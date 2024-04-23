Don Cowie says Ross County must leave heroics against Rangers in past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie says Ross County must leave heroics against Rangers in past

The Staggies' historic first victory over the Gers has left them a point adrift in the relegation play-off spot.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA

Don Cowie says Ross County’s heroics against Rangers must be left in the past as they begin their crucial post-split run-in.

The Staggies produced a stunning 3-2 victory against the Gers in their last outing, which has teed them up for their five remaining bottom-six matches.

County remain in the relegation play-off spot, but are now just a point adrift of 10th-placed St Johnstone.

The Dingwall side make the trip to bottom side Livingston on Saturday, with the opportunity to mathematically confirm the Lions’ relegation with a victory in West Lothian.

While Cowie says County’s historic first triumph against the Ibrox outfit has produced a buoyant reaction, he says the Staggies must be ready to meet a different challenge in their remaining fixtures.

Josh Sims celebrates with Simon Murray after netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: PA

Cowie said: “It is really positive. It was a really good team performance and we got the result we wanted.

“I felt it was important we analysed the game, reflected on not just the result, but the performance which was really encouraging.

“But then the message was really clear after a couple of days – it has gone.

“We did well, we got three important points, but we now have to look forward.

“We have to be mentally ready and prepared for a totally different game this week.

“Expectation levels go up because we’ve beaten Rangers and all of a sudden we’re playing a team at the bottom of the league.

“As a group and as players individually, they have to be prepared and ready for that.”

Staggies on track – but much work still lies ahead

Cowie has kept the Staggies firmly in the mix to avoid a second successive relegation play-off, with a haul of 11 points from 10 matches since taking over as interim manager in February.

Having achieved the initial target he set out early on in his reign, he insists plenty work still lies ahead in the post-split run-in.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “I see a group that has looked very comfortable with the situation. They can see the progress they are making as a group, so they should feel good about themselves.

“I said maybe four to six weeks ago that we wanted to be in a position, going into the split, where we were fighting to stay in this league. I see a team that’s doing that.

“Now, it’s about five very important games and making sure we do our best in them.”

With a gap of a fortnight between games, Cowie took the Staggies on a warm weather training camp to the outskirts of Marbella in Spain – which he hopes can refocus his squad ahead of a crucial upcoming spell.

He added: “It was a trip planned a few weeks ago. It was well-timed on the back of getting a really good result against Rangers.

“It was about us getting together as a group and really just getting ready for five very important games.

“That allowed people to recharge, do some training and get some downtime as well.

“It was really valuable for us.”

