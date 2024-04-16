Don Cowie praises Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on winning return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie praises Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on winning return

The Staggies shot-stopper made crucial saves to help the Dingwall side score historic first victory over Rangers.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw impressed in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Rangers.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw impressed in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Rangers. Image: SNS

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie praised goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw for shining on his return to action to help defeat Rangers for the first time.

One of the big decisions made by Cowie, who is unbeaten at home since replacing Derek Adams in February, was to hand a start to Laidlaw, who had not featured since the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen on January 2.

Fulham loan keeper George Wickens has been in fine form between the sticks since arriving in the winter window.

However, Cowie felt facing title-chasing Rangers was the ideal match in which to put Laidlaw back in.

After conceding a cruel Jack Baldwin own goal, the 31-year-old, making his 20th start of the campaign, pulled off vital stops from Fabio Silva and Cyriel Dessers to ensure it was only 1-0 at the break.

Goals from Simon Murray, George Harmon and Josh Sims roared County in a 3-1 lead before James Tavernier netted a stoppage-time penalty for the well-beaten Gers.

The win not only kept Rangers four points behind leaders Celtic at the top of the Premiership, but it moved 11th-placed Staggies to within one point of St Johnstone, and five points of Aberdeen in their bid to escape the relegation play-off.

‘Right time’ for Laidlaw’s recall

Cowie, whose bid to become permanent County boss is surely bolstered, was delighted to see Laidlaw stand up to Rangers – but it didn’t surprise him.

He said: “I’ve got two very good goalkeepers.

“George has come in and done well, and Ross has had a stop-start period between illness and injury.

“I thought it was his time to come back in, and he didn’t let us down for sure.

“He did his job very well. He’s had to be patient, and I know what he’s capable of having played and worked alongside him for the best part of four years.

“I felt it was right to put him back in, and he did a good job.”

Confidence rises for last five fixtures

County return to action next weekend when the post-split fixtures kick off.

Cowie stressed that winning against Rangers for the first time carries the same value as beating any other team. He believes, however, winning can only bolster belief within the Dingwall dressing room.

He said: “What we get is three points, and that’s it.

“Beyond that, we have to take real belief and confidence going into our crucial last five games and try to build on it.”

