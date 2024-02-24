Andy McCarthy insists Peterhead still have work to do in play-off race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy McCarthy insists Peterhead still have work to do in play-off race

Blue Toon have a 13-point lead but McCarthy insists squad is fully focused on securing a play-off spot in League Two.

By Paul Third
Peterhead's Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.
Peterhead's Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.

Peterhead are on course to secure a play-off place but midfielder Andy McCarthy insists no-one at Balmoor Stadium is resting on their laurels.

Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side are 13 points clear of fifth-placed Bonnyrigg Rose with 11 games remaining but McCarthy is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “The aim at the start of the season was to be in the hunt for promotion back to League One and we’re in a good position.

“But things can change quickly in a matter of weeks and we’ve still got work to do.

“In this league if you’re not on your game you get rolled over.”

McCarthy proud of Blue Toon character

Andy McCarthy in action against Bonnyrigg Rose in midweek. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead have had to show their mettle in the last two games, rallying from 3-0 down to earn a point at Forfar before playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Alfie Stewart’s dismissal in their goalless draw with Bonnyrigg at Balmoor on Tuesday.

It was the first time the club has kept a clean sheet since November 4 in a run stretching back 16 matches.

While the point gained maintains his side’s double digit lead on the chasing pack in the play-offs McCarthy was frustrated not to take all three points.

He said: “We had to show character again on Tuesday but it was not the result we were looking for.

“When you go down to 10 men it becomes hard and you have to dig in and work harder.

“We were disappointed not to win the game but it was nice to keep a clean sheet. That’s something we haven’t done for a while.

“We’re also still unbeaten so we can take that positive too.

“It wasn’t the best game to watch and I feel for the folk who paid their money to watch it. It happens sometimes in football.

“We had the better chances even with 10 men and Peter and I both had chances to win the game so we’re more frustrated than anything.

“You expect to win your home games but sometimes things go against you and you have to dig in.”

‘Alfie will learn from red card’

McCarthy has backed 17 year-old on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Stewart to bounce back from his dismissal.

He said: “Alfie will learn from it and I’m sure he’ll bounce back. He has been brilliant since he came in and I love Alfie as a player.

“I’m sure when he is available again he will make an impact as you can see how good a player he is.”

Stewart’s red card means he will miss Saturday’s visit of an Elgin City side which beat the Blue Toon 2-1 when the sides last met on December 30.

McCarthy said: “Elgin are doing well just now and it will be an interesting one.

“Since their new manager came in they’ve turned their form around and we will need to be right at it.

“We’re at home and we’re looking forward to it.”

Brown wary of improving Elgin

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Blue Toon co-boss Brown believes the Black and Whites have become a very different proposition following Allan Hale’s arrival from Huntly.

He said: “We had a good result against Elgin earlier in the season here but they turned us over at their place at new year.

“They’re looking up the table now rather than behind them since Allan Hale came in and we know it’s going to be a tough game but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Brown’s fellow co-manager Ryan Strachan is a doubt after being forced off on Tuesday due to a tight hamstring.

