Peterhead FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025

The 32-year-old had been without a club since leaving Dundee United in June last year.

By Danny Law
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett has joined Peterhead.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Dundee United at the end of last season.

Blue Toon joint manager Jordon Brown says he was delighted to sign the midfielder, who was part of the Aberdeen squad that won the 2014 League Cup, although he missed the final due to injury.

Pawlett left the Dons to join Milton Keynes Dons in 2017 before returning to Scotland to sign for United two years later.

He has joined the Blue Toon on a deal until the summer of 2025.

Peter Pawlett in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Brown said Pawlett will be in the Peterhead squad to face Dumbarton at Balmoor on Tuesday evening.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to get a player and person of Pete’s calibre added to the group and not just for short term either, which shows that both ourselves and Pete are invested in bringing success back to this club.

“He’s a player that has been high on our radar since the summer, one we have been in communication with throughout and to get over the line now should give the whole club a boost when we are going through our first real testing period of the season.

“Ryan (Strachan) and I have known Pete for a number of years now and nationally there is an awareness of Pete’s qualities and we are all excited to see what he can add to us at this level in his first transition to part-time football.

“The quality and experience he brings can help our younger group and adds a real creative spark to the team.

“We will look to build his match fitness up as soon as possible but we should see him in the squad for the first time at Balmoor on Tuesday in a huge game.”

Peterhead lost 1-0 against Spartans on Saturday and sit third in League Two.

