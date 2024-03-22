Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says every player has part to play in promotion play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says every player has part to play in promotion play-off push

Hartley's side have seven League One games remaining to secure a spot in the play-offs, with Hamilton Accies at home up next.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions at his squad from the sidelines in a League One match.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says every player in his squad will have a part to play in their push to secure a promotion play-off place.

The Balmoral Stadium side are one place outside of the League One play-off spots, sitting fifth ahead of a visit from second-placed Hamilton Accies.

Cove are three points behind Montrose in fourth and four behind Alloa Athletic, who occupy third place.

A 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts last weekend helped Cove stay in the fight, but a downside to the victory saw defender Matty Shiels leave the pitch after only 33 minutes with an ankle injury.

It means Shiels will now miss this weekend’s home clash against Accies and Hartley confirmed it is still unclear how long he will be sidelined.

Cove will also be without Ola Lawal for the remainder of the season after his loan from Falkirk was terminated earlier this week, with Hartley saying his premature exit – having made only three league appearances – was “agreed by both parties.”

With seven games left to go, the Cove boss says he will be utilising all the players he has at his disposal.

Hartley said: “I haven’t really been able to pick a consistent team over the course of the season.

Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action against Falkirk in a League One match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels will miss this weekend’s clash against Hamilton Accies due to injury.

“If you are called upon, you need to be ready to go out and do your job. That is going to be a really important thing for us.

“The boys need to stay fit and healthy and we have to try and be as strong as we can.

“They have to train hard. That is the key thing. It is like situations we’ve already had with players this season – you might think you are out of the team and then all of a sudden you are back in it, so they have to always be working hard.

“They are paid to be a professional, whether that is full-time or part-time, and to stay fit so that they are ready when we need them to be.”

Tough test against Accies

Hartley is looking for Cove to replicate their winning display against Kelty Hearts when they welcome Accies to Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

He knows to expect a difficult game against Hamilton, who they have beaten once and lost to twice in League One this season.

Hamilton currently sit 17 points behind leaders Falkirk, who will secure the league title this weekend if Hartley’s men beat Accies and the Bairns win when they host already-relegated Edinburgh City.

The Cove manager added: “For us, it is still all to play for. We want to back up what we did last week because it was a really strong performance from the team.

“I was really pleased last week, but we know we will need to do it again against a really strong Hamilton team.

“Every game is going to be really important until the end of the season. It was important to get the three points last week and we know that is the case again this week.

“A win would really keep us in the mix. We want to go into the last game of the season with something left to play for and that is what we are trying to do with every game.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ready for eight cup finals
Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action against Falkirk in a League One match at Balmoral Stadium.
Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang in action during the League One match against Falkirk.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and his former assistant Gordon Young, right, in the dugout during a league match.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails departed assistant manager and 'friend' Gordon Young
Cove's Fraser Fyvie during the SPFL League 1 game between Cove Rangers FC and Annan Athletic FC at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, Scotland, on Saturday 24th February 2024 ( Photo by Dave Cowe )
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping fit-again Fraser Fyvie can lead play-off push
Cove's Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal in the win against Annan. Image: Dave Cowe.
Birthday boy Josh Kerr nets late winner and Fraser Fyvie makes comeback in Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to 'stand up and be counted' after dropping out…
Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley feeling positive as League One season hits crucial period
Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins (L) scores to make it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup fifth round match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers urged to use display at Kilmarnock to fuel play-off push; Elgin City…

Conversation