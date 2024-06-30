Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United

We round-up some the weekend friendlies.

By Callum Law
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.

Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to be braver in attack as they gear up for the start of the season.

The Blue Toon drew 0-0 with Formartine United in both sides’ first pre-season friendly, which was played behind closed doors at Cormack Park.

Four of Peterhead’s five summer signings – Dylan Forrest, Ben Armour, Max Barry and Cieran Dunne – started, while the other – Seb Ross – featured as a sub.

Although the League Two side enjoyed more possession than their Breedon Highland League opponents and hit the woodwork twice, they were unable to find the net.

Strachan, who is joint-boss with Jordon Brown said: “We’ve had three training sessions and we’re still working on fitness and things.

“But I’d like to see us be a bit braver in terms of forward passing or turning and creating an opportunity.

“We’d like to see a little bit more risk in our game, but that will come as guys get up to speed.

Peterhead’s Max Barry takes a free-kick which hit the post.

“In the right areas I’m happy for players to take a risk to try to create things.

“It’s about game management, we’ve enough good players and it’s about working the ball into good areas and being confident to create chances.

“We created four or five chances against Formartine, but ideally we’d like to create a lot more than that.”

Scott Ross, Rory McAllister, Robert Ward, Joe McKee and co-managers Strachan and Brown didn’t feature, but will be involved ahead of Peterhead’s first competitive game of campaign against Queen’s Park in the League Cup on July 13.

New faces involved for United

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson handed starts to summer signings Scott Adams and Tyler Mykyta, while his third new recruit Callum Youngson came on as a sub.

Anderson said: “All three fitted in well, Tyler has been with us before, but they all did very well.

“It was a taster for them, they’ve had their first game now and it’s time to push on.

“We had to show a different side to our game, Peterhead had a lot of the ball.

“But in terms of limiting chances we did that really well and we also had a couple of chances ourselves.

“It was a good pre-season workout and it was a good starting point for us.”

Formartine’s Scott Adams, left, hits the post with a shot.

United were without the services of Julian Wade, Paul Campbell, Kieran Adams, Kevin Hanratty and Daniel Park.

In what was a decent contest, Adams hit the left post for Formartine after capitalising on a Forrest mistake.

Just after the half hour mark Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks rattled the crossbar following some penalty box pinball.

Four minutes into the second period Barry curled a 20-yard free-kick against the right post.

Midway through the second half Mykyta almost caught Blue Toon goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi off his line with a spectacular attempt from 50 yards which flashed narrowly over.

Other friendly results

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle, who finished bottom of the Breedon Highland League last season, defeated champions Buckie Thistle 3-2 at Seafield Park.

Lyall Keir put Buckie ahead but new-look Strathspey responded impressively with captain James McShane bagging a brace and Dylan Lawrence also getting on the scoresheet.

Marcus Goodall netted a late consolation for visitors.

Huntly were beaten 2-0 by Premiership St Johnstone at Christie Park. Stevie May’s third minute penalty and Joe Ellinson’s 78th minute counter were the difference between the sides.

Banks o’ Dee lost 3-1 to League One side Montrose at Links Park, Lachie MacLeod got the goal for the Aberdeen outfit.

Deveronvale were defeated 4-2 at Thomson Park by Lochee United of the Midlands League. Olek Dlugosz and Jack Mitchell scored the Banffers’ goals.

Turriff United drew 1-1 with another Midlands League team, Montrose Roselea, at the Haughs.

Murray Smith netted for the visitors in the first period, but John Allan’s penalty shortly before the hour mark after a foul on Owen Kinsella earned United a draw.

Brechin City were beaten 3-0 by Forfar Athletic at Glebe Park.

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season
2
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Jim McInally reflects on cherished Euro memories with Scotland
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Ben Armour looks to strike up good scoring partnerships in second Peterhead spell
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks, left, goes on the attack, but is pursued by Aidan Combe of Formartine United, second from left. Pictures by Duncan Brown.
Exclusive: Peterhead's new signing Cieran Dunne reveals injury issue that put his career on…
Cieran Dunne, left, in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead sign former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne