Gary Warren: ICT connection can get new Ross County boss Hughes off to a flying start

Former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren believes the ex-Caley Jags players at Ross County have a key role to play in helping make the John Hughes era at the Staggies a success.

Hughes has been given the task of keeping Ross County in the Premiership after being appointed manager for the rest of the season.

County chairman Roy MacGregor has turned to former Caley Thistle manager Hughes to revive the fortunes of the club which is four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Warren believes four of his former team-mates can help the new County boss make an immediate impact at Victoria Park.

He said: “The likes of Iain Vigurs, Billy Mckay, Ross Draper and Carl Tremarco understand what he wants. That’s the challenge for any manager going into a new club. The first task is to get the players on board and buying into your vision but the fact John has worked with some of the squad before can only help him.

“I know the lads I’ve mentioned loved working with him. When you are successful you trust in his philosophy and that will be key for everyone at Ross County.

“He is an infectious character and life with is never dull. Due to the position that Ross County are in the need someone to inject some energy into the club and give everyone a lift. John will do that with the enthusiasm he has for the game.”

Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015 and has the chance to stake his claim for the role on a permanent basis should he keep the Staggies in the division.

The challenge facing Hughes at Victoria Park is a very different one from the task he had at Caledonian Stadium but Warren has backed his former boss to be a success.

He said: “He has taken on a big job at Ross County but I know he will do well there. He loved the Highlands when he worked up there previously and he is someone who is so passionate about how he goes about his job and working with players every day.

“He believes in how he goes about his work and that it improves the team and once he gets the players on board I see nothing but positives there. I have no doubt the club will rise up the table.

“Ross County has the right infrastructure and he will thrive with what he has got to work with. All John needs is some time to get his ideas across and I am sure the players will be receptive to his ideas and methods.”

Hughes has been out of the game since a disappointing three-month stint at Raith Rovers in 2017 but Torquay United defender Warren is in no doubt about the qualities of the new Staggies boss and paid Hughes the highest compliment.

He said: “For me he is the best manager and coach I’ve worked with. He developed me as a player and took a good team and made it excel when he took over at Caley Thistle.

“That’s what he does. He develops people. At Inverness he took what was already a pretty strong squad but made us technically better. We had a better understanding of the game.”