.

The Blue Toon led through a first-half goal from joint caretaker boss Jordon Brown before Kieran Shanks missed the chance to put the home side 2-0 up when his penalty was saved by Clyde goalkeeper Ryan Mullen.

The Balmoor men were to pay the price for that miss when Salkeld volleyed home a late leveller.

Brown said: “The boys are absolutely devastated.

“I feel like I’m repeating myself but you can’t fault any of the effort, the hard work, the attitude.

“It was just a freak goal at the end, the boy scores an absolute worldie and, to be honest, it sums up the season. The league table doesn’t lie in the end.”

The post-match feeling is something Brown doesn’t want to repeat again in his career.

He said: “We’ve got young boys in there and you want to learn from that and not experience that again and build on it.

“It’s a strange one because it’s not completely over and we said that to them.

“We go again on Tuesday and Thursday in training and then the game on Saturday.

“It’s up to all of us as to how the next two games go.

“You can throw the towel in now or you can pick yourself up and go again.”

Brown admitted the result was a major disappointment as victory would have moved the Blue Toon off the foot of the table and kept their fate in their own hands.

He said: “On your home patch, you’re so, so close to a massive result.

“We could have scored a couple more.

“I thought with the way they played that the only way they would score was from a long throw and it turned out that way.”

Brown, however, wants the Blue Toon players to give everything in their next two games while a slim hope to avoid the drop remains.

He said: “The application has never been in doubt.

“We certainly can’t fault it over the last few weeks.

“It has just been about that wee bit of quality in the final third.

“We didn’t put the game to bed and were hit by an absolute sucker punch.

“We’ll bounce back again, I’m absolutely positive about that.

“It’s such a surreal one because you’ve not been officially relegated but Clyde are celebrating as though that is the case.

“It’s completely up to ourselves as to how we approach the last two games and look to get a result at Kelty but it’s completely out of our hands.”

