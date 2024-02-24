Andy McCarthy insists Peterhead still have work to do in play-off race

Peterhead are on course to secure a play-off place but midfielder Andy McCarthy insists no-one at Balmoor Stadium is resting on their laurels.

Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side are 13 points clear of fifth-placed Bonnyrigg Rose with 11 games remaining but McCarthy is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “The aim at the start of the season was to be in the hunt for promotion back to League One and we’re in a good position.

“But things can change quickly in a matter of weeks and we’ve still got work to do.

“In this league if you’re not on your game you get rolled over.”

McCarthy proud of Blue Toon character

Peterhead have had to show their mettle in the last two games, rallying from 3-0 down to earn a point at Forfar before playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Alfie Stewart’s dismissal in their goalless draw with Bonnyrigg at Balmoor on Tuesday.

It was the first time the club has kept a clean sheet since November 4 in a run stretching back 16 matches.

While the point gained maintains his side’s double digit lead on the chasing pack in the play-offs McCarthy was frustrated not to take all three points.

He said: “We had to show character again on Tuesday but it was not the result we were looking for.

“When you go down to 10 men it becomes hard and you have to dig in and work harder.

“We were disappointed not to win the game but it was nice to keep a clean sheet. That’s something we haven’t done for a while.

“We’re also still unbeaten so we can take that positive too.

“It wasn’t the best game to watch and I feel for the folk who paid their money to watch it. It happens sometimes in football.

“We had the better chances even with 10 men and Peter and I both had chances to win the game so we’re more frustrated than anything.

“You expect to win your home games but sometimes things go against you and you have to dig in.”

‘Alfie will learn from red card’

McCarthy has backed 17 year-old on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Stewart to bounce back from his dismissal.

He said: “Alfie will learn from it and I’m sure he’ll bounce back. He has been brilliant since he came in and I love Alfie as a player.

“I’m sure when he is available again he will make an impact as you can see how good a player he is.”

Stewart’s red card means he will miss Saturday’s visit of an Elgin City side which beat the Blue Toon 2-1 when the sides last met on December 30.

McCarthy said: “Elgin are doing well just now and it will be an interesting one.

“Since their new manager came in they’ve turned their form around and we will need to be right at it.

“We’re at home and we’re looking forward to it.”

Brown wary of improving Elgin

Blue Toon co-boss Brown believes the Black and Whites have become a very different proposition following Allan Hale’s arrival from Huntly.

He said: “We had a good result against Elgin earlier in the season here but they turned us over at their place at new year.

“They’re looking up the table now rather than behind them since Allan Hale came in and we know it’s going to be a tough game but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Brown’s fellow co-manager Ryan Strachan is a doubt after being forced off on Tuesday due to a tight hamstring.