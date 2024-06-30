Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United

Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to be braver in attack as they gear up for the start of the season.

The Blue Toon drew 0-0 with Formartine United in both sides’ first pre-season friendly, which was played behind closed doors at Cormack Park.

Four of Peterhead’s five summer signings – Dylan Forrest, Ben Armour, Max Barry and Cieran Dunne – started, while the other – Seb Ross – featured as a sub.

Although the League Two side enjoyed more possession than their Breedon Highland League opponents and hit the woodwork twice, they were unable to find the net.

Strachan, who is joint-boss with Jordon Brown said: “We’ve had three training sessions and we’re still working on fitness and things.

“But I’d like to see us be a bit braver in terms of forward passing or turning and creating an opportunity.

“We’d like to see a little bit more risk in our game, but that will come as guys get up to speed.

“In the right areas I’m happy for players to take a risk to try to create things.

“It’s about game management, we’ve enough good players and it’s about working the ball into good areas and being confident to create chances.

“We created four or five chances against Formartine, but ideally we’d like to create a lot more than that.”

Scott Ross, Rory McAllister, Robert Ward, Joe McKee and co-managers Strachan and Brown didn’t feature, but will be involved ahead of Peterhead’s first competitive game of campaign against Queen’s Park in the League Cup on July 13.

New faces involved for United

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson handed starts to summer signings Scott Adams and Tyler Mykyta, while his third new recruit Callum Youngson came on as a sub.

Anderson said: “All three fitted in well, Tyler has been with us before, but they all did very well.

“It was a taster for them, they’ve had their first game now and it’s time to push on.

“We had to show a different side to our game, Peterhead had a lot of the ball.

“But in terms of limiting chances we did that really well and we also had a couple of chances ourselves.

“It was a good pre-season workout and it was a good starting point for us.”

United were without the services of Julian Wade, Paul Campbell, Kieran Adams, Kevin Hanratty and Daniel Park.

In what was a decent contest, Adams hit the left post for Formartine after capitalising on a Forrest mistake.

Just after the half hour mark Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks rattled the crossbar following some penalty box pinball.

Four minutes into the second period Barry curled a 20-yard free-kick against the right post.

Midway through the second half Mykyta almost caught Blue Toon goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi off his line with a spectacular attempt from 50 yards which flashed narrowly over.

Other friendly results

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle, who finished bottom of the Breedon Highland League last season, defeated champions Buckie Thistle 3-2 at Seafield Park.

Lyall Keir put Buckie ahead but new-look Strathspey responded impressively with captain James McShane bagging a brace and Dylan Lawrence also getting on the scoresheet.

Marcus Goodall netted a late consolation for visitors.

Huntly were beaten 2-0 by Premiership St Johnstone at Christie Park. Stevie May’s third minute penalty and Joe Ellinson’s 78th minute counter were the difference between the sides.

Banks o’ Dee lost 3-1 to League One side Montrose at Links Park, Lachie MacLeod got the goal for the Aberdeen outfit.

Deveronvale were defeated 4-2 at Thomson Park by Lochee United of the Midlands League. Olek Dlugosz and Jack Mitchell scored the Banffers’ goals.

Turriff United drew 1-1 with another Midlands League team, Montrose Roselea, at the Haughs.

Murray Smith netted for the visitors in the first period, but John Allan’s penalty shortly before the hour mark after a foul on Owen Kinsella earned United a draw.

Brechin City were beaten 3-0 by Forfar Athletic at Glebe Park.