Don Cowie praises Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on winning return

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie praised goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw for shining on his return to action to help defeat Rangers for the first time.

One of the big decisions made by Cowie, who is unbeaten at home since replacing Derek Adams in February, was to hand a start to Laidlaw, who had not featured since the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen on January 2.

Fulham loan keeper George Wickens has been in fine form between the sticks since arriving in the winter window.

However, Cowie felt facing title-chasing Rangers was the ideal match in which to put Laidlaw back in.

After conceding a cruel Jack Baldwin own goal, the 31-year-old, making his 20th start of the campaign, pulled off vital stops from Fabio Silva and Cyriel Dessers to ensure it was only 1-0 at the break.

Goals from Simon Murray, George Harmon and Josh Sims roared County in a 3-1 lead before James Tavernier netted a stoppage-time penalty for the well-beaten Gers.

The win not only kept Rangers four points behind leaders Celtic at the top of the Premiership, but it moved 11th-placed Staggies to within one point of St Johnstone, and five points of Aberdeen in their bid to escape the relegation play-off.

‘Right time’ for Laidlaw’s recall

Cowie, whose bid to become permanent County boss is surely bolstered, was delighted to see Laidlaw stand up to Rangers – but it didn’t surprise him.

He said: “I’ve got two very good goalkeepers.

“George has come in and done well, and Ross has had a stop-start period between illness and injury.

“I thought it was his time to come back in, and he didn’t let us down for sure.

“He did his job very well. He’s had to be patient, and I know what he’s capable of having played and worked alongside him for the best part of four years.

“I felt it was right to put him back in, and he did a good job.”

Confidence rises for last five fixtures

County return to action next weekend when the post-split fixtures kick off.

Cowie stressed that winning against Rangers for the first time carries the same value as beating any other team. He believes, however, winning can only bolster belief within the Dingwall dressing room.

He said: “What we get is three points, and that’s it.

“Beyond that, we have to take real belief and confidence going into our crucial last five games and try to build on it.”