Conor O’Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Conor O’Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off

The midfielder, who spent six months on the sidelines last season due to injury, netted a brace in Peterhead's 3-0 opening-day win over East Fife.

By Sophie Goodwin
Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife.
Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead midfielder Conor O’Keefe is delighted to be back making an impact for the Blue Toon after an injury-riddled season last term.

The midfielder netted a brace in Peterhead’s 3-0 opening-day win over East Fife last weekend and secured himself a place in the SPFL team of the week.

O’Keefe was pleased to make a telling contribution after more than than six months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old hopes he can keep contributing on the pitch for Peterhead, who host Stenhousemuir at Balmoor in their first home game of the League Two season on Saturday.

O’Keefe said: “I was buzzing. It was difficult last season for the team and also for myself because I got a really bad injury and missed a lot of games.

Conor O’Keefe scoring his second goal for Peterhead against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.

“To go to East Fife in the first game and put on a performance individually and as a team was the best possible start.

“It took a long time for me to get back from the knee injury. I feel like I’ve finally got my legs back and it’s not even just getting the goals, it’s having that sharpness and movement.

“When I came back at the end of last season for a few games I felt like I had lost a few yards and my body just couldn’t do what my mind wanted me to do.

“It’s really good to feel like I can move at full-speed again and get some goals.

“The main goal for me this season is just to stay as fit as I possibly can. I’ll be doing as much running as I can outside of training and will be working hard.”

Setting down a marker with win on first day of season

O’Keefe believes those who may have “written off” Peterhead ahead of the League Two season were proven wrong after the Blue Toon’s opening-day win at Bayview.

And the midfielder has backed his side to keep improving over the course of the season.

O’Keefe said: “Last season we were shocking and were relegated, so I think we were written off a bit by some people before this season even started.

Conor O’Keefe celebrates his second goal against East Fife with his Peterhead team-mates. Image: Duncan Brown.

“People thought because we were so poor last season that we’d be the same, but we’ve recruited well and are playing really nice football. If people were at the East Fife game they would’ve seen that.

“We dominated the game and other teams should look at that as us putting down a marker for the rest of the season.”

O’Keefe hopes Peterhead can deliver again against Stenny, saying: “It will be another tough game. They’ve probably got one of the strongest teams in the league on paper and have a really good manager.

“We want to carry the performance from last week into this one and do well in front of the fans.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with…
Peterhead being their League Two campaign away to East Fife: Duncan Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead have point to prove to themselves in League Two
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie back on track at Peterhead after undergoing heart surgery
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead
Peterhead's Jordan Armstrong challenges Spartans' Jamie Dishington in a Viaplay Cup match at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan disappointed by Viaplay Cup exit after Spartans defeat
Peterhead's Caleb Goldie in action at Balmoor Stadium against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup.
Peterhead exit Viaplay Cup with game to spare after 2-1 defeat to Spartans
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Peterhead 'move on' from Dundee United referee controversy with full focus on Spartans clash

Conversation